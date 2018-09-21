Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter celebrates as Sergio Aguero pens a contract extension until 2021

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
283   //    21 Sep 2018, 14:51 IST

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Aguero will be staying at the Etihad Stadium till 2021

Sergio Aguero has signed a contract extension with Manchester City. This means that he will be a player of the club all the way until 2021. The Argentine joined the club back in 2011 and with this extension, the striker would be spending a decade of his life with the Citizens.

Aguero has played a role in many of the successes of the club, including their most recent Premier League title victory back in May. In the first five opening games, he has started in every single match and scored three goals while providing two assists. For the upcoming fixture against Cardiff City, the 30-year-old could make his 300th appearance for the club across all competitions. Now into his seventh year at the club, Aguero has already scored more than 200 goals and he has become Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer back in 2017.

Every fan knows his talent in the Premier League and all the clubs are wary whenever he plays. According to WhoScored, the forward is very strong in his key passes, finishing and passing. This has made him an excellent and integral player for Pep Guardiola who has managed to develop him even further.

Many people see this piece of news as a huge boost to the team who is still heavily reliant on him for goals. The Citizens currently sit third in the Premier League standings, two points behind both Chelsea and Liverpool. In terms of the number of goals scored, Manchester City and the Reds are on par with each other having scored 14 goals in 5 games. Beyond that, fans are already seeing him as a legend.

It is still early in the new season, but Aguero could be on course to winning the Premier League Golden Boot as both Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have been looking out of sorts in recent games. Here is a look at how fans celebrated his contract extension.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Sergio Aguero
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Contact Us Advertise with Us