×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter congratulates Manchester City on winning their first domestic treble 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Feature
133   //    19 May 2019, 00:24 IST

Manchester City - Domestic treble!
Manchester City - Domestic treble!

What a night it was for Manchester City and its fans. At last, the Cityzens clinched their first domestic treble by beating Watford in the final of FA Cup 2018-19 with an extraordinary 6-0 scoreline on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Earlier this season, Man City sealed the League Cup, handing Chelsea a defeat on penalties. A few weeks ago, Pep Guardiola's men also snatched the Premier League title from Liverpool via a crucial point.

In the FA Cup final, Manchester City came up against Watford at Wembley. Pep Guardiola, as expected, put forth his best starting eleven, though Sergio Aguero started the match on the bench.

Gabriel Jesus replaced Aguero in the central forward position of Manchester City. Raheem Sterling started on the right wing position as Pep utilised Riyad Mahrez on the left wing.

David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Bernardo Silva completed the midfield for City, while Zinchenko, Kompany, Laporte, and Walker played at the back. Ederson started the match in goal.

David Silva broke the deadlock in the 26th minute of the match as Raheem Sterling headed the ball towards the City legend.

Watford's defence looked disturbed as Guardiola's front men continued to terrorise with their beautiful attacking display. The second goal came in the 38th minute of the match, and it was a Gabriel Jesus goal, as the Brazillian scored his first goal of the day. The first half ended with a 2-0 scoreline to Manchester City.

With 61 minutes on the clock, Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, got his name on the score sheet. The assist provider for the third goal, Gabriel Jesus, could have finished the job himself there, but he didn't.

Seven minutes later, Jesus extended the lead for the Cityzens. This time, the Brazillian scored the goal and Kevin De Bruyne provided the assist.

Advertisement

Raheem Sterling scored the fifth and sixth goals in the 81st and 87th minutes of the match, as Man City completed their first domestic treble.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to City's historic feat.

Tags:
FA Cup 2018-19 Manchester City Watford FC Raheem Sterling Gabriel Jesus Pep Guardiola Twitter Reactions Wembley Stadium
Advertisement
Manchester United : David Beckham on winning 1999 treble as 20th anniversary approaches
RELATED STORY
David Beckham on winning 1999 treble as 20th anniversary approaches
RELATED STORY
FA Cup Final: Can Watford upset the Premier League champions?
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Watford Preview: FA Cup Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
FA Cup Final Preview: Man City vs Watford Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Sports psychologist Dan Abrahams explains the importance of pre-match routines in football
RELATED STORY
Man City vs Watford: FA Cup 2018/19 Final | Can Watford Win The FA Cup? 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19- 3 reasons why Manchester City beat Watford
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Manchester City 3-1 Watford: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Watford| Match preview, predicted line ups and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us