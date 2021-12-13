×
Create
Notifications

Twitter erupts after Lionel Messi and PSG are drawn against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is set to return to Spain!
Lionel Messi is set to return to Spain!
Nived Zenith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 13, 2021 08:17 PM IST
News

In what has been a truly unprecedented turn of events, UEFA were forced to repeat the Champions League draw on Monday. Several clubs were left frustrated after the initial draw due to mistakes that surfaced during the process.

It was quickly observed that Manchester United were included in the same pot as potential opponents for Villarreal. That should have never really happened since both the teams progressed from the same group and are not supposed to face each other again.

The same happened with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, with Manchester United missing out on the pot consisting of potential opponents for the La Liga club. As soon as the mistakes were brought to light, the teams approached UEFA.

It was soon announced the Champions League draw would be repeated. UEFA stated there was a software issue that led to the botched draw and apologized to the fans before starting again.

The 𝑼𝑷𝑫𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑫 Champions League Round of 16 draw 🏆 https://t.co/s1LLhEOZdz

Red Bull Salzburg were the first team to be out of the pot in the repeated draw and they were drawn against Bayern Munich. Sporting Lisbon of Portugal were then pitted against English champions Manchester City.

Andrey Arshavin then revealed Ajax as opponents for Benfica, while reigning European champions Chelsea were drawn against Lille. Atletico Madrid were handed a fixture against Manchester United and Villarreal were deemed as opponents of Juventus.

The draw culminated with Inter drawing Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain being pitted against Real Madrid. Notably, the first leg of all these fixtures will be held in February, with the return leg scheduled for March.

Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo will not happen in the Champions League round of 16 as anticipated earlier. However, the Argentine is set for a return to Spain as he prepares to take on Real Madrid with PSG.

Following the repeated Champions League draw, several fans took to Twitter to explain their opinions. On that note, here are the best tweets after what proved to be a very controversial evening:

NEW Champions League last 16 draw (after earlier draw was scrapped):Salzburg v Bayern;Sporting v Manchester City; Benfica v Ajax; Chelsea v Lille (no change)Atletico Madrid v Manchester United;Villarreal v Juventus; Inter Milan v Liverpool; PSG v Real Madrid#UCLdraw
Florentine Perez right now… #UCLdraw #UCL https://t.co/4tPeQ7WSWM
PSG vs Real Madrid excites me as much as a prime elclasico !#UCLdraw #uclredraw
Chelsea fans after the Re-draw #UCLdraw https://t.co/zotVkpZIK9
After you realise you're going to play against Atletico Madrid:#UCLDRAW #UCL #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/avwapFwkSX
Atletico Madrid's worst nightmare#UCLdraw #UCL https://t.co/5ZJEflhjxh
Sometimes, even a draw calls for a Bud!#UCLdraw
Run it back idolo 🤩😍 #UCLdraw https://t.co/PPjo6wWG6N
Even though Lille are rarely in the Champions League, I’m fairly sure Chelsea play them every year #UCLdraw
Arshavin… The closest Arsenal can get to any European tournament this season #roundof16 #UCLdraw
Real Madrid vs PSG.#UCLdraw #SuperLeague https://t.co/JPCtqRzN8J
Ramos vs Real Madrid #UCL #UCLdraw twitter.com/brfootball/sta… https://t.co/GXWQUxBwDG
Haha they complained now they face each other Atletico v Man utd #UCLdraw
Come on United! Let's beat Spanish Burnley! #MUFC #UCLdraw
It's Ronaldo versus Atletico Madrid once again guys! 🔥🗡🔪⚔🔥 #UCLdraw #UCL #AtleticoMadrid #ManUtd https://t.co/oCq0Im4HCa
Real Madrid Real Madrid fans after first fans after draw: Re-draw:#UCLdraw https://t.co/qNZSlwg3Z8
A future scene of Bernabeu When PSG meet real Madrid#UCLdraw https://t.co/JDRim6B18y
You had one job @ChampionsLeague #UCLdraw https://t.co/8tUlGT8dRT
Casemiro when he fouls Messi during the Champions League and sees Sergio Ramos coming up to fight him.#UCLdraw https://t.co/xpB0nT9o7w
PSG ain't beating real madrid with Poch incharge. #UCLdraw
Lionel Messi has played Real Madrid 45 times.He's registered 40 G/A against them - more than any Barcelona player in history.He won 19 times against them - more than any Barcelona player in history.He returns to face his former rivals again in PSG colours.#UCLdraw
Real Madrid's draws in pictures:#UCLdraw https://t.co/H0lS35uOOd
Barcelona fans thought the pain of watching UCL draw without them is over, then UEFA said let’s do it again 😂😂😂. Thursday football can be a lonely affair. #UCLdraw
When the last time Leo Messi faced Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout : https://t.co/lTu3pO8Thr

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Messi back to his training ground

Edited by Nived Zenith
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी