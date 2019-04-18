Man City and Guardiola trolls have a field day on Twitter after their stunning loss to Spurs
Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola are perhaps not the most beloved club among the English Premiership faithful, with most of the rival fans ready to jump at the chance to poke fun at the club.
Many think the only reason they have reached the very top of English football is because of the oil money pumped in by their rich owners and the Twitterati went into overdrive to remind the Cityzens of the same, after yesterday's sensational 4-3 scoreline. Manchester City went down 4-4 on aggregate to Tottenham Hotspur as the Spurs progressed to the semi-finals on away goals.
Carrying a 1 goal lead from the first leg thanks to a Son Heung-Min goal, Spurs were initially stunned at the Etihad by a quickfire start from City. Raheem Sterling cut inside and curled a fantastic finish past Hugo Lloris to give City the lead in the 4th minute. A poor clearance from Aymeric Laporte helped Son to latch on to the ball and restore parity for the Spurs in the 7th minute itself.
In what was the most exciting first half in the UEFA Champions League this season, with Spurs taking the lead in the 10th minute. Another mistake from Laporte saw Lucas Moura winning the ball. He passed the ball over to Christian Eriksen who found Son on the edge of the box.
The South Korean made no mistake and finished with aplomb into the top corned with a spectacular curler. The drama refused to die down and City equalised in the very next minute.
Bernardo Silva's attempted cut back was deflected by Spurs left back Danny Rose, into his own net. The scoreline was 2-2 and it was just 11 minutes into the game. Sterling gave the Cityzens a ray of hope in the 21st minute, smashing in a Kevin De Bruyne cutback and Aguero swung the tie in Ciy's favour, ramming in another De Bruyne through ball.
The tie was evenly poised at 4-2 with Guardiola's City nudging the aggregate score 4-3. But in a hammer blow to City's quadruple aspirations, Fernando Llorente tapped in a corner in the 73d minute, with his waist as the game finished 4-4, with Spurs narrowly edging the Cityzens on away goals.