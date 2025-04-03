Twente vs Fortuna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025 

Twente and Fortuna Sittard will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 28 clash on Saturday (April 5th). The game will be played at De Grolsch Veste.

The home side are coming into the game on the bĺack of a 2-1 defeat away to Heracles last weekend. They went into the break one goal behind thanks to Jizz Hornkamp's ninth-minute strike. The 27-year-old completed his brace in the 76th minute while Sayfallah Ltaief pulled one back in the 90th minute.

Sittard, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Sparta Rotterdam. Shunsuke Mito broke the deadlock in the fourth minute while Gijvai Zechiel doubled the visitors' lead in first-half injury time. Mito completed his brace in the 63rd minute to help the visitors claim all three points.

The loss left FSC in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 32 points from 27 games. Twente are sixth on 46 points.

Twente vs Fortuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have 27 wins from the last 51 head-to-head games. Fortuna Sittard were victorious 14 times while 10 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Twente claimed a 2-1 away win.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Fortuna's last six games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Twente have won eight of their last nine home games (one loss).

Sittard have won just one of their last six away games (four losses).

Twente have won each of the last five head-to-head games.

Twente vs Fortuna Prediction

Twente were recently knocked out of the Europa League and have continental qualification on their agenda this term. They will, however, have to set their sights lower, with UEFA Conference League football their most likely prospect.

Fortuna, for their part, have lost each of their last two league games. This has seen them drop out of the top eight, although they are level on points with eighth-placed Groningen in the race for the Conference League playoffs. Four of their last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Twente 2-0 Fortuna

Twente vs Fortuna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

