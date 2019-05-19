Twitter congratulates Manchester City on winning their first domestic treble

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 133 // 19 May 2019, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City - Domestic treble!

What a night it was for Manchester City and its fans. At last, the Cityzens clinched their first domestic treble by beating Watford in the final of FA Cup 2018-19 with an extraordinary 6-0 scoreline on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Earlier this season, Man City sealed the League Cup, handing Chelsea a defeat on penalties. A few weeks ago, Pep Guardiola's men also snatched the Premier League title from Liverpool via a crucial point.

In the FA Cup final, Manchester City came up against Watford at Wembley. Pep Guardiola, as expected, put forth his best starting eleven, though Sergio Aguero started the match on the bench.

Gabriel Jesus replaced Aguero in the central forward position of Manchester City. Raheem Sterling started on the right wing position as Pep utilised Riyad Mahrez on the left wing.

David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Bernardo Silva completed the midfield for City, while Zinchenko, Kompany, Laporte, and Walker played at the back. Ederson started the match in goal.

David Silva broke the deadlock in the 26th minute of the match as Raheem Sterling headed the ball towards the City legend.

Watford's defence looked disturbed as Guardiola's front men continued to terrorise with their beautiful attacking display. The second goal came in the 38th minute of the match, and it was a Gabriel Jesus goal, as the Brazillian scored his first goal of the day. The first half ended with a 2-0 scoreline to Manchester City.

With 61 minutes on the clock, Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, got his name on the score sheet. The assist provider for the third goal, Gabriel Jesus, could have finished the job himself there, but he didn't.

Seven minutes later, Jesus extended the lead for the Cityzens. This time, the Brazillian scored the goal and Kevin De Bruyne provided the assist.

Advertisement

Raheem Sterling scored the fifth and sixth goals in the 81st and 87th minutes of the match, as Man City completed their first domestic treble.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to City's historic feat.

Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the FA Cup to add to the Premier League and League cup trophies. Astounding achievement. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 18, 2019

A record 169 goals in 61 games this season for this magnificent @ManCity team. Congratulations on the domestic treble. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 18, 2019

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE DONE THE TREBLE 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/LjeoP1ao0G — ManCityPhotos (@ManCityPhotos) May 18, 2019

Manchester City in the 2018/19 season:



🏆 Premier League ✅

🏆 FA Cup ✅

🏆 League Cup ✅

🏆 Community Shield ✅



Levels.#FACupFinal #FACup



⚽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/WgHZH6qMj0 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 18, 2019

🚨 RECORD ALERT:



Manchester City have now equalled a 116-year-old record in the FA Cup.



This is now the largest winning margin in a final in this competition since Bury 6-0 Derby County in 1903.#MCIWAT 🔵🐝 #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/rLAKdHjlJt — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 18, 2019

Manchester City have now scored 24 goals in 6 FA Cup games this season. pic.twitter.com/C2Nty60Mh2 — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) May 18, 2019

Manchester City have won the domestic treble, sweeping aside all before them.



The only side to beat them on their own pitch? Crystal Palace.



Obviously. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) May 18, 2019

On this form you'd have to fancy Manchester City to win Eurovision later as well. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) May 18, 2019

Manchester City are going to end the season with 50 wins, as many as Manchester United, Wolves & Huddersfield combined. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) May 18, 2019