Twitter erupts as Leganes humble Barcelona
Leganes starting line-up: Cuéllar, Juanfran, Bustinza, Tarín, J. Silva, Carnero, Perez, Vesga, El Zhar, Oscar, En-Nesyri
Barcelona starting line-up: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Vermaelen; Rakitić, Busquets, Coutinho; Dembélé, Munir, Messi
Score: Barcelona 1-2 Leganes
The 6th gameweek of LaLiga saw Leganes come up trumps against Barcelona courtesy of a 2-1 scoreline at Butarque.
With 12 minutes on the clock, Coutinho opened the scoring for the Liga champions. The Brazilian was picked out by Lionel Messi before he took a touch and fired a powerful volley into the corner of the net, which dipped all the way and caught the Leganes keeper by surprise.
Then, in the 52nd minute, Nabil El Zhar made it all square for Leganes as he came up with an equalizer after a quick counter down the left wing. Silva beat the offside flag and whipped a deep cross into the box for El Zhar who beat Vermaelen to the ball and powered his header into the back of the net.
Soon after, in the 53rd minute, another defensive error by Barcelona allowed Leganes through and they immediately capitalised on the opportunity to make it 2 goals to one. It came from a hopeful ball over the top by Leganes, with Youssef chasing it down. Pique got his clearance all wrong, firing the ball straight into the path of Rodriguez in the area, who just had Ter Stegen to beat and he leathered it into the back of the net.
As such, Leganes held on to their 1-goal lead for the remaining minutes to walk away with all 3 points in hand.
