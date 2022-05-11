Twitter erupts as Aubameyang scores twice to seal 3-1 win for Barcelona against Celta Vigo

Barcelona have continued their fine form under Xavi Hernandez's managerial reign as they beat Celta Vigo 3-1 in their La Liga clash at Camp Nou on Tuesday, May 10. The Blaugrana are intent on finishing in second place behind Real Madrid, having already qualified for the Champions League, and they look set to maintain this energy.
Barca scored their first goal of the game, sending Camp Nou into eruptions of joy, as their first serious attack of the night saw Los Celestes' defense falter. At the half-hour mark, Ousmane Dembele slinked past two defenders while marauding down the right flank, and the Frenchman wasted no time in crossing to an unmarked Memphis Depay. The Dutch forward drove his chance at the keeper, who could do little to keep it out.
Right on the verge of the second half, another Barcelona goal drove the Camp Nou crowd wild again, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wrote his name on the scoresheet. The former Arsenal captain was in the right place at the right time, latching onto a poor clearance and putting the ball in the bottom corner with clinical prowess.
Although Celta Vigo seemed to have more chances at goal, their poor finishing, especially from Iago Aspas, let them down. It didn't help that they were unable to keep things steady in the first third as well, with poor defending handing Barcelona two important goals.
Celta Vigo pull one back in second half, but Barcelona prove to be too much to handle for the visitors
Right after half-time, the hosts showed unrelenting prowess in the final third, haunting their visitors with yet another goal. Celta Vigo's sleeping defense struggled to stay awake as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang punished them with yet another brilliant effort on goal in the 48th minute.
Ousmane Dembele charged down the right flank, with opponents unsure of how to stop him. Almost unmarked, the Frenchman got right into the box and laid a simple cross for Aubameyang to score his brace.
Constant pressure from the Celta Vigo attackers eventually paid off as they managed to take good advantage of a horrible mistake by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German placed a poor pass to an unsuspecting Ronald Araujo, and Thiago Galhardo was quick to snatch it and find Aspas, who scored their first goal in the 50th minute.
That was all good news for the visitors, however, as they soon picked up a red card, with Jeison Murillo making a poorly-timed tackle on Depay. Vigo will be grateful they didn't concede another goal against Barcelona's ruthless attack.
Twitter quickly erupted after Blaugrana's precise effort in the final third saw them pull through against a poor Los Celestes defense. Here is a selection of tweets: