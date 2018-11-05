Twitter erupts after Raheem Sterling's masterclass against Southampton

Sterling put in a sensational performance against the Saints

Manchester City were pushed down to second place in the table temporarily by Liverpool on Saturday. They needed a win to go top and that is exactly what they did against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola rested Mahrez to play Sane and Sterling on the wings and that decision proved to be fruitful as both the wingers complemented Aguero well and the team went on to score six goals.

One player was particularly outstanding on the night as he was responsible for four of the goals scored by Man City. The high flying Raheem Sterling scored two goals and set up another two as he ran riot against a toothless Southampton defence. He could have scored more if not for some lazy finishing towards the end of the game.

Twitter was on fire as fans were raving about Manchester City, especially Sterling's performance on the social media platform. Many started comparing him to Liverpool hero, Mohamed Salah as his stats seem to mirror that of the Egyptian winger. Despite being only 23 years of age, he still has a lot of years left in him and being the world's best is just a matter of when and not if.

Here are some of the best tweets about Sterling's performance:

Steve Jobs - Apple

Bill Gates- Microsoft

James Dyson - Dyson

Mark Zuckerberg - Facebook

Elon Musk - Tesla



What do I have in common with the above people I hear you ask?



I also know what it's like to create an amazing product



Brendan Rodgers - Raheem Sterling — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) November 4, 2018

That makes it 42 Premier League goals and assists for Raheem Sterling since the start of last season. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 4, 2018

Raheem Sterling vs Southampton (MoTM):



2 Goals

2 Assists

2 Shots on target

36 (76%) Accurate passes

3 Key passes

5 (2) Dribbles (Completed)

1 (1) Tackle (won)

1 Interception

13 (5) Duels (won)



Top of the league 🔥 pic.twitter.com/As9BbViPfu — We Love Man City FC (@WeLoveManCityFC) November 4, 2018

Raheem Sterling has played 152 games for Manchester City.



He's been involved in 102 goals, scoring 48 and assisting 54.



👏 pic.twitter.com/zRyLOQ3MhI — bet365 (@bet365) November 4, 2018

Man of the Match at the Etihad Stadium: Raheem Sterling! pic.twitter.com/z6qxrGQoQ9 — City Watch (@City_Watch) November 4, 2018

Just interviewed Raheem Sterling for @BBCMOTD.



Says he set up Sane to score even though he was on a hat-trick himself: “That guy is always looking out for me. I wanted to set one up for him”.#bbcfootball — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) November 4, 2018

Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 13 home league games, scoring 11 and assisting 7. pic.twitter.com/MrYv6pLcEb — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) November 4, 2018

Raheem Sterling:



Three assists ✔️

Two goals ✔️

Man of the match ✔️

A century of victories for City ✔️

Top of the league ✔️ pic.twitter.com/b73LtgZipp — HHH (@HalvorHHoevring) November 4, 2018

Two goals and three assists for Sterling.

£300,000-a-week looks very cheap indeed #mcfc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) November 4, 2018

The win sent Guardiola's men top of the Premier League as they are now two points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool. The title race is looking more and more like a three-pronged race with Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea all in contention to bag the prize.

The next match for City is against the local rivals, Manchester United and that game is definitely a must win for both teams as United need the points and Man City need the win to stay in the top and also to maintain their unbeaten record.