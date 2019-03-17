Twitter erupts as Isco shines in his first La Liga start in 5 months

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Zinedine Zidane's return as Real Madrid's head coach began with a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga. Zidane brought back Marcelo, Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, and Isco back into the starting line-up for the game and the three returnees had a major impact on the game.

Real Madrid didn't create much in the first half, although Gareth Bale did hit the cross-bar and Toni Kroos's long-range effort rose just over the bar. Keylor Navas, who replaced Courtois for the match, made a brilliant save to keep out Maxi Gomez's header from ending up in the back of the net.

In the second half, Real Madrid was a much-improved side. Modric thought he gave Real Madrid the lead when he scored from a partially cleared corner, but the goal was ruled out by VAR as Raphael Varane was deemed offside.

The breakthrough came for Real Madrid when Asensio's made a brilliant run before passing the ball to Benzema who squared towards the far post and was brilliantly finished by Isco. Real Madrid then doubled their lead through Gareth Bale's goal in the 77th minute, who was set up by Marcelo.

Isco was forefront of the pre-match talk as he started a La Liga game for Real Madrid after more than five months of being frozen out by Santiago Solari. Isco was a core member of Zidane's squad during his previous stint as Real Madrid manager and he brought him back immediately into the starting 11.

Isco had a brilliant game and also scored the opener for Real Madrid on his return. Santiago Solari was widely criticized for not using Isco regularly and might be regretting his decision not to use him quite often, especially after such a performance.

Real Madrid fans couldn't hide their excitement after Isco's performance and took it to Twitter to appreciate his performance against Celta Vigo. Here are some of the reactions:

Solari watching isco's goal and marcelo's assist pic.twitter.com/4IqWQ9ruG1 — amna (@Ohhmyisco) March 16, 2019

Isco's game by numbers vs. Celta Vigo:



97% pass accuracy

48 touches

4 shots

3 chances created

2 tackles

1 goal



Not bad for your first LaLiga start in five months. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4bgX3HNJD7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 16, 2019

Isco back with a bang



Solari rn



pic.twitter.com/KqsY4MK2pm — That Mech Kid ! (@r3al____AJ) March 16, 2019

Isco who Solari benched for months scores in the first game of Zidane’s return... pic.twitter.com/cut11WoESj — SergioRamosismo (@SergioRamosismo) March 16, 2019

Isco has scored the first goal of Zinedine Zidane's second spell in charge of Real Madrid.



It's his first start in LaLiga since October 2018. 👀 pic.twitter.com/gBI1ajLAoR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 16, 2019

