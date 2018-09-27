Twitter erupts as Leganes humble Barcelona

CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Leganes starting line-up: Cuéllar, Juanfran, Bustinza, Tarín, J. Silva, Carnero, Perez, Vesga, El Zhar, Oscar, En-Nesyri

Barcelona starting line-up: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Vermaelen; Rakitić, Busquets, Coutinho; Dembélé, Munir, Messi

Score: Barcelona 1-2 Leganes

The 6th gameweek of LaLiga saw Leganes come up trumps against Barcelona courtesy of a 2-1 scoreline at Butarque.

With 12 minutes on the clock, Coutinho opened the scoring for the Liga champions. The Brazilian was picked out by Lionel Messi before he took a touch and fired a powerful volley into the corner of the net, which dipped all the way and caught the Leganes keeper by surprise.

Then, in the 52nd minute, Nabil El Zhar made it all square for Leganes as he came up with an equalizer after a quick counter down the left wing. Silva beat the offside flag and whipped a deep cross into the box for El Zhar who beat Vermaelen to the ball and powered his header into the back of the net.

Soon after, in the 53rd minute, another defensive error by Barcelona allowed Leganes through and they immediately capitalised on the opportunity to make it 2 goals to one. It came from a hopeful ball over the top by Leganes, with Youssef chasing it down. Pique got his clearance all wrong, firing the ball straight into the path of Rodriguez in the area, who just had Ter Stegen to beat and he leathered it into the back of the net.

As such, Leganes held on to their 1-goal lead for the remaining minutes to walk away with all 3 points in hand.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nervy encounter.

Took 37 games for Barça to taste defeat under Valverde last season. Taken just six this year. Shocking against Leganes tonight. Some real problems to fix. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 26, 2018

Losing to the last placed team in the league is merely the cherry on top when you remember the worst European embarrassment in Barcelona’s history happened just a few months ago.



What a disgrace. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 26, 2018

Leganes went into the game in last place with no wins.



Barcelona entered in first place with no losses.



And this is how it ended 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/97mh5LImcO — Goal (@goal) September 26, 2018

FT: Leganes 2-1 FC Barcelona. #LaLiga



PIQUE MAN OF THE MATCH ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/l7yf1a1qhk — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 26, 2018

A few days ago, @FCBarcelona wanted to renew Valverde.



Do it now, then.



Aren’t you happy with his work and tactics? — Lucas Resende (@lucasammr) September 26, 2018

Quite staggering, above everything that happened, how weak the response from Barcelona was to going behind. There was no reaction and then they faded badly towards the end. Appalling. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) September 26, 2018

700 senior appearances for Lionel Messi in a Barcelona kit 🔴🔵



👑 pic.twitter.com/lYGrLmaiMD — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 26, 2018

Barcelona have focused on the past week to keep Valverde for another year…… — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 26, 2018

Think that Pique pass to Leganes is worthy of a documentary — Ahmad (@ahmadf_o) September 26, 2018

FT: Leganés 2-1 Barça.



After drawing against Girona, a loss vs the 20th team of La Liga who didn’t win any of their last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/dUksB7spFw — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 26, 2018

Last-place Leganés score two goals in two minutes to shock Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/Zu0dIFjadc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 26, 2018

Leganes 2-1 Barça FT



Disgusting performance! Valverde should fuck off NOW! We didnt learn anything from the Roma game and we will never learn and improve with a midtable coach like Valverde! #ValverdeOUT — 🤔 (@BarcaStat) September 26, 2018

What is happening to @FCBarcelona? — Jack Obinyan-Buhari (@JackObinyan) September 26, 2018

Survey: What is going on with Barcelona? — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) September 26, 2018

Barcelona lose a La Liga away match as league leaders against the team who were bottom of the league at the time for the 1st time since 19 October 1986, a 1-0 defeat at CR Murcia. #LEGBAR #LeganesBarca @CDLeganes #FCBLive — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 26, 2018

Leganes had 1 point, ONE POINT!!! and sitting 20th at the table but beat Barcelona ... village people, una do well! 😏 pic.twitter.com/rx1BEMxgBi — OnlyGodCanJudgeMe 🐐 (@fabolous3d) September 26, 2018

So erm I don't quite know how to say this



Barcelona have lost



To bottom of the table Leganés pic.twitter.com/yx0B8gahCj — BetVictor (@BetVictor) September 26, 2018

Barcelona dropping points and Atletico 2 points behind them? pic.twitter.com/om5aOTvd7p — Griezmann Chief (@Griezmannility) September 26, 2018

We dropped points against Girona and Leganes. What a wow! — Fatimah! (@Barcagurl_) September 26, 2018

