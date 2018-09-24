Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter erupts as Girona come up trumps against Barcelona

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Feature
1.44K   //    24 Sep 2018, 03:05 IST

FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga

Barcelona starting line-up: Ter Stegen, N Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Vidal, Arthur, Dembele, Messi, Suarez

Girona starting line-up: Bono, Bernardo, Alcala, Juanpe, Aday, Garcia, Pons, Granell, Muniesa, Portu, Stuani

Final Score: Barcelona 2-2 Girona

The 5th gameweek of LaLiga saw Girona come up trumps against Barcelona as both teams salvaged a point, courtesy of a 2-2 scoreline at Camp Nou.

With 19 minutes on the clock, Lionel Messi opened the scoring for La Blaugrana, thanks to an assist from Arturo Vidal. Vidal wriggled clear of his marker to provide a super pass, which was impressively tucked home by Messi.

Then, just minutes before the half-time, Christian Stuani made it all square for Girona. It was Ade Benitez who fired a cross into the middle where Stuani outmuscled Gerard Pique before poking past Marc Andre Ter Stegen to score for the third LaLiga match in a row.

The 31-year-old went on to register a brace, as he gave Girona the lead in the 51th minute of the match. Portu burst through and beat Pique before forcing Ter Stegen into a save. The rebound fell perfectly for Stuani, who smashed home to net his second of the night.

Soon after, close to the hour mark, Pique came to the rescue for the La Liga champions as he managed an excellent equalizer. Girona could not get the ball away following a corner and Barcelona put the ball back into the danger zone, with Luis Suarez forcing a save from Bono, that sent the ball looping into the air and Pique rose highest in the area to head home into an empty net.

Consequently, Barcelona are now atop the La Liga table with 13 points.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nervy encounter.



Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Girona FC Lionel Messi Gerard Pique Twitter Reactions Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
La Liga 2018-19: FC Barcelona Predicted XI against Girona FC
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Girona: 3 key things to look forward to
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19, Barcelona v Girona: Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: City Football Group at the heart of Girona's...
RELATED STORY
Reports: LaLiga players 'very likely' to go on strike...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Barcelona will play a league fixture in America...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Marc Muniesa: 'Forever Grateful to Pep...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid cruise to a 4-1 win over...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19, Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
What to expect from Seydou Doumbia at Girona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us