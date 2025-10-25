Twente vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Twente will invite Ajax to De Grolsch Veste in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Both teams have four wins from nine games, and the visitors have a two-point lead over the Tukkers.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league games. They saw their winning streak end after three games last week, with a 3-3 stalemate against NEC. Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored twice from the penalty spot, while Mats Rots was on the scoresheet in the 55th minute.

de Godenzonen have seen a drop in form, and they have won just one of their last seven games. They suffered their first loss of the league campaign last week as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to AZ Alkmaar. They suffered a second consecutive loss in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and lost 5-1 away to Chelsea.

Twente vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 149 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 84 wins. The Tukkers have 30 wins, and 35 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have scored 17 goals in nine league games. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (12).

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Twente have scored at least three goals in three of their last four games in the Eredivisie.

de Godenzonen have endured a winless run on their travels this season, conceding 17 goals in six away games.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in their last three games in this fixture.

Twente vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

The Tukkers are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording three wins, with all games producing over 2.5 goals. They are unbeaten in their last three home games in this fixture, recording two wins, while scoring eight goals. Interestingly, they have scored and conceded seven goals in four home games this season.

de Godenzonen have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, failing to score in two. They have conceded 14 goals in that period and will look to improve upon that record.

Two of the last four meetings between the two teams at De Grolsch Veste have ended in draws, and considering their current form, we expect them to play out another stalemate.

Prediction: Twente 2-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Twente vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

