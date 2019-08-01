×
Twitter erupts in protest as Alisson excluded from The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award shortlist

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
News
38   //    01 Aug 2019, 08:35 IST

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker

Football fans around the world were left fuming by what they felt was the unfair exclusion of Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from the 10-man shortlist announced by FIFA for the prestigious The Best FIFA Player of the Year award.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil van Dijk headline the 10-man list which also includes some surprise candidates in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and former Ajax midfielder and new Barcelona acquisition Frenkie de Jong.

Alisson missed out on making the shortlist despite having a stellar season with both club and country, lifting the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool and the Copa America with Brazil. The 26-year-old shot-stopper also won an unprecedented three Golden Gloves, achieving the feat in the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, as well as Copa America 2019.

Alisson was instrumental in Liverpool's victory in Europe's premier club competition, making 8 saves in the final against Tottenham Hotspur, a feat that has not been achieved in the competition for 15 years (since 2003-04). The Brazilian custodian also kept an incredible 21 clean sheets out of 38 Premier League games played in 2018-19.

The magisterial Alisson was the driving force behind the Selecao winning their first major international title since 2013, with Brazil keeping a stellar defensive record en route to the Copa America title.

EPL and especially Liverpool fans went ballistic on Twitter as soon as Alisson's exclusion from the FIFA Player of the Year shortlist was announced, with many calling the awards a farce.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva were the other deserving Premier League stars who didn't make the cut. In fact, no player from Manchester City's unprecedented domestic treble-winning team of 2018-19 was deemed good enough to make the list.

Let us look at how fans reacted to the same.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City Bernardo Silva Alisson Becker Twitter Reactions
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
