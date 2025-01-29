Twente vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2025

Twente entertain Besiktas at De Grolsch Veste in their final league phase match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Both teams need a win to ensure passage to the knockout-round playoffs.

The hosts returned to winning ways after consecutive defeats, with a 3-2 triumph at Malmo in the Europa League. Sem Steijn and Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored from the spot, while Gustaf Lagerbielke added a third in the 64th minute.

Besiktas, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2025, winning three of six games. They beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the Europa League last week. Milot Rashica bagged a brace, while Rafa Silva had a goal and two assists to this name.

They drew Antalyaspor 1-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, their fourth stalemate in five league games. Rafa Silva had given them the lead in the 79th minute before Erdal Rakip pulled Antalyaspor level six minutes later.

Twente vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Twente have played Turkish teams nine times, winning three.

The Black Eagles have met Dutch teams 11 times. They have a poor record in these games, recording two wins.

Twente have suffered two losses at home across competitions this season, with both coming in the Europa League.

Besiktas have won one of their last eight away games, scoring in seven games.

The Tukkers are winless in six home games in the Europa League, losing three.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their seven Europa League games this season.

Twente vs Besiktas Prediction

Twente have won two of their four games in 2025, losing two. They are on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring 11 goals. As they had no games over the weekend, they are expected to field a strong starting XI.

Besiktas, meanwhile, head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten streak, with four ending in draws. They are unbeaten in three away games in 2025, scoring in every outing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his reign as the new manager for the Istanbul-based club. Joao Mario has started from the bench in the last two games and might return to the starting XI.

There's nothing much to separate the two sides here, so they are likely to play out a draw.

Prediction: Twente 2-2 Besiktas

Twente vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

Bold Tip: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes

