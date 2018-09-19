Twitter can't stop raving about James Milner after Liverpool's victory over PSG
Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score a dramatic last-gasp winner at Anfield to kick-start Liverpool's UEFA Champions League campaign. The game was heading to a 2-2 draw after Mbappe had equalised for PSG late in the game.
The spotlight unsurprisingly has been on Firmino after his winning goal, but football fans around the world are also in massive praise of veteran midfielder James Milner who scored a first-half penalty following Sturridge's opener.
Milner had already the longest going penalty streak in the English top flight. He just extended that run in Europe as well displaying that he is one of the most reliable players from the 12-yard spot. Also daunting is the fact Liverpool have never lost a game when Milner has scored.
And scored he has many in the last few seasons for the club. The previous year in the Champions League, Milner had a massive nine assists in the competition. He has started this season again on a high note and seems like his massive displays are not going unnoticed by fans.
Milner's work in defense, especially to keep world beaters like Neymar and Mbappe quiet for the majority of the game has been lauded. His work ethic is also at a level par excellence. Even at aged 32, Milner can run rings around much younger players as evident from his rate of distance covered in matches.
Milner made a number of decent tackles in the game and worked tirelessly throughout the pitch. His contribution has probably been underappreciated at times at the expense of much superstars in the team. It is evident though, now why managers throughput his playing career have picked him over many illustrious names. Even with the current Liverpool midfield attracting tough competition for places, Milner continues to be selected week in week out. He has repaid that trust with his brilliant performances.