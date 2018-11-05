×
Twitter erupts after Raheem Sterling's masterclass against Southampton

Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
447   //    05 Nov 2018, 08:17 IST

Sterling put in a sensational performance against the Saints
Sterling put in a sensational performance against the Saints

Manchester City were pushed down to second place in the table temporarily by Liverpool on Saturday. They needed a win to go top and that is exactly what they did against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola rested Mahrez to play Sane and Sterling on the wings and that decision proved to be fruitful as both the wingers complemented Aguero well and the team went on to score six goals.

One player was particularly outstanding on the night as he was responsible for four of the goals scored by Man City. The high flying Raheem Sterling scored two goals and set up another two as he ran riot against a toothless Southampton defence. He could have scored more if not for some lazy finishing towards the end of the game.

Twitter was on fire as fans were raving about Manchester City, especially Sterling's performance on the social media platform. Many started comparing him to Liverpool hero, Mohamed Salah as his stats seem to mirror that of the Egyptian winger. Despite being only 23 years of age, he still has a lot of years left in him and being the world's best is just a matter of when and not if.

Here are some of the best tweets about Sterling's performance:


The win sent Guardiola's men top of the Premier League as they are now two points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool. The title race is looking more and more like a three-pronged race with Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea all in contention to bag the prize.

The next match for City is against the local rivals, Manchester United and that game is definitely a must win for both teams as United need the points and Man City need the win to stay in the top and also to maintain their unbeaten record.

Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
