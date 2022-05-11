Twitter erupts as Aubameyang scores twice to seal 3-1 win for Barcelona against Celta Vigo

Barcelona have continued their fine form under Xavi Hernandez's managerial reign as they beat Celta Vigo 3-1 in their La Liga clash at Camp Nou on Tuesday, May 10. The Blaugrana are intent on finishing in second place behind Real Madrid, having already qualified for the Champions League, and they look set to maintain this energy.

Barca scored their first goal of the game, sending Camp Nou into eruptions of joy, as their first serious attack of the night saw Los Celestes' defense falter. At the half-hour mark, Ousmane Dembele slinked past two defenders while marauding down the right flank, and the Frenchman wasted no time in crossing to an unmarked Memphis Depay. The Dutch forward drove his chance at the keeper, who could do little to keep it out.

Right on the verge of the second half, another Barcelona goal drove the Camp Nou crowd wild again, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wrote his name on the scoresheet. The former Arsenal captain was in the right place at the right time, latching onto a poor clearance and putting the ball in the bottom corner with clinical prowess.

Although Celta Vigo seemed to have more chances at goal, their poor finishing, especially from Iago Aspas, let them down. It didn't help that they were unable to keep things steady in the first third as well, with poor defending handing Barcelona two important goals.

Celta Vigo pull one back in second half, but Barcelona prove to be too much to handle for the visitors

Right after half-time, the hosts showed unrelenting prowess in the final third, haunting their visitors with yet another goal. Celta Vigo's sleeping defense struggled to stay awake as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang punished them with yet another brilliant effort on goal in the 48th minute.

Ousmane Dembele charged down the right flank, with opponents unsure of how to stop him. Almost unmarked, the Frenchman got right into the box and laid a simple cross for Aubameyang to score his brace.

Constant pressure from the Celta Vigo attackers eventually paid off as they managed to take good advantage of a horrible mistake by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German placed a poor pass to an unsuspecting Ronald Araujo, and Thiago Galhardo was quick to snatch it and find Aspas, who scored their first goal in the 50th minute.

That was all good news for the visitors, however, as they soon picked up a red card, with Jeison Murillo making a poorly-timed tackle on Depay. Vigo will be grateful they didn't concede another goal against Barcelona's ruthless attack.

Twitter quickly erupted after Blaugrana's precise effort in the final third saw them pull through against a poor Los Celestes defense. Here is a selection of tweets:

GOAL South Africa @GOALcomSA league goals since joining Barca from Arsenal Aubameyang has now scored 10league goals since joining Barca from Arsenal Aubameyang has now scored 10 🔥⚽️league goals since joining Barca from Arsenal https://t.co/t3j1OPk5R2

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



for Ronald Araujo is leaving the field in an ambulance after making head-to-head contact with Gavi.for @RonaldAraujo_4 Ronald Araujo is leaving the field in an ambulance after making head-to-head contact with Gavi.🙏 for @RonaldAraujo_4

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Wishing Ronald Araujo a speedy recovery. That was scary to watch. Wishing Ronald Araujo a speedy recovery. That was scary to watch.

D’ stats 🤭 @alidiligent39



A reminder, he missed 16 games of the season. 13 La Liga assist for Dembelé this season (most in La Liga)A reminder, he missed 16 games of the season. #FCBRCC 13 La Liga assist for Dembelé this season (most in La Liga)A reminder, he missed 16 games of the season. #FCBRCC https://t.co/DTMxxd0jwy

La Masia @Youngcules 3 points, but not important at all compared to Araujo‘s health. Hope he’s back and healthy soon. 3 points, but not important at all compared to Araujo‘s health. Hope he’s back and healthy soon.

𝑲•𝑰•𝒁•𝒁•𝒀 ⚡🔥💙 @alphacreationz_ Eric, Jordi Alba and De Jong missing next match Eric, Jordi Alba and De Jong missing next match https://t.co/e9XNnZqz4a

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Iago Aspas was one of the first players to arrive with Ronald Araujo when the Uruguayan had his accident. Immediately, Aspas called the medical team. Respect! Iago Aspas was one of the first players to arrive with Ronald Araujo when the Uruguayan had his accident. Immediately, Aspas called the medical team. Respect! https://t.co/nEhNnyhOd6

VuyoJr HoboyiJr @VuyojrH @talkfcb_ Iago Aspas when he plays barca turns into 22 year old prime messi @talkfcb_ Iago Aspas when he plays barca turns into 22 year old prime messi https://t.co/4QjxXdsyS4

𝙇𝙤𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙤 @louchfroid #BarcaCelta #BAC2022 Ferran Torres vs Celta Vigo | Highlights | Valencia where it started Ferran Torres vs Celta Vigo | Highlights | Valencia where it started🔥🔥🔥 #BarcaCelta #BAC2022 https://t.co/ZWT8Kn8fGW

Daye ¹⁰ @GaviMagic FC Barcelona have only had 46% possession against Celta vigo in the first half FC Barcelona have only had 46% possession against Celta vigo in the first half 😬 https://t.co/nqvuHl6zfz

Dash™ 😑 @147_dash People that are seeing this game can see why "a Busquets" is a very important part of Barcelona's game play. People that are seeing this game can see why "a Busquets" is a very important part of Barcelona's game play.

AV_27 @av_bagged Ferran is another player that is succumbing to fans pressure. Dont think any attacker will ever succeed at Barca ever again. Ferran is another player that is succumbing to fans pressure. Dont think any attacker will ever succeed at Barca ever again.

𝗧𝗠⚡️ @TotalMartens

- 12th league goal for Depay

- Aubameyang brace



Not the best performance but a great result nonetheless - 13th league assist for Dembele- 12th league goal for Depay- Aubameyang braceNot the best performance but a great result nonetheless - 13th league assist for Dembele- 12th league goal for Depay - Aubameyang brace Not the best performance but a great result nonetheless 🔵🔴 https://t.co/lF6jZCiqPr

OptaJose @OptaJose



#BarcelonaCelta

#FCB 33 - @FCBarcelona are unbeaten in their 33 #LaLiga games played on a Tuesday (W23 D10), the best unbeaten record for a team on a specific day in the competition’s history. Labour 33 - @FCBarcelona are unbeaten in their 33 #LaLiga games played on a Tuesday (W23 D10), the best unbeaten record for a team on a specific day in the competition’s history. Labour#BarcelonaCelta #FCB ❤💙 https://t.co/GGDATXNsdN

Squawka News @SquawkaNews A happy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his brace for Barcelona against Celta Vigo. A happy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his brace for Barcelona against Celta Vigo. 😃 https://t.co/a2GIQ4y8jt

StyleOverSubstance @AthulRamachand8 @BarcaTimes It was tactical i think. Barca wants to produce the best eleven in the last game at campnou and end the season with a high. @BarcaTimes It was tactical i think. Barca wants to produce the best eleven in the last game at campnou and end the season with a high.

Mahmoud Elsayed @6mahmoudelsayed



He's missed 16 games



#BarçaCelta #ForçaBarça Ousmane Dembélé leads La Liga in assists with 13 this seasonHe's missed 16 games Ousmane Dembélé leads La Liga in assists with 13 this season He's missed 16 games 👀#BarçaCelta #ForçaBarça https://t.co/0GWFbdcnmK

Mastermind @Xtopher_Uzo Barca fans: Every time Ansu Fati gets tackeled Barca fans: Every time Ansu Fati gets tackeled https://t.co/I8zubZnd37

Emon @emon_444_ Ousmane Dembele vs Celta Vigo (highlights) Ousmane Dembele vs Celta Vigo (highlights) https://t.co/dK5SMRRRZ0

Neal🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Aubameyang is 1 just goal off being our top scorer in La Liga this season - having started merely 10 matches, might I add… Aubameyang is 1 just goal off being our top scorer in La Liga this season - having started merely 10 matches, might I add… 😳 https://t.co/If2j1ZzOb4

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris I hope we all know that Benzema doesn’t finish as top scorer in La Liga if Aubameyang started the season with Barcelona. I hope we all know that Benzema doesn’t finish as top scorer in La Liga if Aubameyang started the season with Barcelona.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit