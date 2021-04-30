Twitter erupts as Bruno Fernandes inspires Manchester United to stunning 6-2 victory over AS Roma

A stunning second-half display by Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United helped the Red Devils secure an almost unassailable 6-2 lead over AS Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

A brace each from Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani along with goals from Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood helped Manchester United completely dismantle Roma.

The Serie A side started the game brightly and even took the lead in the first half with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko scoring for the visitors. However, a tactical tweak in the second half by Solskjaer helped Manchester United play some beautiful attacking football and put the tie beyond AS Roma.

Speaking after the match, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

"The job is not done, but it was a job well done. Roma have got quality, scored two goals with their two chances we gave them in the first half, but I was very pleased with the response. The second half was very good.

"We know we've got creative players; it's about getting them up there in good positions. We took most of our chances, I am very pleased. The character showed, the players didn't lose their heads.

"For five minutes at the end of the first half we didn't look great, but we managed to get ourselves together. The two goals were down to very schoolboy errors, they should happen at this level, we said that at half-time and corrected it."

Bruno Fernandes proved once again he is the man for the big occasion at Manchester United as he ran the show scoring 2 goals and grabbing 2 assists on the night.

The Portuguese superstar linked up brilliantly with Edinson Cavani, who showed his class on the night, making superb runs and troubling the AS Roma defense throughout.

With Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood adding gloss to the scoreline as well, Manchester United have all but confirmed their place in the final and Solskjaer will be hoping that the Red Devils finish the job with minimal fuss in the second leg.

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca admitted that his side were outplayed in the second half but lamented the referee's decision to award a penalty:

"It's a heavy defeat. We had a good first half, but we didn't exist in the second. It's difficult to explain how the same team that did so well in the first half had that kind of second half. It's hard to play against a side like United without having the substitutions [to make in the second half].

"Even the Manchester United coach was very honest [about Smalling's tackle on Cavani] and didn't think it was a penalty either. I really didn't think it as a penalty. It was a decisive moment in the game and it was tough to take."

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Manchester United 6-2 AS Roma

Manchester United have been in some wild results this season at Old Trafford 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dYk2BqzoiK — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 29, 2021

Manchester United will do ‘everything they can’ to keep Edinson Cavani. The board and everyone in the club want Edi to stay - as they told him in last meeting. Solskjaer is pushing with the player. 🔴 #MUFC



Cavani will communicate his decision after speaking with his family. 🇺🇾 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2021

Bruno woke up hungry. pic.twitter.com/jJINJFrdlb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 29, 2021

🔴 Most European goals as a teenager for Man Utd:

7️⃣ MASON GREENWOOD

6️⃣ George Best

6️⃣ Marcus Rashford

4️⃣ Wayne Rooney

3️⃣ Brian Kidd#UEL pic.twitter.com/SvO8qsWx2V — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 29, 2021

20 - Bruno Fernandes (20) is only the third player in Manchester United's history to score 20+ penalties, after Ruud van Nistelrooy (28) and Wayne Rooney (27). Regularity. #UEL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021

6 - @ManUtd have scored six goals in a single match in European competition for the first time since netting seven against Roma in April 2007; they are the first side to net as many in a major European semi-final since Real Madrid in the European Cup in May 1964. Fun. #UEL pic.twitter.com/xpRgCbl2Rd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021

- Bruno Fernandes 2 goals, 2 assists

- Cavani 2 goals, 2 assists

- Pogba 1 goal

- Greenwood 1 goal



Finally, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer semi-final curse has been broken. Manchester United marching on to the Europa League final. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/THvDGgHqUQ — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) April 29, 2021

In 302 games from Moyes to Mourinho, @manutd scored 5+ goals in a game twice. In 144 games under Solskjaer, it’s now happened nine times. — Steve Bartram (@stevebartram1) April 29, 2021

FT: Manchester United 6-2 Roma



Bruno Fernandes ⚽️⚽️🎯🎯

Edinson Cavani ⚽️⚽️🎯🎯

Paul Pogba goal ⚽️

Mason Greenwood goal ⚽️



COMEBACK KINGS! What a second half performance! 👏



🗣 𝘈𝘙𝘌 𝘠𝘖𝘜 𝘕𝘖𝘛 𝘌𝘕𝘛𝘌𝘙𝘛𝘈𝘐𝘕𝘌𝘋? pic.twitter.com/zBeq3mkscs — BaillyDaBeast 🔰 (@beast_bailly) April 29, 2021

Chris Smalling vs Manchester United tonight. pic.twitter.com/rUcSCY9it9 — ᥅ (@TheFergusonWay) April 29, 2021

Manchester United won, Bruno scored twice and assisted twice, Cavani scored brace, Arsenal lost, Manchester United fans can say: pic.twitter.com/1rSo1y975D — KäYoZZ 👻 (@jack_y3_study) April 29, 2021

Manchester United in the second half #MUNROM pic.twitter.com/IepYSEmf3I — Omar little (@_ManLikeAJ) April 29, 2021

Smalling sneaking into the Manchester United dressing room from Roma ‘s at full-time #MUNROM #UEL : pic.twitter.com/BzOeVFlPqS — E (@iamOkon) April 29, 2021

In his last nine appearances for Manchester United, Paul Pogba has played just 594 minutes—equivalent to 6.6 games—but has five assists and two goals.



If you play him higher on the pitch he'll not just control the whole offence but he'll directly contribute goals, too. pic.twitter.com/yG6DF6C5n2 — UtdArena (@utdarena) April 29, 2021

The first time Manchester United have scored six or more in a European match since...#UEL pic.twitter.com/dNQ4NLwyDr — Goal (@goal) April 29, 2021

When AS Roma tried leading in that game..



Manchester united ;... pic.twitter.com/51o6sZ6iG6 — Mr Rough Road. 🇿🇦 (@Livie_Kyallo) April 29, 2021

Cavani, Shaw and Bruno Fernandes to the rest of Manchester united after half time....



Legendary!! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/MpLhZuwUfh — Mr Rough Road. 🇿🇦 (@Livie_Kyallo) April 29, 2021

Bruno Fernandes is having a stunning season

but now I am full 😂 https://t.co/iaQyl5DzQh — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 29, 2021

Hope you didn’t stop watching at half-time 😂 pic.twitter.com/WssNZcDgY5 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 29, 2021

Two goals and two assists in a Europa League semifinal.



Bruno Fernandes delivers once again 🎁 pic.twitter.com/zQWhOnGcbW — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 29, 2021

Most European goals scored for Man Utd in a single season since 1992/93:



12 - Ruud van Nistelrooy (02/03)

10 - RVN (01/02)

9 - Bruno Fernandes (20/21)

8 - Marcus Rashford (20/21)

8 - Cristiano Ronaldo (07/08)

8 - RVN (04/05)

8 - Dwight Yorke (98/99)



Elite company. pic.twitter.com/YkBaw4n27K — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 29, 2021

Delivery - World class

Creativity - World class

Finishing - World class



Bruno Fernandes - World class pic.twitter.com/zqx8CAgn8I — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) April 29, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has now scored 25+ goals in each of the past three seasons:



⚽️ 2018/19: 33 goals

⚽️ 2019/20: 27 goals

⚽️ 2020/21: 25 goals



Incredible consistency. #UEL pic.twitter.com/rRMa0Ebih8 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 29, 2021

Incredible Stat:



In the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League this season, Bruno Fernandes has either scored, assisted, shot or created a chance every 14 touches of the ball! pic.twitter.com/YcepMRfqd7 — UtdArena (@utdarena) April 29, 2021

Three Portuguese players have scored 25+ goals across all competitions this season.



✅ Cristiano Ronaldo

✅ Bruno Fernandes

✅ Andre Silva



They're going to be a force at the Euros! 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/892QHgb96j — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 29, 2021

Ole G should lock Cavani in the dressing room and not let him out before he has extended his contract. On fire tonight — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 29, 2021

2 goals, 2 assists and a penalty won by Edinson Cavani tonight 🇺🇾🏹 pic.twitter.com/8JgHQnF187 — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) April 29, 2021

Edinson Cavani with 2 goals and 2 assists.



The curse of the #7 shirt is finally over! pic.twitter.com/szri67IUt6 — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) April 29, 2021

Solskjær: "I promised him [Cavani] Old Trafford is a different place with fans. He has to feel, scoring those goals at the Stretford End, with fans. We've got the best fans and as a goalscorer there's no better thing to score in front of them." #mulive [mail] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 29, 2021

Cavani is making me fall in love with the art of finishing again. Similar to what Ruud did all those years ago when I first started watching United. Sensational player stepping up just at the right time. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) April 29, 2021

El Matador Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes tonight for Manchester United!

Classy from Greenwood!#MUNROM pic.twitter.com/mrJCE3TEIV — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 29, 2021