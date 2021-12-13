Twitter erupts after Lionel Messi and PSG are drawn against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

In what has been a truly unprecedented turn of events, UEFA were forced to repeat the Champions League draw on Monday. Several clubs were left frustrated after the initial draw due to mistakes that surfaced during the process.

It was quickly observed that Manchester United were included in the same pot as potential opponents for Villarreal. That should have never really happened since both the teams progressed from the same group and are not supposed to face each other again.

The same happened with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, with Manchester United missing out on the pot consisting of potential opponents for the La Liga club. As soon as the mistakes were brought to light, the teams approached UEFA.

It was soon announced the Champions League draw would be repeated. UEFA stated there was a software issue that led to the botched draw and apologized to the fans before starting again.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The 𝑼𝑷𝑫𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑫 Champions League Round of 16 draw 🏆 The 𝑼𝑷𝑫𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑫 Champions League Round of 16 draw 🏆 https://t.co/s1LLhEOZdz

Red Bull Salzburg were the first team to be out of the pot in the repeated draw and they were drawn against Bayern Munich. Sporting Lisbon of Portugal were then pitted against English champions Manchester City.

Andrey Arshavin then revealed Ajax as opponents for Benfica, while reigning European champions Chelsea were drawn against Lille. Atletico Madrid were handed a fixture against Manchester United and Villarreal were deemed as opponents of Juventus.

The draw culminated with Inter drawing Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain being pitted against Real Madrid. Notably, the first leg of all these fixtures will be held in February, with the return leg scheduled for March.

Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo will not happen in the Champions League round of 16 as anticipated earlier. However, the Argentine is set for a return to Spain as he prepares to take on Real Madrid with PSG.

Following the repeated Champions League draw, several fans took to Twitter to explain their opinions. On that note, here are the best tweets after what proved to be a very controversial evening:

Oliver Kay @OliverKay

Salzburg v Bayern;

Sporting v Manchester City;

Benfica v Ajax;

Chelsea v Lille (no change)

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United;

Villarreal v Juventus;

Inter Milan v Liverpool;

PSG v Real Madrid

Vaibhav Sharma @kaunvaibhav

#UCLdraw #uclredraw PSG vs Real Madrid excites me as much as a prime elclasico ! PSG vs Real Madrid excites me as much as a prime elclasico !#UCLdraw #uclredraw

Budweiser India @BudweiserIndia

#UCLdraw Sometimes, even a draw calls for a Bud! Sometimes, even a draw calls for a Bud!#UCLdraw

Dane @Dane_histo Even though Lille are rarely in the Champions League, I’m fairly sure Chelsea play them every year #UCLdraw Even though Lille are rarely in the Champions League, I’m fairly sure Chelsea play them every year #UCLdraw

Wahom€ @Brayo12 Haha they complained now they face each other Atletico v Man utd #UCLdraw Haha they complained now they face each other Atletico v Man utd #UCLdraw

Haseeb Faiz @Haseebfaiz7

fans after first fans after

draw: Re-draw:

#UCLdraw Real Madrid Real Madridfans after first fans afterdraw: Re-draw: Real Madrid Real Madrid fans after first fans after draw: Re-draw:#UCLdraw https://t.co/qNZSlwg3Z8

Somnath chakraborty ⚽🏏 @somnath20094585

When PSG meet real Madrid

#UCLdraw A future scene of BernabeuWhen PSG meet real Madrid A future scene of Bernabeu When PSG meet real Madrid#UCLdraw https://t.co/JDRim6B18y

Nse 🤍 @_nseobong



#UCLdraw Casemiro when he fouls Messi during the Champions League and sees Sergio Ramos coming up to fight him. Casemiro when he fouls Messi during the Champions League and sees Sergio Ramos coming up to fight him.#UCLdraw https://t.co/xpB0nT9o7w

Sahil @TheAceGuy_ PSG ain't beating real madrid with Poch incharge. #UCLdraw PSG ain't beating real madrid with Poch incharge. #UCLdraw

bet365 @bet365



He's registered 40 G/A against them - more than any Barcelona player in history.



He won 19 times against them - more than any Barcelona player in history.



He returns to face his former rivals again in PSG colours.



#UCLdraw Lionel Messi has played Real Madrid 45 times.He's registered 40 G/A against them - more than any Barcelona player in history.He won 19 times against them - more than any Barcelona player in history.He returns to face his former rivals again in PSG colours. Lionel Messi has played Real Madrid 45 times.He's registered 40 G/A against them - more than any Barcelona player in history.He won 19 times against them - more than any Barcelona player in history.He returns to face his former rivals again in PSG colours.#UCLdraw

Sir. John 🇰🇪 @MKJohn254 Barcelona fans thought the pain of watching UCL draw without them is over, then UEFA said let’s do it again 😂😂😂. Thursday football can be a lonely affair. #UCLdraw Barcelona fans thought the pain of watching UCL draw without them is over, then UEFA said let’s do it again 😂😂😂. Thursday football can be a lonely affair. #UCLdraw

Messilonistaa @messilonistaa When the last time Leo Messi faced Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout : When the last time Leo Messi faced Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout : https://t.co/lTu3pO8Thr

ChristmasSlayer🎄❤️ @YooSlayer835 Messi back to his training ground Messi back to his training ground

