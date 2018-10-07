Twitter erupts after Manchester United complete stunning comeback to win 3-2 against Newcastle
Manchester United's horror show seemingly promised to continue after the Red Devils found themselves trailing 2-0 to Newcastle United as early as 10 minutes into the game.
Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto struck swiftly and early to dent United's spirit and reduce Old Trafford to deafening silence.
Breaking at half-time with the scoreline reading Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle United, the players and manager, Jose Mourinho, were loudly booed off the pitch.
Emerging for the second half, United put in a spirited performance before substitute Juan Mata triggered the comeback with a 70th-minute goal.
Anthony Martial then struck in the 76th minute before Alexis Sanchez, who was also brought on to offer more of an attacking threat, sealed the game in the 90th minute with an excellent header.
As usual, Twitter was at its reactive best, as fans, trolls, critics and pundits alike took to the social media platform to vent their emotions and voice their thoughts:
At halftime, Manchester United fans were outright distraught with the scoreline, as well as the performance. Amidst speculation that Jose Mourinho could soon be sacked, hordes of fans continued to voice their opinions in favour of the rumour:
Many others simply took the opportunity to mock Mourinho
At the end of the game, a reasonable amount of doubts seemed to have been planted, even in the minds of critics.
After the first half, It wasn't just Jose Mourinho who was torn apart, but the players were also equally blamed. Several fans lambasted individual players, while most others tore into the team, in general.
By the end of the match, a lot of those negative opinions had been reversed as well: