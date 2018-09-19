Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter can't stop raving about James Milner after Liverpool's victory over PSG

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
News
822   //    19 Sep 2018, 04:14 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Milner buried the penalty to extend Liverpool's lead

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score a dramatic last-gasp winner at Anfield to kick-start Liverpool's UEFA Champions League campaign. The game was heading to a 2-2 draw after Mbappe had equalised for PSG late in the game.

The spotlight unsurprisingly has been on Firmino after his winning goal, but football fans around the world are also in massive praise of veteran midfielder James Milner who scored a first-half penalty following Sturridge's opener.

Milner had already the longest going penalty streak in the English top flight. He just extended that run in Europe as well displaying that he is one of the most reliable players from the 12-yard spot. Also daunting is the fact Liverpool have never lost a game when Milner has scored.

And scored he has many in the last few seasons for the club. The previous year in the Champions League, Milner had a massive nine assists in the competition. He has started this season again on a high note and seems like his massive displays are not going unnoticed by fans.

Milner's work in defense, especially to keep world beaters like Neymar and Mbappe quiet for the majority of the game has been lauded. His work ethic is also at a level par excellence. Even at aged 32, Milner can run rings around much younger players as evident from his rate of distance covered in matches.

Milner made a number of decent tackles in the game and worked tirelessly throughout the pitch. His contribution has probably been underappreciated at times at the expense of much superstars in the team. It is evident though, now why managers throughput his playing career have picked him over many illustrious names. Even with the current Liverpool midfield attracting tough competition for places, Milner continues to be selected week in week out. He has repaid that trust with his brilliant performances.


Twitter, as a result, was full of praise for the Englishman:

Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
