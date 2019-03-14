Twitter compares Ronaldo and Messi after their midweek exploits in the Champions League

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate refuses to be over, even after the Portuguese jumped ship to the Serie A in the summer. While their goal-scoring exploits in their respective leagues are still compared, the Champions League gives the world the only opportunity to assess both of them in the same tournament. And in midweek, both of them were on fire.

Ronaldo sent ripples around the world on Tuesday night, when he scored a fantastic hattrick to send Juventus through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Serie A side had a task at hand, as their opponents Atletico Madrid were already leading by a 2-0 margin from the first hand. Ronaldo timed his goals to perfection and ensured that Juventus had a smooth sailing into the game. It was his 8th hattrick in the Champions League, equaling the record set by Messi earlier this season.

The baton was passed on to the diminutive Argentinean on Wednesday and the whole world watched in anticipation expecting Messi to respond. And the Barcelona skipper did so in style. Barcelona needed a win against Lyon to qualify and Messi was in inspired form on the night. He scored 2 - one brilliant panenka and the other a mesmerizing solo effort - and also set up Dembele and Pique to score two more goals. Barcelona won the game 5-1 thanks to their Champion and sealed a place in the quarterfinals.

At the end of the game, the world was discussing the two greatest footballers around at the moment. While Ronaldo had finally ended his goal drought in the Champions League this season, Messi had continued his brilliant form. In fact, the Argentinean was the first player to have scored 2 and assisted 2 in a match in the Champions League this season.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, had singlehandedly lifted Juventus to the quarterfinals. The greatness of these two iconic players is unparalleled, however, there are some inherent differences between their style of play. It was once again evident in the midweek games and Twitter was quick to compare the two players after their blistering performances. Here are some of the best tweets.

Cristiano Ronaldo should never get disrespected and never get doubted by anyone. But if you watch both Messi & Cristiano for 90 minutes long and still believe that Cristiano is better at playing football than Messi, then I’m sorry but: you are wrong. — AFC Ajax 💫 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 13, 2019

calling someone else goat with 12 goals and 9 assists less than the actual goat Messi with 36 goals and 21 assists and they played the exact same amount of 36 games — Andreas Ruschke (@GodSafeTheLord) March 13, 2019

Let's not get it twisted; this single performance of Lionel Messi (in contrast of Ronaldo's yesterday) is not why he is the goat.



He is the goat because this is what we have been witnessing over the past 10 years. — Zafer (@zaferdc) March 13, 2019

Messi this season (UCL):



6 Games

8 Goals

3 Assist

0 Red Cards

0 losses



Ronaldo this season (UCL):



7 Games

4 Goal

1 Assist

1 Red card

3 losses pic.twitter.com/aqc3GcwWwW — Luis (suspended) (@LR10EliteEra) March 13, 2019

Yesterday Ronaldo had a great game, Messi was trending, today Messi had a great game and he is still trending.. Messi is the SI unit of football 🐐 🐐 #Messi pic.twitter.com/IsJngndgRT — Jiji_Byte (@ByteJiji) March 13, 2019

Messi is the most complete player of the two, he can play anywhere along the front as well as in midfield, scoring and creating. Unbiased fans would surely agree. However, Ronaldo is ahead when it comes to physicality and ability to drive a team forward in the crunch times — Martyn Arthur (@MartynJArthur) March 13, 2019

Ronaldo scored easy goals yesterday and y’all had to drag Messi. Now you’ve angered the little man that was calm.

NEVER ANGER MESSI!!! — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) March 13, 2019

Messi doesn't have to prove a point.

He is the point!

The standard!

The S.I Unit for measuring every footballer's success.

Especially Ronaldo's.#Messi pic.twitter.com/RxXlfuj8h7 — Samuel C. Chukwu (@SamuelCChukwu) March 13, 2019

Just watching Messi tonight and having watched Ronaldo last night I think what makes #Messi the better player is team work. He not only scores as much as #Ronaldo does but he is unselfish and creates for others. — Lance Guma (@LanceGuma) March 13, 2019

Ronaldo might be taller and older but fact remains he would always be in Messi’s shadow. Case dismissed. https://t.co/MqLhzf2OIg — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) March 13, 2019

The more you compare Ronaldo to messi. The more messi show masterclass to disclaim the comparism..

Think about it !!

A mad finishing and a banana assist for pique😁 and dembele.#BarcaOL pic.twitter.com/CI4qGQuhJ4 — Overdoze 💊 (@Aqboooola) March 13, 2019

