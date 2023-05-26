Twente vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

Ajax visit the De Grolsch Veste on Sunday to face Twente on the final day of the Dutch Eredivisie, looking to make one last attempt at securing Champions League football.

With 69 points from 33 games, De Godenzonen are currently in third position in the league standings, three points behind PSV Eindhoven.

As things stand, the Amsterdam outfit are heading into the Europa League playoff round and will need PSV to lose to AZ Alkmaar on the final day to go into the Champions League third qualifying round.

However, Ajax themselves could face a serious run for their money from Twente, who are coming into the fixture on the back of three consecutive wins, each bigger than the last.

The Reds beat FC Emmen 3-0 followed by a 4-0 hammering of NEC and then a 5-0 drubbing of RKC Waalwijk as Ron Jans' side roared into the Europa League playoffs.

Beating Ajax on the final would be a perfect end to this run.

Twente vs Ajax Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 clashes between the sides before with Ajax winning 27 times over Twente and losing on just 11 occasions.

Ajax are unbeaten against Twente in their last five games, winning thrice.

Twente last beat Ajax in December 2020 (1-2 on the road).

Ajax have kept a clean sheet in both their clashes with Twente this season.

Twente have failed to win any of their last four home games against Ajax.

Ajax have scored 85 goals in the Eredivisie this season, more than any team besides PSV Eindhoven (87).

Twente have the best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season with only 26 goals conceded.

Twente vs Ajax Prediction

Both teams are in good form right now, coming into the fixture on the back of a set of wins in their recent clashes. Twente haven't beaten Ajax in a long time, though, but with 12 goals in their last three games, they're dreaming of doing so this time around.

De Godenzonen have the psychological advantage in this fixture given their unbeaten record in recent times but will face a serious test of their defense against their free-scoring hosts.

It will be intense but ultimately could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Twente 1-1 Ajax

Twente vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes