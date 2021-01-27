Twitter erupts after the explosive clash between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku

Former Manchester United teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku came up against each other as AC Milan took on Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia Quarter-final last night - which Inter Milan came back from behind to win. The pair had an explosive face-off at the end of the first half as things escalated quickly.

An incensed Romelu Lukaku had to be held back by his teammates as he tried squaring up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The spat saw both players receiving a yellow card and extended beyond the first half, into the tunnel.

AC Milan first took the lead in the 31st minute after Zlatan Ibrahimovic found the back of the net. Moments before half time, Lukaku and Ibrahimovic were found berating each other as other players from both teams had to get involved and diffuse the situation. Following the interval, AC Milan were soon reduced to ten men after Zlatan Ibrahimovic received his second yellow card of the match for a rash tackle and was subsequently sent off.

13 minutes later, Romelu Lukaku fired home a furious penalty, bringing Inter Milan level, before Christian Eriksen finished the game with a gorgeous free-kick in the 97th minute - giving Inter the victory in the dying moments of the game and a berth in the competition's Semi-finals. On the other hand, AC Milan will have one less competition to worry about as they continue to occupy first place on the Serie A table with a two-point lead over Inter Milan.

An undeniably extraordinary Milan derby, last night's match seemed to have it all, goals, thrills, plot twists, and of course, the controversial spat. Naturally, the match will perhaps be remembered for the verbal battle that ensued between the two former teammates and as expected, Twitter simply exploded, as fans from all around the world took to the platform to share their two cents on the clash between Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

On that note, here are is a look at how

Twitter reacted to Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Romelu Lukaku

This fight between Zlatan and Lukaku went too far I think 💀 pic.twitter.com/Gjgbv1JEkf — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) January 26, 2021

Milan derby has had



Zlatan goal

Zlatan Lukaku fight

Zlatan getting sent off

Lukaku goal

Ref is injured and has to be subbed

This is the best derby in the world🔥🔥#BestFootballOnDStv pic.twitter.com/ziO6RB2glr — Nyandarua's Finest (@Thamwerii) January 26, 2021

I've been thinking for hours on who would win in a fight between Zlatan & Lukaku and its driving me mad — Liam #ForMum🧡 (@OfficialVizeh) January 27, 2021

The Zlatan Lukaku fight went a little too far....

They need to both get fined — FELIX BOTHA JR (@Uncle__Lix) January 27, 2021

At this rate the Lukaku Vs Zlatan bout may come earlier than the Anthony Joshua - Tyson Fury fight — Unruly K!NG 👑 (@roque5oroma) January 27, 2021

From the video, Lukaku was enraged and physically want a fight with the self-acclaimed god. I'll bet on Zlatan. He's calculative & strategic. In spite the rage from Lukaku, his words were inciting the emotions of Lukaku. You win a fight with strategic intelligence and not rage. — Alex (@AbandaAlex_) January 27, 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 🆚 Romelu Lukaku



That's a fight you don't want to get in the middle of 😳 pic.twitter.com/jOFkLoQJlg — Goal (@goal) January 26, 2021

They should’ve open floor for Lukaku and Zlatan to fight for us to see who will win 😂



I’m sure Lukaku mean Zlatan from the Manchester United days — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) January 26, 2021

THIS IS WHAT THE GAME HAD BEEN MISSING FOR YEARS https://t.co/hP3Rtp68QJ — TOMMY 🇧🇬 (@BulgarianCF) January 27, 2021

I smell Mourinho all over that Zlatan and Lukaku fight — Farahan Omar (@UnitedsTrophy) January 26, 2021