Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi scores 2 goals in Argentina's 4-1 win over Bolivia

Lionel Messi grabbed a brace as Argentina dominated Bolivia to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory in their Copa America clash. The victory means Argentina will now face Ecuador in the quarter-finals.

Argentina dominated right from the beginning and created plenty of openings throughout the match. The first goal did not take much time at all as Alejandro Gomez volleyed in a wonderful chipped pass from Lionel Messi in the 6th minute to give Argentina the lead.

Lionel Messi soon got on the scoresheet himself as he converted a penalty in the 32nd minute. Messi was not done in the first half and soon made it 3-0 with a clever finish in the 42nd minute to give Argentina a commanding 3-0 lead heading into half time.

Argentina, in fact, could have had even more if Sergio Aguero had been clinical with his finishing in the first half. Bolivia scored a consolation goal through Erwin Saavedra in the 60th minute, but Lautaro Martinez soon restored the 3-goal cushion in the 65th minute with an easy tap-in.

Both Argentina and Brazil finished top off their respective groups and are unbeaten in the tournament so far with 10 points in their 4 group stage matches. With Lionel Messi and Neymar in fine form for their respective countries, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top at Copa America 2021.

Speaking to the media after the match, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni spoke about giving his entire squad opportunities to play. Scaloni said:

“The players who had fewer minutes deserved this opportunity because the level is very even.

"I would like them to play more than 11 because most deserve to play; the boys who had not been playing showed that they could be.”

Scaloni also spoke about Ecuador and said that Argentina have the utmost respect for their Copa America 2021 quarterfinals opponents:

“We have the utmost respect for Ecuador. They have proven to be a good, young, and dynamic team."

Argentina put on a show on a record-breaking night for Lionel Messi. The Barcelona superstar became the most capped player for Argentina with 148 caps crossing the mark previously held by Javier Mascherano.

Argentina are peaking at just the right moment and Lionel Messi will be determined to lead Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993. Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Bolivia 1-4 Argentina

Mess is copa Americas top scorer with 3 goals while having most assist with 2

Leading Argentina to top the group and head to quarter finals 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/PeAxvtsTMS — Baggio 🇮🇶🇦🇷 (@BaggioM10) June 29, 2021

The Argentina v Brazil final is taking shape. pic.twitter.com/uyTa9rQhzb — total Barça (@totalBarca) June 29, 2021

Leo #Messi for the National Team:



🔹Most Appearances: 148

🔸Most Goals: 75

🔹Most Goals in Official Comps: 41

🔸Most Goals in Playoffs: 23

🔹Most Assists: 44



Lionel Messi IS Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/pPnlMgsSS2 — ◉FAYIZJØ (@FayizjO) June 29, 2021

⏱️ Final: Bolivia 1-4 Argentina. Messi scored 2 goals, gave an assist, and played the whole game. Agüero started and played 63 minutes #CopaAmerica2021 pic.twitter.com/oohT5mQmb0 — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) June 29, 2021

It was another record breaking night for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has won MOTM 25 times out of the 34 games he has played in 2021.



34 years old and is still MILES clear of every other player in the world. pic.twitter.com/2AbnI07S68 — SR (@TotalMaestro) June 29, 2021

With group stages being over, this is Lionel Messi in the 2021 Copa America so far:



• 3 goal

• 2 assist

• 2 pre-assists

• 12 chances created

• 21 dribbles

• 10 key passes

• 40 duels won

• 12 long balls

• 11 recoveries

• 3 MOTM pic.twitter.com/3HAPQB21AS — LM (@sstojanovski7) June 29, 2021

People stay up till 7 am just to watch Messi play and he delivers. The 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tpuuvk1Mqe — Umer (@Iconic_Messi) June 29, 2021

Messi is just 3 wins away from winning an international trophy and his 7th Ballon D’Or.



Come on 🇦🇷🐐 pic.twitter.com/FhRjZX07XM — MC (@CrewsMat19) June 29, 2021

A true leader, A true captain, The King, The GOAT

Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/7BeJtcEdgh — Ankur (@AnkurMessi_) June 29, 2021

It's Lionel Messi's world, we are just living in it pic.twitter.com/4ElAbKGluK — Ankur (@AnkurMessi_) June 29, 2021

Leo Messi on his record breaking appearance ..



5 Shots (4 on target)

2 Goals

1 Assist

2 Big chances created



The Greatest 🇦🇷🐐 pic.twitter.com/y0BU7mUQEg — 𝔸𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕧𝕖 🇺🇸 (@YoActive) June 29, 2021

What Messi did at the age of 17 and what Messi is doing at the age of 34 is not normal..not just a goat of football but Messi is the greatest athlete you will ever see — ganesh (@breathMessi21) June 29, 2021

I missed Argentina match and Messi scored a brace pic.twitter.com/pisHFkKFNl — Pradeep (@MahakalMessi) June 29, 2021

Spain Vs Croatia and the France Vs Switzerland, two incredible matches. And then some Messi magic in the Copa. This could possibly be the greatest 12 hours in the history of the game! pic.twitter.com/mC4x1dNAmC — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 29, 2021

Messi has 199 games with 2 or more goals… that’s actually quite mad — ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@KieranCFC88) June 29, 2021

In this game we saw three version of Messi



"Pessi"

"The Best Playmaker whenever he wants to be"

"The Best Goalscorer whenever he wants to be" pic.twitter.com/ki9dGRkYdh — Josen (@BarcaEra1) June 29, 2021

🥇 Leo #Messi scored 2 goals and 1 assist⚽💥



Tonight, Messi became the player with the most appearances with the national team of Argentina (148). 🇦🇷🔥#CopaAmérica pic.twitter.com/s69DoRKfI2 — Sheik Akthar 🇦🇷 | ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@SheikAkthar77) June 29, 2021

Look how perfect Messi passed that man, not too high or too low, just perfect. pic.twitter.com/YDkj8dZegU — Amr 🇪🇬 (@AmrFootball) June 29, 2021

Edited by Ashwin