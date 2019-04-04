×
Real Madrid suffered their first defeat in the second stint of Zidane and this is what Twitter had to say

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
108   //    04 Apr 2019, 10:05 IST

A bad day at the office
Real Madrid is going through a horrible season by their high standards. They have sacked two managers this season and have been forced to bring back Zinedine Zidane. The French manager enjoyed a trophy-laden first spell at the club started his second stint with two wins in a row.

Zidane faced his first big test in his second stint in the form of Valencia. Sadly, for Real Madrid fans, the manager and the team failed the test as they suffered a 2-1 defeat on the day. In the first half, Goncalo Guedes gave the lead to the home team 10 minutes before the break.

It was a close and interesting game as Real Madrid tried hard to score the equalizer. The home team was awarded a corner in the 83rd minute. Valencia made full use of the opportunity as former Real Madrid player Ezequiel Garay rose above everyone to head the corner into the back of the net. Keylor Navas was helpless as he could only watch the ball hit the net.

Valencia celebrated as the score was 2-0 and it was almost certain that they would take the three points home. Real Madrid seemed to get a foot in the door as they were awarded a penalty. But it was not Madrid's day as replays showed that their captain Sergio Ramos was offside and the decision was overturned.

Finally, Karim Benzema did manage to find the back of the net. The French striker guided the corner kick by Luka Modric into the net to make it 2-1 but it was nothing more than a consolation goal. This is an important win for Valencia as they are now just one point off the top four finish and a ticket to UEFA Champions League for next season. On the other hand, this loss has hurt Madrid's hopes of finishing 2nd above their city rivals Atletico.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to the match:



Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
Twitter brutally trolls Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane as they suffer a 2-1 defeat against Valencia 
