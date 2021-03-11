Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL elimination sparks "end of an era" debates

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers of the 21st century, but the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign has shown indications that it could be approaching the end of a golden era.
After both Juventus and Barcelona were eliminated from the UCL in the Round of 16 stage, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will not contest in the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time since the 2004-05 season.
While Barcelona were downed by a resurgent Paris Saint-Germain side, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus fell to a shock defeat against Liga Nos side FC Porto. The Portuguese talisman failed to score in the knockout stages of the competition despite his best efforts, as Juventus endured yet another disappointing European adventure.
Lionel Messi, on the other hand, scored both Barcelona goals in the 5-2 aggregate defeat, with his wonder-goal at the Parc des Princes earlier today going down as just a consolation.
Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been linked with transfers this summer, with the latter in particular yet to decide his future after a tumultuous few months at the Camp Nou.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to dominate the back pages
Speaking after Juventus' UCL elimination, club director Fabio Partici admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract renewal is not a priority as things stand.
“There’s still another year of contract [expiring in June 2022]. Cristiano’s contract renewal is not an immediate issue on the agenda, there’s time to talk about it”.
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also addressed speculation surrounding Lionel Messi's future, with the Argentine being tipped to extend his stay at the Camp Nou after Joan Laporta won the recently concluded presidential elections.
"Is this a performance that can convince Messi to stay? Leo sees that the team is improving with the changes we make, young players with great quality and future are coming, so it's not a question of doubting this team."
The two greats of the game are well and truly in the twilight years of their careers, and the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign is the clearest indication that their powers are slowly starting to wane.
As Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were eliminated from the competition in the Round of 16, here are the best tweets from the events that transpired in the last 48 hours.