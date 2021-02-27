Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Sevilla

Barcelona exacted revenge on Sevilla for their Copa Del Rey first-leg defeat as Lionel Messi ran the show for the Catalans with a goal and an assist.

Barcelona produced an impressive performance against Sevilla to pick up a much important win and three very valuable points. Ousmane Dembele scored the opener for Barcelona in the 29th minute and they dominated the game and kept Sevilla on the fringes before Lionel Messi added a second with five minutes of the 90 remaining.

The Cules started well and their star man in recent weeks, Frenkie De Jong, played Ousmane Dembele into space in the 21st minute, and the latter did well to cut inside and get a curling shot away, but a diving Bono caught it.

Dembele made up for it eight minutes later with a neat left-footed finish through Bono's legs after running onto a well-weighted threaded pass by Lionel Messi.

Barcelona continued to dominate possession and created chances throughout the first half and Sergino Dest had a good chance to add some cushion to their lead but the youngster's shot was telegraphed to the second tier.

6 minutes into the second half, Messi almost inspired Barcelona to a second goal. The Argentine won the ball back in a dangerous area and Dembele subsequently released De Jong into space on the right side but his ball into the area was a little out of reach for the oncoming Jordi Alba who was free in the box.

They worked their way into Sevilla's box once again after a slick move but Sergino Dest hit the post after the ball dropped to him at the end of a Jordi Alba low cross.

Dembele then teed Messi up a couple of minutes later after drawing two centre-backs and the goalkeeper onto him after marauding into the box from the left wing but the usually dependable Argentine skied the shot.

Lionel Messi's swinging ball into the area went uninterrupted into goal in the 68th minute but Lenglet was flagged offside as he tried to run onto it. Barcelona kept squandering chances after yet another promising Lionel Messi cross was wasted as Ronald Araujo failed to get on the end of a header that was flicked onto the far post.

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, Sevilla substitute Youssef En-Nesyri stroked the ball home with a fine finish but the goal was chalked off immediately as he had handled the ball in the build up to it.

Lionel Messi got a well deserved goal in the 86th minute of the match. He played a lovely one-two with Trincao and glided past a defender. His initial shot was blocked by Bono but Messi won the ball back and stroked it home to put the result beyond doubt.

The win takes Barcelona to within two points of Atletico Madrid but the Rojiblancos have two games in hand. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Barcelona's win against Sevilla away from home.

Lionel Messi bags a goal and picks up an assist as Barcelona beat Sevilla

The GOAT.

Lionel Messi in LaLiga games in 2021:



9 games

12 goals

3 assists

15 goal contributions



The most in form player on the planet at nearly 34 years of age. Timeless 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OavyXwUInB — MC (@CrewsMat19) February 27, 2021

Safe to say that Ousmane Dembele silenced his critics tonight.

Advertisement

That goal shows (again) why Ousmane Dembele is so important for Barça. He's the only player in the squad with the acceleration and pace to break a defence with that kind of run. And again, his two-footedness - many players would have wanted to check back onto their right foot. — Andy West (@andywest01) February 27, 2021

It's hard to believe there were cries for Ousmane Dembele to be dropped ahead of the game.

Ousmane Dembele has scored three goals vs Sevilla, more than vs any La Liga opponent in all competitions, involving in four out his last six games vs the Andalusian side.



— Opta pic.twitter.com/vlRehokOBZ — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 27, 2021

Lionel Messi looks as committed to the cause as he has ever been.

Advertisement

Messi has scored or assisted in 9 of his last 10 games for Barcelona.



He's on a mission in 2021 😳🌕 pic.twitter.com/sKo26Rgfqi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2021

GOAL! Messi makes it 2-0 to Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/7FbnKTAaVo — Goal (@goal) February 27, 2021

Light day at the office for Leo Messi.



One goal ⚽️

One assist 🎯 pic.twitter.com/J4EUNiBlG6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2021

Messi has now produced 38 goals & 17 assists in 42 games vs Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/2foF83rFoV — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

Fun Fact: Sevilla were on an 8-game clean sheet streak in 🇪🇸 until they met Lionel Messi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GUwwZRJabw — 🇲🇽 (@FutbolFax) February 27, 2021

Barcelona should have scored more given the number of chances they created.

18 - @FCBarcelona have hit 18 woodworks away from home in all competitions this season, more than any other Top 5 European League (only four as local team). Wood#SevillaFCBarca #SevillaBarça #SevillaBarca pic.twitter.com/MAazm6t4lu — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 27, 2021

Mingueza giving Rakitic the beatings that most Barça fans have been wanting to give him in the last 5 years lol — Juan (@socraticjuan) February 27, 2021

There is a hint of a bad news for Barcelona though.

There are doubts about Pedri's participation in the next game against Sevilla in the Copa.



— AS pic.twitter.com/9v6KA7E2Dg — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

Pedri produced yet another solid performance in the centre of the park.