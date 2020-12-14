Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi steers Barcelona to a 1-0 victory over Levante 

A 75th-minute goal from none other than Lionel Messi helped Barcelona bag all three points at home in what was a hard-fought match against relegation-threatened Levante. The Catalan giants found it difficult to break the deadlock, but an waited pass from Frenkie de Jong unlocked Messi, who finished with finesse to sink the visitors.

Lionel Messi scored a late winner as FC Barcelona returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Levante. #SLInt



Read: https://t.co/37rYy4d5Yh pic.twitter.com/Ey2E5FGPG6 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) December 13, 2020

Full-time: Barcelona 1-0 Levante.



Barça make it out alive thanks to a moment of brilliance from Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/Yc8OCkCsc0 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 13, 2020

Three BIG points for Barcelona! — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) December 13, 2020

Barcelona had to work hard for the win

Barca probed repeatedly through the likes of Messi and Antoine Griezmann, but failed to break the deadlock inside the first 45 minutes.

The former in particular, tested Aitor Fernandez on a couple of occasions. Lionel Messi's frustration in front of goal despite manufacturing ample opportunities continued. Levante could not capitalize on their chances either.

Exactly what I was talking about. Alba had Griezmann wide open (arrow). But he chose to pass the ball to a surrounded Messi.



This happens almost every time it’s frustrating. pic.twitter.com/8PdjvSCWra — Frenkie Chief 🇳🇱 (@FrenkieStats) December 13, 2020

16 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has attempted more direct free-kicks than any other player in the top five European leagues this season, failing to score with his 16 attempts. Strange. pic.twitter.com/MZhUkqe5uL — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 13, 2020

Pedri and Trincão are warming up, Koeman getting that 2-1-7 formation ready in his head! — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 13, 2020

Griezmann's effort is saved by the goalkeeper and Lenglet misses an open net. You can't be surprised. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 13, 2020

Lionel Messi stood over free-kicks in the second half, tried to weave his way past the Levante back line and attempted passes down the channel. Ronald Koeman brought on Pedri and Trincao in order to create, but the Catalan giants remained frustrated.

66' Messi sends a cross in from the set piece towards Lenglet, but the Frenchman heads it wide. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 13, 2020

73' Araujo puts in a sharp tackle to prevent Levante from attacking on the counter! Excellent stop! — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 13, 2020

Lionel Messi - History maker, record breaker

In the 75th minute, finally, Lionel Messi got his goal through a well-crafted pass from Frenkie de Jong. It was Messi's 13th goal in his last 10 appearances against Levante.

Lionel Messi opens the scoring for Barcelona 👑 pic.twitter.com/prUGnp3Maj — Goal (@goal) December 13, 2020

How can anyone watch Messi and not think he is the greatest of all time — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) December 13, 2020

Messi with an absolute beaut!!! Barca finally break through. 1-0 with 15 to play. Levante’s keeper Aitor had 11 saves before conceding. #LaLiga — Kevin Egan (@kev_egan) December 13, 2020

The Levante goalkeeper made 11 (!!!!!!!!) saves prior to Leo Messi's goal. Wow🤯 pic.twitter.com/8hXrExH2SS — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 13, 2020

Messi is now 1 goal away from equaling Pele’s record for most goals scored for a single club! — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 13, 2020

Messi now has scored the most goals for a single football club in the sport’s history (642). — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 13, 2020

The win could restart Barca's season and Messi's confidence, while Levante, who played well for most part, remain in the relegation zone after a dozen matches.

FT Barca 1-0 Levante. Messi finally found a way through, then got quite nervy at the end... — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 13, 2020

BTW... lemme go against the narrative today. If not for Griezmann, Barça don't win today. #FCBLive — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) December 13, 2020

