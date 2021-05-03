Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helps Juventus secure crucial 2-1 victory over Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo scored when it mattered most for Juventus once again as Andrea Pirlo's men secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Udinese in Serie A. Although Inter secured the Serie A title, Juventus still have a lot to play for with a place in next year's UEFA Champions League on the line.
Andrea Pirlo's Juventus job seemed to be in real jeopardy when Udinese took the lead in the 10th minute. However, Cristiano Ronaldo showed why he is one of the greatest footballers of all time as he scored a late brace to lift Juventus into 3rd position with 4 games left to be played this season.
Time seemed to be running out for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus but things started to turn late in the second half when Juventus were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot to give Juventus a lifeline.
Six minutes later, the Portuguese superstar showed incredible awareness and determination to head the ball from an acute angle to give Juventus the win and secure all 3 points.
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored an incredible 27 goals in just 30 Serie A appearances for Juventus and is well on course to win another Golden Boot and score over 30 league goals once again.
Speaking after the narrow victory over Udinese, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said:
“This victory arrived with determination and fight. We once again made life complicated for ourselves, but we wanted to bring home the result right to the end and that’s what is important.
“It was particularly crucial considering the results from this afternoon. This is a group, it’s strong, it wants to fight for its targets and we never lacked that. Sometimes the attitude during games was not worthy of Juventus, but the final embrace was a show of our unity. Now we need to continue with this spirit.”
Andrea Pirlo was seen running onto the pitch to join in the celebrations after Cristiano Ronaldo's late winner. When asked if the Juventus job was more stressful than he thought it would be, Pirlo answered:
“I thought it’d be a bit less stressful and emotional, but when you win games like this at the end, it gives you the energy to keep going.”
With a crucial match against AC Milan coming up next week, Juventus fans and Andrea Pirlo will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo continues his incredible goalscoring form.
Without further ado, let us take a look at the: