Twitter congratulates Manchester City on winning their first domestic treble
What a night it was for Manchester City and its fans. At last, the Cityzens clinched their first domestic treble by beating Watford in the final of FA Cup 2018-19 with an extraordinary 6-0 scoreline on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.
Earlier this season, Man City sealed the League Cup, handing Chelsea a defeat on penalties. A few weeks ago, Pep Guardiola's men also snatched the Premier League title from Liverpool via a crucial point.
In the FA Cup final, Manchester City came up against Watford at Wembley. Pep Guardiola, as expected, put forth his best starting eleven, though Sergio Aguero started the match on the bench.
Gabriel Jesus replaced Aguero in the central forward position of Manchester City. Raheem Sterling started on the right wing position as Pep utilised Riyad Mahrez on the left wing.
David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Bernardo Silva completed the midfield for City, while Zinchenko, Kompany, Laporte, and Walker played at the back. Ederson started the match in goal.
David Silva broke the deadlock in the 26th minute of the match as Raheem Sterling headed the ball towards the City legend.
Watford's defence looked disturbed as Guardiola's front men continued to terrorise with their beautiful attacking display. The second goal came in the 38th minute of the match, and it was a Gabriel Jesus goal, as the Brazillian scored his first goal of the day. The first half ended with a 2-0 scoreline to Manchester City.
With 61 minutes on the clock, Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, got his name on the score sheet. The assist provider for the third goal, Gabriel Jesus, could have finished the job himself there, but he didn't.
Seven minutes later, Jesus extended the lead for the Cityzens. This time, the Brazillian scored the goal and Kevin De Bruyne provided the assist.
Raheem Sterling scored the fifth and sixth goals in the 81st and 87th minutes of the match, as Man City completed their first domestic treble.
