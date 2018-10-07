Twitter erupts after Manchester United complete stunning comeback to win 3-2 against Newcastle

Could this be the turnaround in Manchester United's season?

Manchester United's horror show seemingly promised to continue after the Red Devils found themselves trailing 2-0 to Newcastle United as early as 10 minutes into the game.

Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto struck swiftly and early to dent United's spirit and reduce Old Trafford to deafening silence.

Breaking at half-time with the scoreline reading Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle United, the players and manager, Jose Mourinho, were loudly booed off the pitch.

Emerging for the second half, United put in a spirited performance before substitute Juan Mata triggered the comeback with a 70th-minute goal.

Anthony Martial then struck in the 76th minute before Alexis Sanchez, who was also brought on to offer more of an attacking threat, sealed the game in the 90th minute with an excellent header.

I’m glad they turned it around cos #Mourinho deserves more time to turn it around — Chris Byrne (@ChrisByrne546) October 6, 2018

SACKED IN THE MORNING... now... you're getting BACKED IN THE MORNING #mourinho @manutd... what a night, what a comeback, Winner @Alexis_Sanchez smiling for the first time in months — Neal Collins (@nealcol) October 6, 2018

Winning like that was the worst thing that could've happened Manchester United. Fans now will assume that everything in the world is rosy again and we can move onwards. Not a hope. #MUFC #Mourinho — Dylan Prendergast (@MrXathon) October 6, 2018

At halftime, Manchester United fans were outright distraught with the scoreline, as well as the performance. Amidst speculation that Jose Mourinho could soon be sacked, hordes of fans continued to voice their opinions in favour of the rumour:

Many others simply took the opportunity to mock Mourinho

Yeah...Jose Mourinho is about to lose his job #MNUNEW #PremierLeague — Estevan Garcia (@VatoEstevan) October 6, 2018

At the end of the game, a reasonable amount of doubts seemed to have been planted, even in the minds of critics.

Should he go or should he stay ? Will he go or will he stay? #Mourinho #ManUnited — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) October 6, 2018

Delaying the inevitable or a turning point? #Mourinho — Rui Miguel Martins (@futebolfactory) October 6, 2018

That was a game of two halves, mourinho hangs on to his job for now!#ManchesterUnited #Mourinho #Epl @sauchandra — Saurabh Tripathi (@Saurabh_CFC) October 6, 2018

After the first half, It wasn't just Jose Mourinho who was torn apart, but the players were also equally blamed. Several fans lambasted individual players, while most others tore into the team, in general.

This #manchesterunited team don’t deserve to wear the shirt. — Foreversideways (@Foreversideways) October 6, 2018

This looks like the players are trying g to get Mourinho out today #ManchesterUnited #MANNEW — FemsterLDN (@femster82) October 6, 2018

These #ManchesterUnited players have no respect for the supporters, no respect for the club and zero respect for themselves.



They’re a disgrace to football, and should have their wages suspended. — Sean (@seanedward61) October 6, 2018

#manchesterunited

what a nightmare!



Need to leave:

Matic

Young

Rashford

Fellaini

AND#MourinhoOut — EstateQuieto (@QuietoEstate) October 6, 2018

By the end of the match, a lot of those negative opinions had been reversed as well:

#MUNNEW

This showed me:

- #Mourinho can still inspire and lead the players to win

- If given the chance,#MUFC can attack like crazy

- #Pogba, #Martial & #Sanchez can still break good. This is a good starting point. Please?

- The reason why I love the game!#GGMU — Pratyaksh Agarwal (@pratyaksh_a) October 6, 2018

They played absolutely superbly great players #Pogba — Aliu Iqrah Mohammed (@IqrahAliu) October 6, 2018

#ManchesterUnited got the motivation and momentum ! #ggmu nice to see #sanchez back to business ! #mata found his form ! #Pogba should be sent out hez d spoiler !! #pogbaout — Pradeep Narayanamoorthy (@Pradeep2402) October 6, 2018

Is there any position #Pogba can’t play? — Lance Guma (@LanceGuma) October 6, 2018

@paulpogba I doesn't matter what your scumbag agent is plotting , it doesn't matter if you leave for Barcelona or Madrid u will always be reckoned by me as a HERO the way u performed today , stay and be a legend please #Pogba #MUNNEW #MUFC — Jaspreet Singh (@iamkingjaspreet) October 6, 2018