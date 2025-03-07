Twente vs Almere Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025 

Twente and Almere City battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 25 clash on Sunday at De Grolsch Veste.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Groningen last weekend. Twente went behind to Thomvan Bergen's 32nd-minute strike before Sam Steijn drew the game level from the spot in first-half injury time.

Almere, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat to AFC Ajax Amsterdam. Kenneth Taylor's eighth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The loss left De Zwarte Schapen at the foot of the standings, with 14 points from 24 games, while Twente are fifth with 43 points.

Twente vs Almere Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have been victorious in all six head-to-head games between the two sides.

Their most recent meeting in September saw Twente claim a 5-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of their six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Twente have won their last seven home games across competitions, scoring 18 times.

Almere's last eight league games have produced an average of 11.1 corners per game.

Twente have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions.

Twente vs Almere Prediction

Twente are three points behind PSV Eindhoven in third place as they seek a return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2012.

The Reds have been dominant in front of their fans this season, with 62% of their total points coming at home. Joseph Oostings' side will be expected to keep their seven-game home winning run going against the division's worst side.

Almere are 10 points away from safety and are unlikely to be playing top-flight football next season. They have never claimed a point in this fixture but could draw inspiration from their performance against Ajax last weekend.

Even though they lost the game, Jeroen Rijsdijk's side gave a good account of themselves, dominating large swathes and having more shots than the table-toppers.

Nevertheless, expect Twente to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Twente 3-0 Almere

Twente vs Almere Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Twente to score over 1.5 goals

