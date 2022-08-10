Twente vs Cukaricki prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23 

Twente will host Cukaricki at the Grolsch Veste Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualification round.

The Tukkers have begun their season strongly. They picked up a 3-1 win in the first leg, with Daan Rots, Michael Vlap and Joshua Brenet scoring in the first half to secure the advantage ahead of the return leg at home this week. Twente will now target another strong performance here as they continue their push for Europe after a decade-long absence.

Cukaricki, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a solid campaign but struggled to get going in the first leg. After finding themselves three goals down at the restart, the Serbian club turned up the heat but could only find a consolation goal as Stefan Kovac got on the scoresheet just before the hour mark.

The visitors exited the qualifiers at this stage last season, losing to Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby IF. They now need a dramatic result on away turf to avoid back-to-back third round exits.

Twente vs Cukaricki Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark the second meeting between the two teams. While the Eredivisie side only need to avoid defeat to advance, their opponents need to grind out a comeback win on Thursday.

Twente Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Cukaricki Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W.

Twente vs Cukaricki Team News

Twente

Robin Propper's return to full fitness means Wout Brama is the only injury concern for manager Ron Jans ahead of their midweek clash. A couple of players who started in Serbia last week were rested in the league game against NEC Nijmegen but should return to the starting XI here.

Injured: Wout Brama.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cukaricki

The visitors boast a clean bill of health ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Twente vs Cukaricki Predicted XIs

Twente (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall; Joshua Brenet, Robin Propper, Julio Pleguezuelo, Gijs Smal; Ramiz Zerrouki, Michal Sadilek; Virgil Misidjan, Michel Vlap, Daan Rots; Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

Cukaricki (4-3-3): Novac Micovic; Miladin Stevanovic, Nikola Vujadinovic, Uros Drezgic, Bojan Roganovic; Srdan Mijailovic, Marko Docic, Stefan Kovac; Ibrahima N'Diaye, Muhammed Badamosi, Dorde Ivanovic.

Twente vs Cukaricki Prediction

Twente are on an eight-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 13 games across competitions. They have lost just twice on home turf this year and will fancy their chances here.

Cukaricki, meanwhile, have won all but one of their last seven games across competitions. They are, however, coming up against a stronger team on Thursday and could lose.

Prediction: Twente 2-1 Cukaricki.

