Twitter erupts as Bruno Fernandes inspires Manchester United to stunning 6-2 victory over AS Roma

A stunning second-half display by Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United helped the Red Devils secure an almost unassailable 6-2 lead over AS Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final.
A brace each from Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani along with goals from Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood helped Manchester United completely dismantle Roma.
The Serie A side started the game brightly and even took the lead in the first half with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko scoring for the visitors. However, a tactical tweak in the second half by Solskjaer helped Manchester United play some beautiful attacking football and put the tie beyond AS Roma.
Speaking after the match, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:
"The job is not done, but it was a job well done. Roma have got quality, scored two goals with their two chances we gave them in the first half, but I was very pleased with the response. The second half was very good.
"We know we've got creative players; it's about getting them up there in good positions. We took most of our chances, I am very pleased. The character showed, the players didn't lose their heads.
"For five minutes at the end of the first half we didn't look great, but we managed to get ourselves together. The two goals were down to very schoolboy errors, they should happen at this level, we said that at half-time and corrected it."
Bruno Fernandes proved once again he is the man for the big occasion at Manchester United as he ran the show scoring 2 goals and grabbing 2 assists on the night.
The Portuguese superstar linked up brilliantly with Edinson Cavani, who showed his class on the night, making superb runs and troubling the AS Roma defense throughout.
With Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood adding gloss to the scoreline as well, Manchester United have all but confirmed their place in the final and Solskjaer will be hoping that the Red Devils finish the job with minimal fuss in the second leg.
AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca admitted that his side were outplayed in the second half but lamented the referee's decision to award a penalty:
"It's a heavy defeat. We had a good first half, but we didn't exist in the second. It's difficult to explain how the same team that did so well in the first half had that kind of second half. It's hard to play against a side like United without having the substitutions [to make in the second half].
"Even the Manchester United coach was very honest [about Smalling's tackle on Cavani] and didn't think it was a penalty either. I really didn't think it as a penalty. It was a decisive moment in the game and it was tough to take."
