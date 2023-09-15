Twente vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Twente will welcome Ajax to De Grolsch Veste in the Eredivisie on Sunday, as league action returns after the international break.

The hosts are one of three teams in the Dutch top flight with a 100% record thus far and are in third place in the league table, only behind Alkmaar and PSV on goal difference. In their previous outing, goals from Sem Steijn and Ricky van Wolfswinkel helped them record a 2-0 away win over FC Volendam.

The visitors have also enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, though they have just one win in three games. They recorded a 4-1 home win over Heracles in their campaign opener and have drawn their two games since. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Fortuna Sittard.

Twente vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have met 143 times in all competitions since 1956. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 81 wins to their name. The hosts have 29 wins and 33 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the final game of the 2022-23 Eredivisie campaign, with Twente recording a 3-1 home win.

The hosts have won 10 of their last 11 league outings, scoring at least two goals in these wins as well. At home, they are unbeaten in their last 21 league outings.

The visitors have just one win in their last six away games in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 9-6 in three league games and have the better defensive record as well, conceding one goal fewer (2).

The visitors are unbeaten in their three away games in all competitions this season, though two games have ended in draws.

Twente vs Ajax Prediction

The Tukkers have enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign, continuing their rich form from last season. In 2023, they have suffered just three defeats in the Eredivisie and are unbeaten in the league at home since May 2022, so they are strong favorites.

De Godenzonen have been unbeaten in their three league outings thus far and will also be able to count on the services of Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis, as they are back from an injury and suspension respectively. The return of the two attackers will be a huge boost for them as they look to get back to winning ways.

The hosts are in rich form at the moment and, considering their unbeaten run at home since May last year, they should be able to get the better of the visitors, who have just one win in their last six away games in the Eredivisie.

Prediction: Twente 2-1 Ajax

Twente vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Twente to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ricky van Wolfswinkel to score or assist any time - Yes