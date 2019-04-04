Real Madrid suffered their first defeat in the second stint of Zidane and this is what Twitter had to say

A bad day at the office

Real Madrid is going through a horrible season by their high standards. They have sacked two managers this season and have been forced to bring back Zinedine Zidane. The French manager enjoyed a trophy-laden first spell at the club started his second stint with two wins in a row.

Zidane faced his first big test in his second stint in the form of Valencia. Sadly, for Real Madrid fans, the manager and the team failed the test as they suffered a 2-1 defeat on the day. In the first half, Goncalo Guedes gave the lead to the home team 10 minutes before the break.

It was a close and interesting game as Real Madrid tried hard to score the equalizer. The home team was awarded a corner in the 83rd minute. Valencia made full use of the opportunity as former Real Madrid player Ezequiel Garay rose above everyone to head the corner into the back of the net. Keylor Navas was helpless as he could only watch the ball hit the net.

Valencia celebrated as the score was 2-0 and it was almost certain that they would take the three points home. Real Madrid seemed to get a foot in the door as they were awarded a penalty. But it was not Madrid's day as replays showed that their captain Sergio Ramos was offside and the decision was overturned.

Finally, Karim Benzema did manage to find the back of the net. The French striker guided the corner kick by Luka Modric into the net to make it 2-1 but it was nothing more than a consolation goal. This is an important win for Valencia as they are now just one point off the top four finish and a ticket to UEFA Champions League for next season. On the other hand, this loss has hurt Madrid's hopes of finishing 2nd above their city rivals Atletico.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to the match:

Valencia are the first team to beat Real Madrid since Zinedine Zidane was reappointed (third game).



It took nine games to suffer the first defeat in his first spell. pic.twitter.com/rLzakTmLwz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2019

3 - @LaLigaEN teams with the most goals conceded this season in all comps:



Huesca: 61 goals in 32 games

Sevilla: 60 in 52

REAL MADRID: 60 in 49



Worry. pic.twitter.com/uOGCxUYXwX — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2019

⚠️⚠️ Shock #LaLiga defeat for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid as Valencia win 2-1, leaving Los Blancos 13 points behind Barcelona and five points behind Atletico 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z3HYJ7Vn4L — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) April 3, 2019

Benzema kicks the pitch after scoring when he looked at the time.



FT: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/foYolgmbNd — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) April 3, 2019

🦇 @valenciacf_en beat Real Madrid to move within a point of the top 4! 🧡 #ValenciaRealMadrid 2-1 pic.twitter.com/zJ0R4iTMVP — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 3, 2019

CRAZY STAT 📊



Real Madrid have now let in 61 goals this season in all competitions that is as many as bottom side Huesca, and more than any other @LaLiga team! 👀#LiveOnStrive pic.twitter.com/PJEuUaNX3P — Strive Sport (@strivesport) April 3, 2019

Real Madrid had lost 10 league games in 2008-09 before signing Cristiano Ronaldo.



In the years with him at the club, they never lost more than six games in a season.



They've now suffered nine defeats in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/6gwzS5zpr4 — TeamCRonaldo Fans (@TeamCRonaldo) April 3, 2019

Karim Benzema the only man who has tried his best for Real Madrid this season & biggest scape goat this season.



Better defensive organisation & shift away from crossing system needed , Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play anymore for Real Madrid dear Zizou. pic.twitter.com/URuDMM3Uq0 — Ashish Romea (@RMadridEngineer) April 3, 2019

Zidane is not an automatic fix for Real Madrid's problems ... Ronaldo was but they didn't appreciate it. — Ko-Jo Cue (@KOJO_Cue) April 3, 2019

Valencia deservedly get a second goal against Real Madrid. They've dominated the game, created the most chances and ultimately, should end up the winning side here. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) April 3, 2019

