Twitter can't stop raving about James Milner after Liverpool's victory over PSG

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST News 822 // 19 Sep 2018, 04:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Milner buried the penalty to extend Liverpool's lead

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score a dramatic last-gasp winner at Anfield to kick-start Liverpool's UEFA Champions League campaign. The game was heading to a 2-2 draw after Mbappe had equalised for PSG late in the game.

The spotlight unsurprisingly has been on Firmino after his winning goal, but football fans around the world are also in massive praise of veteran midfielder James Milner who scored a first-half penalty following Sturridge's opener.

Milner had already the longest going penalty streak in the English top flight. He just extended that run in Europe as well displaying that he is one of the most reliable players from the 12-yard spot. Also daunting is the fact Liverpool have never lost a game when Milner has scored.

And scored he has many in the last few seasons for the club. The previous year in the Champions League, Milner had a massive nine assists in the competition. He has started this season again on a high note and seems like his massive displays are not going unnoticed by fans.

Milner's work in defense, especially to keep world beaters like Neymar and Mbappe quiet for the majority of the game has been lauded. His work ethic is also at a level par excellence. Even at aged 32, Milner can run rings around much younger players as evident from his rate of distance covered in matches.

Milner made a number of decent tackles in the game and worked tirelessly throughout the pitch. His contribution has probably been underappreciated at times at the expense of much superstars in the team. It is evident though, now why managers throughput his playing career have picked him over many illustrious names. Even with the current Liverpool midfield attracting tough competition for places, Milner continues to be selected week in week out. He has repaid that trust with his brilliant performances.

Twitter, as a result, was full of praise for the Englishman:

Milner tonight, unbelievable. 32, and playing probably the best football of his career. He set the tone for this performance. Plenty followed him. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 19, a constant threat, at home at this level. Joe Gomez, 21, classy and assured. Fine performance. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 18, 2018

James Milner's last 10 goals for Liverpool:



⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty



Slotted away... again. pic.twitter.com/5NVMoZdkFg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 18, 2018

When do we start to talk about Milner amongst the elite, CURRENTLY? Regardless of how those around him perform, he always steps up. Another question, what does he actually lack as a midfielder? Able to play across our entire midfield with little to no difficulty, so complete. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 18, 2018

James Milner has never lost a Premier League or Champions League game when he has scored:



PL - WWWWDWDDDWWDWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWDWWWDDW



CL -

WDW



16 years, 0 defeats. 👊 pic.twitter.com/zFSxEPqpbK — bet365 (@bet365) September 18, 2018

James Milner will be worth a solid £85m on the transfer market. He is pretty much an extra player in defence & attack. He gives Liverpool so much. Tireless running, intelligent passing, maturity and absolute certainty from the penalty spot. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) September 18, 2018

The thing with James Milner is he started his pro career at the age of 16.



He’s got 714 professional football matches in his legs. 49,694 minutes. As 32 year olds go, he’s a pretty aged one.



Yet he’s running around & making £200M attackers look foolish.



The guy can’t be human. pic.twitter.com/Pd6PIRqiNc — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) September 18, 2018

It was Milner’s tackle deep inside PSG’s half which led to the chance for Firmino’s winner. Did the exact same against Brighton at home for Salah’s goal. Constantly winning the ball in key areas. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 18, 2018

James Milner gets everywhere 🏃💨



Another huge performance from the Liverpool midfielder 💪 pic.twitter.com/i9noQlKXjV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2018

James Milner is the most under appreciated midfielder in Europe. — Samue (@VintageSalah) September 18, 2018