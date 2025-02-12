Twente vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Twente will host Bodo/Glimt at De Grolsch Veste on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoffs clash. The home side have hit a rough patch in their domestic assignments of late and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.

They endured a thoroughly underwhelming run of results in the league phase as they went winless in their first six matches including disappointing home defeats to Lazio and Belgian side USG. However, they finished the league phase strongly, beating Malmo and Besiktas in their final two matches to sneak into the top 24 via goal difference.

Bodo/Glimt, on the other hand, impressed in the league phase and narrowly missed out on automatic last-16 qualification due to goal difference. They picked up impressive wins over Portuguese giants Porto and Sporting Braga in their first three matches before beating Besiktas and Maccabi Tel Aviv in their final three to finish ninth in the table.

Trending

The visitors will be targeting a favorable first-leg result on Thursday to remain in the tie ahead of the return leg next week.

Twente vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Twente and Bodo/Glimt.

The home side have had six competitive meetings against sides from Norway. They have won four of those games, drawn once and lost just once.

The visitors have had six meetings with Dutch opposition in European competitions. They have won just one of those games, lost twice and drawn the other three.

Glimt are without a clean sheet in their last five competitive outings.

The Tukkers' last appearance in the last 16 of a major European competition came back in the 2011-12 Europa League campaign.

Twente vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Twente are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last four matches. They have won their last four home games on the trot and will be desperate to secure a first-leg advantage before heading to Norway next week.

Glimt have won three of their last four competitive outings and have lost just one of their last seven. They have, however, struggled for results on the road in Europe this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Twente 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Twente vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Twente to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last eight matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback