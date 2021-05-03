Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helps Juventus secure crucial 2-1 victory over Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo scored when it mattered most for Juventus once again as Andrea Pirlo's men secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Udinese in Serie A. Although Inter secured the Serie A title, Juventus still have a lot to play for with a place in next year's UEFA Champions League on the line.

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus job seemed to be in real jeopardy when Udinese took the lead in the 10th minute. However, Cristiano Ronaldo showed why he is one of the greatest footballers of all time as he scored a late brace to lift Juventus into 3rd position with 4 games left to be played this season.

Time seemed to be running out for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus but things started to turn late in the second half when Juventus were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot to give Juventus a lifeline.

Six minutes later, the Portuguese superstar showed incredible awareness and determination to head the ball from an acute angle to give Juventus the win and secure all 3 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored an incredible 27 goals in just 30 Serie A appearances for Juventus and is well on course to win another Golden Boot and score over 30 league goals once again.

Speaking after the narrow victory over Udinese, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said:

“This victory arrived with determination and fight. We once again made life complicated for ourselves, but we wanted to bring home the result right to the end and that’s what is important.

“It was particularly crucial considering the results from this afternoon. This is a group, it’s strong, it wants to fight for its targets and we never lacked that. Sometimes the attitude during games was not worthy of Juventus, but the final embrace was a show of our unity. Now we need to continue with this spirit.”

Andrea Pirlo was seen running onto the pitch to join in the celebrations after Cristiano Ronaldo's late winner. When asked if the Juventus job was more stressful than he thought it would be, Pirlo answered:

“I thought it’d be a bit less stressful and emotional, but when you win games like this at the end, it gives you the energy to keep going.”

With a crucial match against AC Milan coming up next week, Juventus fans and Andrea Pirlo will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo continues his incredible goalscoring form.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Udinese 1-2 Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is ONE Juventus goal away from becoming the first player in HISTORY to score 100 goals for 3 different clubs and his national team. pic.twitter.com/AUgoL8Uai8 — TC. (@totalcristiano) May 2, 2021

*Ronaldo joins Juventus in 2018*



*Wins Serie A in 2019*



*Wins Serie A in 2020*



*Juventus lose Serie A in 2021*



Twitter: RONALDO RUINED JUVE — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) May 2, 2021

CRISTIANO RONALDO! His 99th career goal for Juventus. May have just saved his manager’s job. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FxEecjjJR0 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 2, 2021

🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo (99) has now scored as many goals as Paulo Dybala for Juventus. pic.twitter.com/jFEvIAnGo8 — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 2, 2021

Juventus were losing until the 83rd minute till a certain someone scored a brace to win the game



But he’s the problem 😂 pic.twitter.com/amx8zJ5cqz — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) May 2, 2021

Juventus might be well and truly finished but Cristiano Ronaldo is far from finished!



He is still the GOAT and He'll always be there to remind you! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SORwGCZSjy — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) May 2, 2021

A 36 yr old Ronaldo has 34 Goals in 34 games this season



The second highest in a single season for Juventus after Ronaldo himself with 37 goals in 2019/20



He'll be finished when he says he is until then.. pic.twitter.com/d9a4FVO9aC — SF⁷ 🍷 (@Schule7i) May 2, 2021

Juventus will roar back from their down year, according to Andrea Pirlo 😤



🗣️ "We need to change, one cycle has closed but another one will open to complete for the Scudetto." [Sky Sport Italia] pic.twitter.com/qV4f4IUGxp — Goal (@goal) May 3, 2021

🎙| ANDREA PIRLO:



"Ronaldo is a champion, he always wants to improve, he gave positivity to the team.” pic.twitter.com/vW1SsnTzps — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is a goalscoring phenomenon

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 40% of Juventus’ goals and in the process he has won 21 points for them whilst being the top scorer of Serie A. Yet he has been labelled ‘finished’ and ‘the problem’ instead of being praised for doing this when he’s 36 years of age. Unbelievable. — TC. (@totalcristiano) May 2, 2021

When Juventus needed him most, Cristiano Ronaldo showed up❗️



The Bianconeri get the much needed 3 points, as they move into 3rd and continue to push for a UCL spot ✅ pic.twitter.com/2BMlDdvkx9 — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) May 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo scored this gem of a goal against Udinese.

He scored twice in the last ten minutes to secure all three points for Juventus.

He now has 28 goals in 30 games this season. #CR7 pic.twitter.com/Fnf10zG1LR — ThruPass (@thrupass1) May 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is top scorer of one of Europe's top 5 Leagues at 36. Are we going to pretend that this is normal? — Trey (@UTDTrey) May 2, 2021

39 G/A in 40 games this season. No 36 year old in the history of football has ever been able to do this bar Cristiano Ronaldo on top of being in a mediocre team pic.twitter.com/XTUeuC6iYx — Baran (@RonaIdoEdition) May 2, 2021

Messi's biggest achievement in life is being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. The GOAT keeps proving himself everywhere🔥🔥🔥 — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) May 2, 2021

It’s great to see Messi and Ronaldo play. Their fanbases argue and show mad stats. But Jesse Lingard has been the astonishing player of the century. — 🔰Fosty🔰🇬🇭 (@KwasiNawil) May 2, 2021

A rare pic of Ronaldo In a meeting with players better than him🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/DeBXtHvmE0 — am_wine🇺🇬 (@RealNick256) May 2, 2021

Ronaldo made it 775 and Messi made it 741 tonight ❤️respect to both 👑👑 pic.twitter.com/MEglEDTANq — I Am I Was💯 (@Cliffo97465368) May 2, 2021

Ronaldo on his 99th goal for Juventus:



If you havin' goal problems I feel bad for you son

I got 99 problems, and a goal ain't one pic.twitter.com/Fq2hWoMqmq — Abdulrahman (@AK21RD) May 2, 2021

Ronaldo now has the same amount of goals in 3 seasons for Juventus as Dybala in 7.#CristianoRonaldo #Juventus #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/8jkpxyuwnJ — CR7MADRIDARENA (@cr7madridarena) May 2, 2021