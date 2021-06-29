Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi scores 2 goals in Argentina's 4-1 win over Bolivia

Lionel Messi grabbed a brace as Argentina dominated Bolivia to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory in their Copa America clash. The victory means Argentina will now face Ecuador in the quarter-finals.
Argentina dominated right from the beginning and created plenty of openings throughout the match. The first goal did not take much time at all as Alejandro Gomez volleyed in a wonderful chipped pass from Lionel Messi in the 6th minute to give Argentina the lead.
Lionel Messi soon got on the scoresheet himself as he converted a penalty in the 32nd minute. Messi was not done in the first half and soon made it 3-0 with a clever finish in the 42nd minute to give Argentina a commanding 3-0 lead heading into half time.
Argentina, in fact, could have had even more if Sergio Aguero had been clinical with his finishing in the first half. Bolivia scored a consolation goal through Erwin Saavedra in the 60th minute, but Lautaro Martinez soon restored the 3-goal cushion in the 65th minute with an easy tap-in.
Both Argentina and Brazil finished top off their respective groups and are unbeaten in the tournament so far with 10 points in their 4 group stage matches. With Lionel Messi and Neymar in fine form for their respective countries, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top at Copa America 2021.
Speaking to the media after the match, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni spoke about giving his entire squad opportunities to play. Scaloni said:
“The players who had fewer minutes deserved this opportunity because the level is very even.
"I would like them to play more than 11 because most deserve to play; the boys who had not been playing showed that they could be.”
Scaloni also spoke about Ecuador and said that Argentina have the utmost respect for their Copa America 2021 quarterfinals opponents:
“We have the utmost respect for Ecuador. They have proven to be a good, young, and dynamic team."
Argentina put on a show on a record-breaking night for Lionel Messi. The Barcelona superstar became the most capped player for Argentina with 148 caps crossing the mark previously held by Javier Mascherano.
Argentina are peaking at just the right moment and Lionel Messi will be determined to lead Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993. Without further ado, let us take a look at the:
Best Tweets from Bolivia 1-4 Argentina
It was another record breaking night for Lionel Messi
Also read: Copa America 2021: Bolivia 1-4 Argentina - Watch all the goals and highlights as Lionel Messi scores a double
Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here