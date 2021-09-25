×
Twitter erupts as Bruno Fernandes misses stoppage-time penalty to leave Manchester United in defeat 

Fernandes fired a spot-kick over the bar in the dying embers of the game
Modified Sep 25, 2021 09:22 PM IST
News

Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League. The Red Devils were determined to conjure up a strong reaction after their League Cup debacle on Wednesday, but were instead handed another blow.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a strong line-up by restoring several key personnel, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, into the playing eleven. Dean Smith's Villa were not overwhelmed by the task of handling a star-studded Manchester United team though. The visitors stuck to their guns and secured a famous win, thanks to a bit of luck in the end.

Kortney Hause, who made his first league start for Villa this season, opened the scoring against Manchester United in the 88th minute. The Englishman was on the receiving end of a corner from team-mate Douglas Luiz as he fired in a header to break the deadlock and send the Villa fans into an uproar.

However, it seemed like Hause would go from hero to zero when he was penalized in the dying embers of the game. With help from VAR, referee Mike Dean adjudged Hause to have handled the ball and Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty.

Usually reliable from the spot, Fernandes uncharacteristically fired his spot-kick over the bar at the Stretford End. Villa breathed a collective sigh of relief and Manchester United were left in agony for missing the golden opportunity that came their way.

Manchester United slip to fourth in points table after defeat

Following the defeat, Manchester United slipped to fourth in the Premier League table. Fortunately for the Red Devils, rivals Chelsea also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, meaning they continue to remain within touching distance of the Blues.

However, Liverpool can now open up a three-point gap at the summit of the table if they win against newly-promoted Brentford later tonight. Meanwhile, Aston Villa climbed to seventh in the table with their win. Dean Smith's side have now won consecutive games in the Premier League and have another daunting trip to come in their next outing. Villa are scheduled to meet Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, with Manchester United facing Everton.

Ever since Fernandes' ill-fated penalty sailed over the cross-bar, Twitter has been filled with hilarious reactions from around the globe. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at some of the best responses after Manchester United slipped to defeat in their own backyard:

Nice Penalty by Bruno. #MUNAVL
https://t.co/brOcVBJstq
Bruno Fernandes penalty has finally landed #MUNAVL https://t.co/gvHpl7MJNk
SAF tweeting #OleOut from his burner account.
#MUNAVL https://t.co/Qx3TN5extG
Ronaldo and the rest of the Man United squad chasing Bruno Fernandes after his penalty miss against Aston villa. 🤣 #MUNAVL
https://t.co/8gAeIEk4vu
Emi Martinez danced in front of Man Utd's fans straight after Bruno Fernandes missed his penalty...

#MUNAVL https://t.co/NxZmABlZiP
Me dog is still looking 4 bruno's penalty 😂😂😂😂😂 #MUNAVL https://t.co/o7ujjCR1WC
Man United signed the likes of Ronaldo, Sancho, Verane this summer and still have the likes of Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani and Rashford in their squad, but still...

OLE'S AT THE WHEEL...😂

#MUNAVL #MUFC #OleOut https://t.co/QXPWw6YwoL
Atleast we won a penalty, eh?
#MUNAVL https://t.co/VtjhlcpEqI
Who did this!? 🤣🤌🏻 #MUNAVL https://t.co/rpYVgvqeY0
Me looking for the ball to land from Bruno’s pen 😂😂😂 #MUNAVL https://t.co/hcFA2m0D89
Breaking News 🚨: Bruno Fernandes penalty, smashed Ole’s car outside Old Trafford stadium.. 😱😱 #MUNAVL #OleOut https://t.co/cX9W8SSLog
When You Have The Greatest Penalty Taker in Your Team, You let him take the Penalty. It's simple.

#MUNAVL #Ronaldo #Penalty https://t.co/DKJ6YHFORI
Ole's achievements so far 👏 #OleOut https://t.co/RNWXMLIxeP
“You think if we play shit we can get Ole sacked?” #oleout https://t.co/K8ZLPsJQdy
He was telling Cristiano to kick the penalty… unreal. https://t.co/zkSJhghG5W
Minding my own business in me garden. Then get hit on the head from what i can only think is the ball from bruno fernandes penalty miss😂😂. #Shitpenalty. https://t.co/z7Fo9jRdDW
Any #ManUtd fans want to buy a match ball?

I’ve got the one Bruno kicked here in The Netherlands..

#MUNAVL
SKY IS THE LIMIT! #MUNAVL https://t.co/Y9a41sOqEg
Bruno Fernandes' penalty just landed in my back garden.
Cristiano Ronaldo next time Bruno Fernandes asks to take a penalty… https://t.co/QHLSdIgxNS
PE teacher having a go at Klopp for not getting pens. Today his golden boy skies a pen to lose at home 😂😂😂 You can’t make this sh*t up.
#MUNAVL
When you realise Ronaldo will never let you take a penalty ever again #MUNAVL https://t.co/jtuWWFBsMm
Ronaldo going to meet Greenwood and Bruno after the game #MUNAVL https://t.co/MGGlVduwRG
Mason Greenwood today #MUNAVL #MUFC https://t.co/NErC3mgDvy
The ball waiting for Bruno outside the stadium #MUNAVL https://t.co/aHeFztUuiL

Fred controlling the ball #MUNAVL https://t.co/iRDtmIndH3
BRUNO HIGHLIGHTS AGAINST VILLA
#MUNAVL https://t.co/gY8bu2s8Ne
