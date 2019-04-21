×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter celebrates CR7 - First player to win all three major league titles

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
291   //    21 Apr 2019, 12:48 IST

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A Ronaldo celebrated Juventus' win
Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A Ronaldo celebrated Juventus' win

Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his name among the greatest to have ever played the beautiful game by securing the Serie A title today as Juventus defeated Fiorentina 2-1 thanks to a goal from Alex Sandro and an own goal from German Pezzella. With this title, the Portuguese talisman became the first player to win all of the top three leagues in Europe-the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A.

Juventus secured their 8th successive Scudetto with 5 games left in the season, finding some solace after their mid-week disappointment when they lost the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals to Dutch side AFC Ajax. Juventus is not having the best of seasons, having also been eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Atalanta.


Ronaldo celebrated Juventus' win

Ronaldo has had a below-par season going by his lofty standards. This is the first time in 9 years that the mercurial Portuguese striker has not featured in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, which goes to show the amount of dominance he has had in the tournament in recent years. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is 4th in the Serie A scoring charts, behind Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella, AC Milan's Krzysztof Piątek and Atalanta's Duvan Zapata. Despite scoring twice in two legs, CR7 was unable to guide Juve over a spirited Ajax side whose youthful vigour and direct, pacy gameplay caught the Old Lady unawares.

And now, the Serie A title gets added to Ronaldo's illustrious trophy cabinet which includes the 2016 European Championship he won with Portugal, three English Premier League titles that he won with Manchester United, two La Liga titles that he won with Real Madrid and a stunning 5 Champions League titles! Although Ronaldo won't be pleased with this season's performance, having failed to reach the UCL semis, the 34-year-old is sure to accomplish greater objective in Turn, having inked a deal with them till 2022!

Advertisement
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football AFC Fiorentina Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Juventus' Marko Pjaca set for another spell on sidelines, career in jeopardy
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best Player at Globe Soccer Awards
RELATED STORY
The Renaissance of Luis Muriel
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Fiorentina v Napoli: Match Preview, Team News and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Like father, like son: Could Federico Chiesa be the saviour of Italian football?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the greatest footballer of all time
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest athlete in hisory
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, suggest reports in Italy
RELATED STORY
New Record: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 8 consecutive Serie A away games
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
FT PAR MIL
1 - 1
 Parma vs Milan
FT LAZ CHI
1 - 2
 Lazio vs Chievo
FT CAG FRO
1 - 0
 Cagliari vs Frosinone
FT BOL SAM
3 - 0
 Bologna vs Sampdoria
FT UDI SAS
1 - 1
 Udinese vs Sassuolo
FT EMP SPA
2 - 4
 Empoli vs SPAL
FT GEN TOR
0 - 1
 Genoa vs Torino
FT JUV FIO
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Fiorentina
FT INT ROM
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Roma
Tomorrow NAP ATA 10:30 PM Napoli vs Atalanta
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us