Twitter erupts as Italy clinch thrilling penalty shootout win over England to claim Euro 2020 title

Italy held their nerve to beat England in a tense penalty shootout to win Euro 2020. In a game that ebbed and flowed, the experience of Italian veterans like Bonucci and Chiellini really shone through as the Azzuri pulled off an incredible victory at Wembley.

England started brightly and took the lead through Luke Shaw in the second minute. Although Italy seemed to be initially flumoxxed by the role of wing backs Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw, they slowly settled into the game and started pushing for an equalizer.

England started playing more and more defensively and Italy got their deserved equalizer in the 67th minute when Leonardo Bonucci was on hand to bundle in the ball after Pickford's save from a corner.

The likes of Federico Chiesa, Marco Verratti and Jorginho all had excellent games and caused England plenty of problems but the Three Lions held on resolutely to take the game into a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, both Jordan Pickford and Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off some incredible saves but ultimately misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka saw Italy claim the coveted Euro 2020 title.

Speaking after the match, emotional Italy manager Roberto Mancini said:

"It was the emotion which happens after achieving something incredible. It was the emotion of seeing the guys celebrate and the fans in the stands.

"Seeing everything we have managed to create, all of the hard work we have put in over the last three years, but specifically the last 50 days which have been very hard.

"It's the fact we have been able to forge this team spirit over the last 50 days, they have really created something which can never be separated going forward. They will always be synonymous with this triumph."

England manager Gareth Southgate took full responsibility for the loss in the penalty shootout. Speaking after the match, Southgate said:

“That is my responsibility. I chose the guys to take the kicks. I told the players that nobody is on their own in that situation. We win and lose together as a team. They have been tight throughout and that’s how it needs to stay. It is my decision to give him [Saka] that penalty. That is totally my responsibility. It is not him or Marcus or Jadon. We worked through them in training. That is the order we came to.

“They’ve given everything,” Southgate said. “They should hold their heads high. The devastation of going so close and not being able to give the country the trophy they wanted is difficult to put into context. The players have given everything and I’m proud of them.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Italy 1-1 England (3-2 on penalties) | UEFA Euro 2020 Final

#ENGITA the ref when England players gets fouled vs when Italy players pic.twitter.com/H3FAGrtWEj — A.Caponedarealist (@A_capone26) July 11, 2021

England fans at the start of the game vs at the end of the match #Italy#ItsComingRome pic.twitter.com/BPOyvdLpqA — Տօςօʟᴀ Ƥᴀʀɪs (@SocolaP) July 11, 2021

#Euro2020Final #EURO2020 #Euro2021 Euro 2020 #ItalyEngland #ENGITA #EnglandvsItaly #ITAENG #EuroFinal England vs Italy



No one should Blame Rashford Saka and Sancho.



If playing 11 could not score goals to win the match in 120 mins, one should not blame penalty takers. pic.twitter.com/CcCFCaqpHT — Author (@how_humans) July 11, 2021

Gianluigi Donnarumma. Born in 1999. Official best player of the tournament at Euro2020, unreal talent and goalkeeper. 🧤🇮🇹



He’s a free agent (!) for some hours more... then Paris Saint-Germain will announce Donnarumma as new signing until June 2026. Done and signed.



Bargain. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/fK46Y6OD4K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2021

"It hurts now. It's going to hurt for a long time. But the boys should be proud."



Well said, @HKane.



📹 @UEFA pic.twitter.com/iWSN0SAHb2 — England (@England) July 11, 2021

More than a team. We're family. ❤️



We'll stick together no matter what. pic.twitter.com/1p4CJNHWXY — England (@England) July 11, 2021

Southgate brought on Rashford and Sancho just to take the penalties. The greatest substitution in the history of football. pic.twitter.com/HM53Kg0J8E — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 11, 2021

Bonucci had heard enough of hearing “it’s coming home” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/6EhCd7qrTI — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 11, 2021

The air from the collective sighs of relief in Ireland, Scotland and Wales tonight could have powered that rocket that Richard Branson went to space in. Waste of fuel really. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 11, 2021

You can go ahead and turn off the porch light and lock the front door, lads. It’s not coming home. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 11, 2021

Congratulations to @azzurri 🇮🇹 on the hard fought victory to become the #EURO2020 Champions! 🏆

And well done @England for reaching the finals & keeping the game alive until the very end.



What a sport packed and refreshing weekend this has been! pic.twitter.com/41NnKNvJpy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2021

a summary of the euro’s between Italy vs England pic.twitter.com/I58Zf8kpBB — Emz 🎒🌟 (@emzzz_ldn) July 11, 2021

me after England's goal vs. me after Italy's goal pic.twitter.com/TvpHfo4H79 — mоni (@muzanatchniuza_) July 11, 2021

When Italy lifts the cup vs. When England scored pic.twitter.com/wYBRsmq7Ok — sapa no connection (@sapanojoy) July 11, 2021

Leonardo Bonucci named Star of the Match for Italy vs England. #EURO2020 #ItsComingRome pic.twitter.com/xGFeXzphut — Global Watch Football (@gwfootball_) July 11, 2021

The South gate was left opened, Italy pass through, snatching the trophy from home to Rome 😀 #EuroFinal



My childhood memories haunted me. 1990 England vs Cam. — Wirkwajie E. Wirba (@WirkwajieEugine) July 11, 2021

England Vs Italy when it goes to penalties at Wembley #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/abllSj5Nwu — Abhay Mago (@abhay_mago) July 11, 2021

England dominant for the first 45 mins,Mancini makes changes,Southgate unable to respond,as in Russia'18 semi vs Croatia. Grealish on far too late, Henderson off the pace, crucial penalty takers inexperienced & 2 on too late to be settled.

Italy worthy winners. #Euro2020Final — Darren Heath (@F1Photographer) July 11, 2021

I don't understand.... England had more corners .... they are the champions! #Stillsalty — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 11, 2021

Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? 👀 #joking 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 11, 2021

Forza Azzurri! 🇮🇹 Deserved champions of Europe! Can't wait for the World Cup next year! #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 — Peter Pedroncelli (@Peterpedron) July 11, 2021

