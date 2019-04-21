Twitter celebrates CR7 - First player to win all three major league titles

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A Ronaldo celebrated Juventus' win

Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his name among the greatest to have ever played the beautiful game by securing the Serie A title today as Juventus defeated Fiorentina 2-1 thanks to a goal from Alex Sandro and an own goal from German Pezzella. With this title, the Portuguese talisman became the first player to win all of the top three leagues in Europe-the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A.

Juventus secured their 8th successive Scudetto with 5 games left in the season, finding some solace after their mid-week disappointment when they lost the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals to Dutch side AFC Ajax. Juventus is not having the best of seasons, having also been eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Atalanta.

Ronaldo has had a below-par season going by his lofty standards. This is the first time in 9 years that the mercurial Portuguese striker has not featured in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, which goes to show the amount of dominance he has had in the tournament in recent years. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is 4th in the Serie A scoring charts, behind Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella, AC Milan's Krzysztof Piątek and Atalanta's Duvan Zapata. Despite scoring twice in two legs, CR7 was unable to guide Juve over a spirited Ajax side whose youthful vigour and direct, pacy gameplay caught the Old Lady unawares.

And now, the Serie A title gets added to Ronaldo's illustrious trophy cabinet which includes the 2016 European Championship he won with Portugal, three English Premier League titles that he won with Manchester United, two La Liga titles that he won with Real Madrid and a stunning 5 Champions League titles! Although Ronaldo won't be pleased with this season's performance, having failed to reach the UCL semis, the 34-year-old is sure to accomplish greater objective in Turn, having inked a deal with them till 2022!

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player - EVER - to win the Premier League (with Manchester United), LaLiga (with Real Madrid) and Serie A (with Juventus).

Only two men have won the top-flight title in England, Italy and Spain.



José Mourinho (manager) and Cristiano Ronaldo (footballer) pic.twitter.com/6fwugSB3Wh — Mohamed Moallim (@iammoallim) April 20, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo's done it in yet another European country 🇮🇹🐐 pic.twitter.com/9mGcn4MVMX — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) April 20, 2019

Congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo who becomes the first player ever to win a league title in England, Spain and Italy.



🇵🇹 @Cristiano Ronaldo’s career:



🏟 800 Games

⚽ 599 Goals

🎯 212 Assists

🎩 46 Hat Tricks

🏆 27 Trophies



✅ First player to win the league in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 🇪🇸 and 🇮🇹.



🥇 Joint-most Ballon d'Or awards.



🇪🇸 @RealMadrid's all-time top goalscorer.



🐐 pic.twitter.com/ak4OdXLrjD — SPORF (@Sporf) April 20, 2019

