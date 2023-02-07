Twente vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th February 2023

Twente are set to play Ajax at the De Grolsch Veste on Thursday in the Round of 16 of the KNVB Cup.

Twente come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Dennis van der Ree's Groningen. A first-half goal from young midfielder Sem Steijn for Twente was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Finnish midfielder Oliver Antman for Groningen.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Sjors Ultee's Cambuur 5-0 in the league. A goal from Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic and braces from Dutch forwards Steven Berghuis and Brian Brobbey sealed the deal for John Heitinga's Ajax.

Twente vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax have won 14 games, lost seven and drawn eight.

Striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel has managed 11 goal contributions in 19 league starts for Twente in the league.

Czech winger Vaclav Cerny has nine goal contributions in 15 league starts for Twente.

Striker Brian Brobbey has 12 goal contributions in 12 league starts for Ajax.

Attacker Steven Bergwijn has 12 goal contributions in 16 league starts for Ajax.

Twente vs Ajax Prediction

Twente are currently 5th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. However, they have drawn the other four; Twente are currently four points behind 2nd-placed AZ Alkmaar.

Former Sporting CP and Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel has been in good form for Twente this season; the 34-year old has always been a reliable goalscorer, and is helping Twente with his goals this season.

Ajax, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, three points behind league leaders Feyenoord. Ajax fans will still believe that the club can lift the Eredivisie title this season, despite a tumultuous period under former manager Alfred Schreuder. Schreuder was never a fan favourite, and his departure was anticipated.

John Heitinga, who represented Ajax and Everton among other clubs during his playing career, has been announced as Ajax's manager. The 39-year old is expected to hold that position for the rest of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ajax Official. Ajax have decided that John Heitinga will remain as head coach of Ajax for the rest of the season, in order to replace Alfred Schreuder. Official. Ajax have decided that John Heitinga will remain as head coach of Ajax for the rest of the season, in order to replace Alfred Schreuder. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Ajax https://t.co/7d4EFcdMFI

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is expected to be the next footballer to fetch Ajax a tidy profit; the 22-year old has arguably been Ajax's best player this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Mohammed Kudus won 15 ground duels yesterday; the most by a player in an Eredivisie match this season Mohammed Kudus won 15 ground duels yesterday; the most by a player in an Eredivisie match this season 💪 Mohammed Kudus won 15 ground duels yesterday; the most by a player in an Eredivisie match this season https://t.co/ycV5ZA8vAx

Ajax to win this game.

Prediction: Twente 0-3 Ajax

Twente vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Ajax

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Ajax to keep a clean sheet- yes

