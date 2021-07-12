Twitter erupts as Italy clinch thrilling penalty shootout win over England to claim Euro 2020 title

Italy held their nerve to beat England in a tense penalty shootout to win Euro 2020. In a game that ebbed and flowed, the experience of Italian veterans like Bonucci and Chiellini really shone through as the Azzuri pulled off an incredible victory at Wembley.
England started brightly and took the lead through Luke Shaw in the second minute. Although Italy seemed to be initially flumoxxed by the role of wing backs Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw, they slowly settled into the game and started pushing for an equalizer.
England started playing more and more defensively and Italy got their deserved equalizer in the 67th minute when Leonardo Bonucci was on hand to bundle in the ball after Pickford's save from a corner.
The likes of Federico Chiesa, Marco Verratti and Jorginho all had excellent games and caused England plenty of problems but the Three Lions held on resolutely to take the game into a penalty shootout.
In the shootout, both Jordan Pickford and Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off some incredible saves but ultimately misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka saw Italy claim the coveted Euro 2020 title.
Speaking after the match, emotional Italy manager Roberto Mancini said:
"It was the emotion which happens after achieving something incredible. It was the emotion of seeing the guys celebrate and the fans in the stands.
"Seeing everything we have managed to create, all of the hard work we have put in over the last three years, but specifically the last 50 days which have been very hard.
"It's the fact we have been able to forge this team spirit over the last 50 days, they have really created something which can never be separated going forward. They will always be synonymous with this triumph."
England manager Gareth Southgate took full responsibility for the loss in the penalty shootout. Speaking after the match, Southgate said:
“That is my responsibility. I chose the guys to take the kicks. I told the players that nobody is on their own in that situation. We win and lose together as a team. They have been tight throughout and that’s how it needs to stay. It is my decision to give him [Saka] that penalty. That is totally my responsibility. It is not him or Marcus or Jadon. We worked through them in training. That is the order we came to.
“They’ve given everything,” Southgate said. “They should hold their heads high. The devastation of going so close and not being able to give the country the trophy they wanted is difficult to put into context. The players have given everything and I’m proud of them.
