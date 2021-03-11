Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL elimination sparks "end of an era" debates

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers of the 21st century, but the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign has shown indications that it could be approaching the end of a golden era.

After both Juventus and Barcelona were eliminated from the UCL in the Round of 16 stage, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will not contest in the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

While Barcelona were downed by a resurgent Paris Saint-Germain side, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus fell to a shock defeat against Liga Nos side FC Porto. The Portuguese talisman failed to score in the knockout stages of the competition despite his best efforts, as Juventus endured yet another disappointing European adventure.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, scored both Barcelona goals in the 5-2 aggregate defeat, with his wonder-goal at the Parc des Princes earlier today going down as just a consolation.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been linked with transfers this summer, with the latter in particular yet to decide his future after a tumultuous few months at the Camp Nou.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to dominate the back pages

Speaking after Juventus' UCL elimination, club director Fabio Partici admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract renewal is not a priority as things stand.

“There’s still another year of contract [expiring in June 2022]. Cristiano’s contract renewal is not an immediate issue on the agenda, there’s time to talk about it”.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also addressed speculation surrounding Lionel Messi's future, with the Argentine being tipped to extend his stay at the Camp Nou after Joan Laporta won the recently concluded presidential elections.

"Is this a performance that can convince Messi to stay? Leo sees that the team is improving with the changes we make, young players with great quality and future are coming, so it's not a question of doubting this team."

The two greats of the game are well and truly in the twilight years of their careers, and the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign is the clearest indication that their powers are slowly starting to wane.

As Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were eliminated from the competition in the Round of 16, here are the best tweets from the events that transpired in the last 48 hours.

FOOTBALL: For the first time since 2005, the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals will feature neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 10, 2021

#UCL quarter-final appearances of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo:



2021: ❌

2020: Messi

2019: Both

2018: Both

2017: Both

2016: Both

2015: Both

2014: Both

2013: Both

2012: Both

2011: Both

2010: Messi

2009: Both

2008: CR7

2007: CR7

2006: ❌ pic.twitter.com/c069CDMhNV — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 10, 2021

Messi's and Ronaldo's dominance wasn't going to last forever, just be grateful you were around to witness it.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) March 10, 2021

Man as this era is slowly coming to an end, I cannot wait to tell my kid’s how truly great Messi and Ronaldo were, the stories are endless — Haz (@pubIad) March 10, 2021

For the first time since 2005, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have failed to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.



The last time that happened, “Candy Shop” by 50 Cent was top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 10, 2021

For the first time since the 2004/05 season, there will be no Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League quarter-finals.



Who won the @ChampionsLeague in 2005? pic.twitter.com/Md0XJky6Oa — indykaila News (@indykaila) March 10, 2021

Not Ronaldo fans laughing at Messi cuz he missed pk after he scored a screamer 😂😂😂 your goat ghosted all through yersterday and was bodied by 38 years old pepe 😂😂😂😂 — Rola (@kofoworola__a) March 10, 2021

For the first time in 16 years, neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo have reached the Champions League quarterfinals 😳 pic.twitter.com/bjIYWTA2fr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2021

Haaland and Mbappe breaking goalscoring records and moving onto the next round in the first round of eight that won't have Messi or Ronaldo since 2005. I love symbolism. — Zito (@_Zeets) March 10, 2021

Ronaldo and Messi knocked out in the RO16 whilst Haaland and Mbappé carry their teams to the next round. It almost feels scripted. The end of an era & a start of a new one has definitely begun. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) March 10, 2021

Ronaldo gets slandered for scoring penalties while Messi gets excuses for missing them. pic.twitter.com/Vvtx9ywxa2 — t︽ (@D7RK_KNIGHT) March 10, 2021

Messi at 33 is at a much much higher level than Ronaldo was. It genuinely isn’t even close. He’s putting up world class scoring numbers while being the best creator in the world in a struggling team. Have some shame pal. https://t.co/2eRhy5Q0jz — MC (@CrewsMat19) March 10, 2021

Ronaldo fans are probably going to try to have a field day lool. Messi played better vs PSG than Ronaldo has in a very long time, and certainly much better than he did vs 10 man Porto at home... — MC (@CrewsMat19) March 10, 2021

Messi is a better scorer than Ronaldo and he’s one of the best creators of all time. Debates between those two are unbelievably forced. — Yasiin Bey (@umirf1) March 10, 2021

Messi has failed to even reach the Champions League final without xavi or iniesta. Now without Suarez he cant even reach Quarter finals. How do his fans dare to say that ronaldo has been carried. — ™️ (@CristianoRole) March 10, 2021

So this is the first UCL quarter-finals without Messi and Ronaldo since 2004-05 and it was Liverpool who won the champions league that year in Istanbul.... the final this year is in Istanbul too👀👀👀 — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) March 10, 2021

📊 For the first time since 2004/05 the UCL quarter-finals will be without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/us2vI424Ho — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 10, 2021

It's the first time since 2004-05 that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the Champions League quarterfinals 💔 pic.twitter.com/DEZEPL3LpU — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 10, 2021

People are forgetting Ronaldo is 36 and messi is 33, at 33 Ronaldo was scoring hattricks and braces against Bayern and PSG...I love both players tbh but it’s just not fair to compare them at this stage — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) March 10, 2021