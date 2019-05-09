Here's how Twitter reacted to Tottenham's unbelievable comeback against Ajax
We are lining up for an all English final in the UEFA Champions League as Tottenham Hotspur reversed Ajax's one-goal advantage from the first leg by beating the Godenzonens 3-2 in the second leg, booking their place in the finals on by virtue of the away goal system.
The London-based club will face their league rivals Liverpool in the final of the competition at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 2.
The English club started the game poorly as Matthijs de Ligt put Ajax ahead in the game just five minutes after kick-off. Things turned from bad to worse for Spurs when Hakim Ziyech scored the Dutch club's second goal of the game in the 35th minute, giving his team a three goal advantage in the tie.
However, Spurs started putting pressure on the young Dutch team right after the half-time break and they got their reward when Lucas Moura slotted the ball past André Onana in the 55th minute, reducing the Eredivisie team's advantage to two goals. The Brazillian international then scored his second goal of the game in the 59th minute before completing his hat-trick deep in second half stoppage time, guiding his team to the finals.
Mauricio Pochettino's team enjoyed 60 percent of the possesion during the game and had 24 shots on goal, compared to Ajax's 16.
Tottenham Hotspur are currently fourth in the Premier League table, 25 points behind the leaders, Manchester City. They will next host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the final game of the Premier League season on May 12.
Spurs have not won any major trophy since 2008 and they will be looking forward to ending their drought this season.
On the other hand, Ajax are currently at the top of the Eredivisie table, ahead of PSV Eindhoven only on goal difference. They will host FC Utrecht next in the league before making a trip to Doetinchem to play De Graafschap for the final game of the season on May 15.
Football fans reacted to Spurs' victory on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.
https://twitter.com/hiffeyfc/status/1126233585491558401