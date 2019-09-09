Premier League News: TV earnings of Europe's top clubs revealed - Liverpool finish first on the list

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

New information has revealed that Liverpool FC earned more television money than any other European club last season. The Reds pocketed £152 million, beating Manchester City by £1 million. Jurgen Klopp's men finished second in the 2018/19 Premier League season with 97 points and collected their sixth European Cup in Madrid. This historic season helped them to beat out all their major rivals on this list.

The English Premier League has the most lucrative television rights deal in football. The Times UK estimate that the total earnings of the league from television money from 2016-2019 was £8.8 billion.

Swiss Ramble conducted research into how the television money for Premier League clubs compares to the other leagues across Europe. Their findings revealed that English clubs sit comfortably at the top. In the same thread, the blog also published the earnings of the top 20 clubs across Europe.

We can see that Liverpool beat Manchester City by the finest of margins, a race as tight as the one they contested on-field last season.

If we rank clubs from the Big 5 leagues by revenue from their TV deals, the Premier League contributes 18 of the top 20 clubs with the only interlopers being Barcelona (7th place) and Real Madrid (10th). #LFC are highest in Europe with £152m. pic.twitter.com/aIjGfhurel — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) September 3, 2019

Liverpool and Manchester City were the only two clubs to cross the £150 million mark. Surprisingly, 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid earned less than Everton and Wolves. Moreover, Cardiff City, who were relegated last season, earned more than the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich (who earned £76.5 million, and £87.6 million respectively).

Premier League clubs mint money when it comes to earnings from television rights. Recently, Amazon Prime purchased the rights for some games for the current Premier League season, marking the league's entry into the world of internet streaming. Out of the £8.8 billion that the league earned in the last three years, £5.1 billion is from domestic rights. Overseas revenue contributes £3.3 billion, with the remaining coming from the Match of the Day contract with BBC.

Liverpool and Manchester City's astronomical earnings are a testament to the historic seasons they had. But while these two teams led the way at the top for clubs from the Premier League, they were followed by the other members of the "top 6" - Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal, all who pocketed more than £140m.

Liverpool also earned over £100 million from winning the Champions League last season, and they will look to repeat that feat this year too. Of course, their competitors will have something to say about that.

The Times also estimate that over the next three seasons, the television earnings for the Premier League will rise to over £9 billion. Because of this, expect Premier League clubs to top every TV revenue list that comes out in the foreseeable future.