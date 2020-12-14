Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi steers Barcelona to a 1-0 victory over Levante 

A 75th-minute goal from none other than Lionel Messi helped Barcelona bag all three points at home in what was a hard-fought match against relegation-threatened Levante. The Catalan giants found it difficult to break the deadlock, but an waited pass from Frenkie de Jong unlocked Messi, who finished with finesse to sink the visitors.
Barcelona had to work hard for the win
Barca probed repeatedly through the likes of Messi and Antoine Griezmann, but failed to break the deadlock inside the first 45 minutes.
The former in particular, tested Aitor Fernandez on a couple of occasions. Lionel Messi's frustration in front of goal despite manufacturing ample opportunities continued. Levante could not capitalize on their chances either.
Lionel Messi stood over free-kicks in the second half, tried to weave his way past the Levante back line and attempted passes down the channel. Ronald Koeman brought on Pedri and Trincao in order to create, but the Catalan giants remained frustrated.
Lionel Messi - History maker, record breaker
In the 75th minute, finally, Lionel Messi got his goal through a well-crafted pass from Frenkie de Jong. It was Messi's 13th goal in his last 10 appearances against Levante.
The win could restart Barca's season and Messi's confidence, while Levante, who played well for most part, remain in the relegation zone after a dozen matches.
Published 14 Dec 2020, 09:52 IST