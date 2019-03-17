×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter erupts as Isco shines in his first La Liga start in 5 months

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
112   //    17 Mar 2019, 01:29 IST

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Zinedine Zidane's return as Real Madrid's head coach began with a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga. Zidane brought back Marcelo, Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, and Isco back into the starting line-up for the game and the three returnees had a major impact on the game.

Real Madrid didn't create much in the first half, although Gareth Bale did hit the cross-bar and Toni Kroos's long-range effort rose just over the bar. Keylor Navas, who replaced Courtois for the match, made a brilliant save to keep out Maxi Gomez's header from ending up in the back of the net.

In the second half, Real Madrid was a much-improved side. Modric thought he gave Real Madrid the lead when he scored from a partially cleared corner, but the goal was ruled out by VAR as Raphael Varane was deemed offside.

The breakthrough came for Real Madrid when Asensio's made a brilliant run before passing the ball to Benzema who squared towards the far post and was brilliantly finished by Isco. Real Madrid then doubled their lead through Gareth Bale's goal in the 77th minute, who was set up by Marcelo.

Isco was forefront of the pre-match talk as he started a La Liga game for Real Madrid after more than five months of being frozen out by Santiago Solari. Isco was a core member of Zidane's squad during his previous stint as Real Madrid manager and he brought him back immediately into the starting 11.

Isco had a brilliant game and also scored the opener for Real Madrid on his return. Santiago Solari was widely criticized for not using Isco regularly and might be regretting his decision not to use him quite often, especially after such a performance.

Real Madrid fans couldn't hide their excitement after Isco's performance and took it to Twitter to appreciate his performance against Celta Vigo. Here are some of the reactions:


Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Celta de Vigo Football Gareth Bale Isco Leisure Reading La Liga Teams
Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
Twitter reacts as Zinedine Zidane's second Real Madrid stint begins with a win
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo: 3 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid win on Zidane's return as manager| Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Match Preview, Team News and Predicted XI | La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups: La Liga Predicted Lineups and  Celta Vigo, Real Madrid Injury news, Suspensions List and more | Real Madrid's first match under a returning Zidane as manager
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Predicted Lineups - LaLiga 2018-19 predicted lineups | Real Madrid, Celta Vigo injury news and more
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn't know played for Celta Vigo
RELATED STORY
Stanislav Lobotka: The next Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Real Madrid win on Zidane's return as manager
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Match preview, predicted line-ups, head to head, time & venue details, and Fantasy Football Tips | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us