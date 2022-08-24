Twente vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

Twente will entertain Fiorentina at the De Grolsch Veste in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

The first leg in Italy last week ended in a narrow 2-1 win for Fiorentina. First-half goals from Arthur Cabral and Nicolas Gonzalez gave the Serie A club a decisive lead. Substitute Vaclav Cernu pulled one back in the second half to reduce the deficit, but I Viola held on for the win.

Twente, meanwhile, have enjoyed a week's rest in preparation for this second leg, while Fiorentina were in action in the Serie A on Sunday, drawing goalless against Empoli.

Twente vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time last week. Fiorentina kicked off their rivalry against the Eredevisie side with a win, making the most of their home advantage. Twente will now look to return the favour on home turf.

Twente form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Fiorentina form guide (all competitions): D-W-W

Twente vs Fiorentina Team News

Twente

Casper Staring and Wout Brama were included in the squad for the first game but did not make it to the team sheet. They have recently returned from injury and are struggling with match fitness, so their involvement in this game remains doubtful.

Thijs van Leeuwen remains sidelined with an injury and will play no part in this game.

Injured: Thijs van Leeuwen

Doubtful: Casper Staring, Wout Brama

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Fiorentina

Igor has resumed light training and has been named in the squad that has travelled to Enschede. He faces a late fitness test, while Gaetano Castrovilli remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Injured: Gaetano Castrovilli

Doubtful: Igor, Szymon Zurkowski

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Twente vs Fiorentina Predicted XIs

Twente (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall (GK); Mees Hilgers, Robin Propper, Julio Pleguezuelo, Gijs Smal; Ramiz Zerrouki, Michal Sadilek; Virgil Misidjan, Michel Vlap, Daan Rots; Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Dodo, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi; Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Youssef Maleh; Jonathan Ikone, Luka Jovic, Nicolas Gonzalez

Twente vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their 2022-23 campaign and will look to continue that in the Netherlands. However, Twente have not lost a game at home and will fancy their chances of overcoming their one-goal deficit.

The Eredivisie side struggled in final third in the first leg. With Fiorentina ahead in the tie, they could look to avoid defeat on the night, making for a slow affair ending in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Twente 1-1 Fiorentina

