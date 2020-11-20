Twente vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

FC Twente will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the De Grolsch Veste on Sunday for a matchday nine fixture in the Dutch Eredivisie.

This will represent a return to action for both sides after a two-week break due to the international window and they will be looking to maintain their bright start to the campaign.

The hosts currently sit in fifth spot on the standings and could leapfrog their opponents with a win here, while PSV are third with 19 points from eight games.

There is a lot riding on the outcome of this match, as just four points separate the top five teams on the table and neither side will want to lose momentum ahead of a busy period in the calendar.

FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

This will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides and PSV have the better record historically.

The Lightbulbs have 12 wins and and 14 draws to their name, with 52 goals scored and 37 conceded, while Twente were victorious on five previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in January when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

FC Twente form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

FC Twente

The hosts will be without Dario Dumic (hamstring) and Nathan Markelo (knee), while Godfred Roemeratoe and Queensy Menig both tested positive for COVID-19 and are in their period of self-isolation.

Coach Ron Jans does not have any suspension worries ahead of the fixture with PSV.

Injuries: Dario Dumic, Nathan Markelo, Godfred Roemeratoe, Queensy Menig

PSV Eindhoven

PSV have no confirmed injuries for their fixture with Twente, although five players are currently doubts.

Mohammed Ihattaren (illness), Nick Viergever (COVID-19), Maximilliano Romero (knee), Armando Obispo (unknown), and Erick Gutierrez all face a race against time to be fit for the fixture.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mohammed Ihattaren, Nick Viergever, Maximilliano Romero, Armando Obispo, Erick Gutierrez

Suspension: None

FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

FC Twente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Jayden Oosterwolde, Kik Pierie, Julio Pleguezuelo, Tyrone Ebuehi; Ramiz Zerrouki, Wout Brama; Queensy Menig, Jesse Bosch, Vaclav Cerny; Danilo

PSV Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Philipp Max; Mauro Junior, Ryan Thomas, Adrian Fein, Jorrit Hendrix; Donyel Malen, Noni Madueke

FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Twente are one of the stronger sides in the Eredivisie outside the top three and they will be looking to keep up their bright start to the season.

PSV, on the other hand, are seeking to reclaim the title from rivals Ajax and manager Roger Schmidt will be buoyed by the return to fitness of several key players after a spate of positive COVID-19 tests were recorded in the last few weeks.

The attacking nature of both sides guarantees that there will be goals at both ends but there is very little to choose from between them.

Prediction: FC Twente 2-2 PSV Eindhoven