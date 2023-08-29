Twente vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2023

Twente will welcome Fenerbahce to the De Grolsch Veste in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.

The two teams met in the first leg in Turkey last week, with Fenerbahce recording a comprehensive 5-1 win. Manfred Ugalde opened the scoring in the 20th minute for Twente and Jayden Oosterwolde equalized in the 32nd minute for Fenerbahce.

Youri Regeer was shown a straight red card in the 43rd minute, which led to Twente's downfall. Fenerbahce scored four times in the second half with İrfan Kahveci bagging a brace and Dusan Tadic scoring a penalty in injury time.

Both teams did not have any league games scheduled over the weekend and head into the second leg with a week's rest.

Twente vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the fourth time on Thursday. The previous three meetings between them have produced conclusive results with a couple of wins for the visitors and one win for the hosts. The visitors have outscored the hosts 7-3 in these games.

The visitors have a 100% record in the Conference League qualifiers this season, scoring at least three goals in each of the five games thus far and keeping three clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have won three of their five games in the qualifiers and suffered their first defeat of the campaign in the first leg.

Twente have a 100% record at home this season, keeping two clean sheets in three games. The visitors, meanwhile, have a 100% record in all competitions this season and have kept clean sheets in all three of their away games thus far.

Twente vs Fenerbahce Prediction

The Tukkers failed to score in their home leg in the playoffs last season, which ended in a draw and resulted in their elimination 2-1 on aggregate. They need to not only score in the home leg this season but also face an uphill task of overturning a three-goal deficit.

They have suffered just one defeat in their last 27 competitive home games and will look to count on the home advantage to produce a remarkable comeback.

The Yellow Canaries have enjoyed a winning start to their 2023-23 season, scoring at least two goals in all seven games thus far. In the five Conference League qualifiers, they have scored 20 goals while conceding just twice.

Considering their winning run and goalscoring form this season, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Twente 1-2 Fenerbahce

Twente vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Szymański to score or assist any time - Yes