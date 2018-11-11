Twitter erupts as Real Betis humble Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Malcom

REAL BETIS: Lopez; Sidnei, Bartra, Mandi; Junior, Guardado, William, Tello; Joaquin, Moron, Lo Celso

FT Score: Barcelona 3-4 Real Betis

The 12th game week of LaLiga action saw Real Betis overcome Barcelona at the Camp Nou by 4 goals to 3.

With just 20 minutes on the clock, Junior opened the scoring for Real Betis. The 22-year-old worked his way through Barca's defence, beating Roberto before drilling a finish past Ter Stegen.

The lead was soon doubled by Joaquin courtesy of Barcelona's shambolic defending. The Spaniard only had to tuck home Tello's cross under little pressure in the 34th minute. The scoresheet then remained unchanged until half-time.

Lionel Messi brought Barcelona back into the game by converting a spot-kick, which resulted after Tello brought Jordi Alba to the deck.

However, a howler from Ter Stegen in the 71st minute saw Barcelona trailing again by 2 goals. Immediately after, Arturo Vidal reduced the difference by sending Munir's selfless pass into an empty net.

Nevertheless, Real Betis were not having any of it as they scored their 4th goal in the 83rd minute. Junior found space beyond Roberto and drilled a superb ball into the middle where Canales was lurking, stabbing home easily just inside the six-yard box.

Lionel Messi tried his level best to salvage a point for La Blaugrana, scoring his second in injury time. Vidal had space inside the area and latched onto Suarez's inviting pass before tapping the ball across for Messi, who calmly tucked it home. The goal was awarded after a VAR check.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.

