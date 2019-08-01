Twitter erupts in protest as Alisson excluded from The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award shortlist

Alisson Becker

Football fans around the world were left fuming by what they felt was the unfair exclusion of Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from the 10-man shortlist announced by FIFA for the prestigious The Best FIFA Player of the Year award.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil van Dijk headline the 10-man list which also includes some surprise candidates in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and former Ajax midfielder and new Barcelona acquisition Frenkie de Jong.

Alisson missed out on making the shortlist despite having a stellar season with both club and country, lifting the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool and the Copa America with Brazil. The 26-year-old shot-stopper also won an unprecedented three Golden Gloves, achieving the feat in the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, as well as Copa America 2019.

Alisson was instrumental in Liverpool's victory in Europe's premier club competition, making 8 saves in the final against Tottenham Hotspur, a feat that has not been achieved in the competition for 15 years (since 2003-04). The Brazilian custodian also kept an incredible 21 clean sheets out of 38 Premier League games played in 2018-19.

The magisterial Alisson was the driving force behind the Selecao winning their first major international title since 2013, with Brazil keeping a stellar defensive record en route to the Copa America title.

EPL and especially Liverpool fans went ballistic on Twitter as soon as Alisson's exclusion from the FIFA Player of the Year shortlist was announced, with many calling the awards a farce.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva were the other deserving Premier League stars who didn't make the cut. In fact, no player from Manchester City's unprecedented domestic treble-winning team of 2018-19 was deemed good enough to make the list.

Let us look at how fans reacted to the same.

Alisson won three Golden Glove awards (PL, UCL and Copa America), became the first goalkeeper in HISTORY to win the award in each of the three major competitions he competed in and also won the Champions League with Liverpool. His exclusion from FIFA’s POTY list is a disgrace. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) July 31, 2019

Alisson Becker won the Golden Glove for PL, UCL and Copa America. First GK to achieve this.



He has the most saves in the UCL, best save % in the PL and is the 3rd favourite for Ballon d'Or.



He is not nominated in the top 10 for FIFA's Best Player of the Year. Speechless. — Señor (@EnRouteAnfield) July 31, 2019

I don’t particularly like Kane, but he’s a top player. However, to nominate him for ‘The Best’ award over Bernardo & Alisson is laughable. The former won 5 trophies & was sublime all season. The latter kept 21 domestic clean sheets & won the CL/Copa América. Baffling decision. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 31, 2019

Alisson Becker: PL golden glove, CL Golden Glove, Copa America Golden Glove, CL winner, 2nd most clean sheets (24) in Europe 18/19.



Bernardo Silva: PL, FA cup, Carabao Cup and Nations League winner. Man City's MVP. PL TOTY.



Neither on FIFA's 10 man shortlist for Best Men Player — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) July 31, 2019

The governing body of world football struggled to find 10 footballers better than Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Kane this season. Favouritism and bandwagoing has deprived the likes of Alisson Becker, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling@FIFAcom are an absolute joke. — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) July 31, 2019

Immediately for me:

• OUT - Hazard, Kane

• IN - Alisson, Bernardo Silva — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 31, 2019

How can Harry Kane who missed 16 games last season, manage to be selected past a record breaking 3 golden glove winner, CL and Copa America winner Alisson Becker, in FIFA Best Men’s top 10 nominees is beyond me. 😂 — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 31, 2019

Alisson 18/19



- most cleansheets in the PL

- joint high cleansheets in the CL

- most cleansheets at the Copa

- 39 cleansheets in all comps

- CL winner

- Copa America winner



Surely he deserved to be a nominee for the FIFA men’s best player.... pic.twitter.com/9ChjqIKVrK — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) July 31, 2019

De Ligt ?!!

De Jong ?!!

Harry Kane ?!!

For The Best?!!!!



What about Alisson Becker ?!!

What about Raheem Sterling?!!

What about Bernardo Silva ?!!

Absolutely unfair.. pic.twitter.com/QH4BPMMORx — Aram Mo (@IamRiriMo) July 31, 2019

Mohammed Salah in FIFA Top 10 nominees for Ballon d'Or but Alisson Becker out of list. Incredible — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 31, 2019

Alisson Becker has, somehow, missed out on the Fifa Men's Top 10 Players of 2019 despite winning the Champions League and Copa America, and keeping the most clean sheets (21) in Europe's top leagues, as well as both cup competitions he won.



Baffling. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P07AXGvXXY — LFC Stats (@LFCData) July 31, 2019

Alisson Becker:

- PL Golden glove

- UCL winner/Golden glove,

- Copa America winner/Golden glove.



Bernardo Silva:

- Premier League

- FA cup

- Carabao Cup

- UEFA Nations League winner

- PL TOTY



Both men don't make FIFA's 10 man shortlist for The Best. Wow! pic.twitter.com/QPIwpPu88Z — Ediye (@iamOkon) July 31, 2019