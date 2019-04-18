Man City and Guardiola trolls have a field day on Twitter after their stunning loss to Spurs

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 70 // 18 Apr 2019, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Guardiola again faltered in the crunch stages of the Champions League

Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola are perhaps not the most beloved club among the English Premiership faithful, with most of the rival fans ready to jump at the chance to poke fun at the club.

Many think the only reason they have reached the very top of English football is because of the oil money pumped in by their rich owners and the Twitterati went into overdrive to remind the Cityzens of the same, after yesterday's sensational 4-3 scoreline. Manchester City went down 4-4 on aggregate to Tottenham Hotspur as the Spurs progressed to the semi-finals on away goals.

Carrying a 1 goal lead from the first leg thanks to a Son Heung-Min goal, Spurs were initially stunned at the Etihad by a quickfire start from City. Raheem Sterling cut inside and curled a fantastic finish past Hugo Lloris to give City the lead in the 4th minute. A poor clearance from Aymeric Laporte helped Son to latch on to the ball and restore parity for the Spurs in the 7th minute itself.

In what was the most exciting first half in the UEFA Champions League this season, with Spurs taking the lead in the 10th minute. Another mistake from Laporte saw Lucas Moura winning the ball. He passed the ball over to Christian Eriksen who found Son on the edge of the box.

The South Korean made no mistake and finished with aplomb into the top corned with a spectacular curler. The drama refused to die down and City equalised in the very next minute.

Bernardo Silva's attempted cut back was deflected by Spurs left back Danny Rose, into his own net. The scoreline was 2-2 and it was just 11 minutes into the game. Sterling gave the Cityzens a ray of hope in the 21st minute, smashing in a Kevin De Bruyne cutback and Aguero swung the tie in Ciy's favour, ramming in another De Bruyne through ball.

The tie was evenly poised at 4-2 with Guardiola's City nudging the aggregate score 4-3. But in a hammer blow to City's quadruple aspirations, Fernando Llorente tapped in a corner in the 73d minute, with his waist as the game finished 4-4, with Spurs narrowly edging the Cityzens on away goals.

Manchester City Fans When The Raheem Sterling Goal Was Cancelled By VAR.pic.twitter.com/IvFInHM8To — Notre Adam ™ (@AdamMaina_) April 17, 2019

RT to make a Manchester City fan cry. #LFC pic.twitter.com/LwGJs943Yw — Nic Mason (@MrNickMason) April 17, 2019

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola has never reached the final of the Champions League without Lionel Messi in his team



2013-14 - Semis

2014-15 - Semis

2015-16 - Semis

2016-17 - Last-16

2017-18 - Quarters

2018-19 - Quarters#MCFC #MCITOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/ngbcelURWW — bwin (@bwin) April 17, 2019

You just cannot end the Drake's curse pic.twitter.com/MRALfUhQXw — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 17, 2019

Pep Guardiola has won just six out of 26 knockout matches away from home in the Champions League.



R16: DDLWWDDLWW

QF: DDWDDLDLL

SF: DLWLLLL



His last quarter-final away victory was 2011. pic.twitter.com/t3cXOwRsXT — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) April 9, 2019

The three stages of dealing with VAR, brought to you by Pep Guardiola:



1. 🙊

2. 🙈

3. 🙉 pic.twitter.com/ZrssXk1kTZ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 17, 2019

Pep Guardiola has spent £700m since joining Manchester City and he is yet to get further in the Champions League than David Moyes. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PWYG8cQ8CO — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 17, 2019

🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola has not gone further than the quarter-finals of the @ChampionsLeague in his 3 seasons in charge of @ManCity:



📅 2016/17

❌ Last-16



📅 2017/18

❌ Quarter-Final



📅 2018/19

❌ Quarter-Final



🤷‍♂️ @ManCity’s bogey competition. pic.twitter.com/QRNRS530aK — SPORF (@Sporf) April 18, 2019

Someone mixed Guardiola’s heartbreak with the Champions League anthem and it’s amazing... 😂pic.twitter.com/gokLHXPU7R — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) April 18, 2019

Pep Guardiola’s recent Champions League record reads quite damning:



BAYERN:

2014: ❌SF (Real Madrid)

2015: ❌SF (Barcelona)

2016: ❌SF (Atletico)

Money spent: €204m



MAN CITY:

2017: ❌last 16 (AS Monaco)

2018: ❌QF (Liverpool)

2019: ❌QF (Spurs)

Money spent: €600m pic.twitter.com/dcFh6RGBvt — David Kappel (@kappilinho) April 18, 2019

Pep has failed to progress to the Semi Finals of the Champions League for the 3rd consecutive season. He made semi finals 7 consecutive times with Bayern and Barça #Pep pic.twitter.com/hUrHVpoZ4r — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) April 17, 2019