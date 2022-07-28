Tuzla City vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying 2022-23

Tuzla City will entertain AZ Alkmaar at the Stadion Grbavica in the second leg of the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday.

The first leg last week in Netherlands ended in a 1-0 win for AZ with Dani de Wit scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 12th minute. It was a close game, so Tuzla City will have a fighting chance here.

Tuzla head into the game with a week's rest, while AZ played out a friendly against Bologna on Sunday, which they won 1-0. Tuzla enjoyed a prolific run in the first round qualifying round, defeating San Marino-based Tre Penne 8-0 on aggregate. They scored six goals at home and will count on the home support to overcome their deficit here.

Tuzla City vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg last week.

Tuzla City form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D.

AZ Alkmaar form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D.

Tuzla City vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Tuzla City

The hosts have no reported injuries or suspensions and should be able to field a strong lineup.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

AZ Alkmaar

Jesper Karlsson is sidelined with a muscle injury and will play no part in this game. Yukinari Sugawara is also facing some time on the sidelines as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Mees de Wit is ill, while new signing Zinho Vanheusden is ineligible to start this game.

Injured: Jesper Karlsson, Yukinari Sugawara.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Mees de Wit.

Tuzla City vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XIs

Tuzla City (4-3-3): Nevres Fejzic (GK); Ajdin Nukic, Jasmin Celikovic, Ante Hrkac, Mustafa Sukilovic; Mico Kuzmanovic, Huso Karjasevic, Belmin Mesinovic; Semir Smailagic, Salko Nargalic, Adrian Mendes.

AZ Alkmaar (4-4-2): Hobie Verhulst (GK); Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Milos Kerkez, Sam Beukema; Hakon Evjen, Jordy Clasie, Tijjani Reijnders, Fredrik Midtsjo; Vangelis Pavlidis, Jens Odgaard.

Tuzla City vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Alkmaar's last few games have been low-scoring affairs. There's not much evidence to suggest this game will turn out differently. Tuzla might have a one-goal deficit, but unlike the first leg, the odds of them finding the back of the net here look good.

Taking the form of the two teams into consideration, a low-scoring draw might ensue here, which will see Alkmaar go through to the next round.

Prediction: Tuzla City 1-1 AZ Alkmaar.

