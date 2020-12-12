Former Barcelona star Kevin-Prince Boateng names the club Lionel Messi should join

Former Barcelona player Kevin-Prince Boateng has urged Lionel Messi to join Napoli to pay homage to Diego Maradona’s legacy. The Argentinean World Cup-winning skipper, who recently passed away aged 60, is highly revered in Naples.

Tributes poured in after Maradona’s sudden demise, as the whole world paid their respects to one of the greatest players to ever grace the game of football. Lionel Messi, who is considered to be the successor to the former Napoli footballer, played under Maradona during his stint as the coach of the Argentina national football team. And the Barcelona skipper paid a special homage to his idol by removing his shirt after scoring a goal, to reveal a Newell’s Old Boys shirt underneath.

However, Boateng believes that Lionel Messi should move to Napoli next summer, as the ultimate tribute to the great man.

The former Barcelona player believes Lionel Messi’s arrival at Maradona’s den would be iconic

Diego Maradona Argentina 1985

The former Barcelona player believes Napoli could hand Lionel Messi the iconic No.10 previously sported by Diego Maradona.

"Messi's going to finish his contract at Barcelona, [but] how amazing would it be if he would just call Napoli and say 'I will come'? They don't give out the No. 10 shirt anymore, [but] I would love to honor Maradona's No. 10 and I would love to come and play one year or two years at Naples, without thinking about money or nothing, just heart."

Boateng believes Lionel Messi’s departure to Napoli from Barcelona would give the world a historic moment to cherish.

"It would be like a movie. He'd have to go to practice by a helicopter because people would eat him alive they'd be so happy."

"But just that story: 'In honor of Maradona, I will come and play for Naples,' what kind of story would that be for the world, not only for football, for the world?"

Advertisement

"It would be a message, it would be history everywhere. I just wish I would be in Messi's shoes. I want to be Messi. I would call the president of Naples and I would tell him."

Lionel Messi has been urged to sign for Napoli in tribute to the late Diego Maradona. https://t.co/HCqE8cOvow pic.twitter.com/tTo8hsn2Ek — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 12, 2020

The former Barcelona player pointed out that Diego Maradona’s human qualities endeared him to Napoli fans forever. He was also quick to point out that during his time at the Camp Nou, he found a lot of similarities between the great man and Lionel Messi.

"[Maradona] had too much quality, and he had that intelligence that Messi has, he was always one step ahead."