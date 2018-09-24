Twitter erupts as Girona come up trumps against Barcelona
Barcelona starting line-up: Ter Stegen, N Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Vidal, Arthur, Dembele, Messi, Suarez
Girona starting line-up: Bono, Bernardo, Alcala, Juanpe, Aday, Garcia, Pons, Granell, Muniesa, Portu, Stuani
Final Score: Barcelona 2-2 Girona
The 5th gameweek of LaLiga saw Girona come up trumps against Barcelona as both teams salvaged a point, courtesy of a 2-2 scoreline at Camp Nou.
With 19 minutes on the clock, Lionel Messi opened the scoring for La Blaugrana, thanks to an assist from Arturo Vidal. Vidal wriggled clear of his marker to provide a super pass, which was impressively tucked home by Messi.
Then, just minutes before the half-time, Christian Stuani made it all square for Girona. It was Ade Benitez who fired a cross into the middle where Stuani outmuscled Gerard Pique before poking past Marc Andre Ter Stegen to score for the third LaLiga match in a row.
The 31-year-old went on to register a brace, as he gave Girona the lead in the 51th minute of the match. Portu burst through and beat Pique before forcing Ter Stegen into a save. The rebound fell perfectly for Stuani, who smashed home to net his second of the night.
Soon after, close to the hour mark, Pique came to the rescue for the La Liga champions as he managed an excellent equalizer. Girona could not get the ball away following a corner and Barcelona put the ball back into the danger zone, with Luis Suarez forcing a save from Bono, that sent the ball looping into the air and Pique rose highest in the area to head home into an empty net.
Consequently, Barcelona are now atop the La Liga table with 13 points.
