Twitter compares Ronaldo and Messi after their midweek exploits in the Champions League

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
1.21K   //    14 Mar 2019, 16:06 IST

Image result for messi ronaldo juventus sportskeeda

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate refuses to be over, even after the Portuguese jumped ship to the Serie A in the summer. While their goal-scoring exploits in their respective leagues are still compared, the Champions League gives the world the only opportunity to assess both of them in the same tournament. And in midweek, both of them were on fire.

Ronaldo sent ripples around the world on Tuesday night, when he scored a fantastic hattrick to send Juventus through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Serie A side had a task at hand, as their opponents Atletico Madrid were already leading by a 2-0 margin from the first hand. Ronaldo timed his goals to perfection and ensured that Juventus had a smooth sailing into the game. It was his 8th hattrick in the Champions League, equaling the record set by Messi earlier this season.

The baton was passed on to the diminutive Argentinean on Wednesday and the whole world watched in anticipation expecting Messi to respond. And the Barcelona skipper did so in style. Barcelona needed a win against Lyon to qualify and Messi was in inspired form on the night. He scored 2 - one brilliant panenka and the other a mesmerizing solo effort - and also set up Dembele and Pique to score two more goals. Barcelona won the game 5-1 thanks to their Champion and sealed a place in the quarterfinals.

At the end of the game, the world was discussing the two greatest footballers around at the moment. While Ronaldo had finally ended his goal drought in the Champions League this season, Messi had continued his brilliant form. In fact, the Argentinean was the first player to have scored 2 and assisted 2 in a match in the Champions League this season.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, had singlehandedly lifted Juventus to the quarterfinals. The greatness of these two iconic players is unparalleled, however, there are some inherent differences between their style of play. It was once again evident in the midweek games and Twitter was quick to compare the two players after their blistering performances. Here are some of the best tweets.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate heats up after Champions League performances: Twitter reactions
