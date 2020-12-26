Twitter erupts as Manchester United and Leicester City play out enthralling 2-2 draw 

A cracking game on Boxing Day between Manchester United and Leicester City finished 2-2, with neither side managing to close in on Liverpool at the summit.

Marcus Rashford's goal early on was cancelled by Harvey Barnes' bullet, and just when it looked like Bruno Fernandes had handed his side another stunning away win, Jamie Vardy restored parity to earn the Foxes a point.

FT: Leicester 2-2 Manchester United



Liverpool stay three points clear at the top 🎁 pic.twitter.com/HGAJgN0Hz1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 26, 2020

Only two sides have won 11 consecutive Premier League away games in the competition’s history:



◉ Chelsea (2008)

◎ 26 scored

◎ 1 conceded

◎ 10 clean sheets



◉ Man City (2017)

◎ 30 goals

◎ 5 conceded

◎ 7 clean sheets



Man Utd fall one short of matching the record. 😩 https://t.co/ptStSpWICo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2020

After missing an absolute sitter in the very first minute of the game, Rashford capitalized through a deft pass from Bruno Fernandes to give Manchester United a rare lead.

The latter was in full stretch as he deflected the path of the ball towards a mobile Rashford, who calmly slotted in his 50th Premier League goal.

Perhaps, given the way both sides fared, a point each was a well-earned result. Liverpool sit pretty at the top, with neither Manchester United nor Leicester City managing to gain ground.

Also read: Manchester United prioritize signing of 20-year-old Bundesliga superstar - Reports

Advertisement

Marcus Rashford scores his 50th Premier League goal for United 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZlyBak1tMF — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 26, 2020

Marcus Rashford's goal against Leicester is the first time #mufc have scored the opening goal in a Premier League away game this season #mulive [@RichJolly] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Naughty toe from Brunoooooo

Yesssss @MarcusRashford

☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 26, 2020

23 - Aged 23 years and 56 days, Marcus Rashford is the third-youngest Manchester United player to reach 50 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney (22 years 157 days) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years 341 days). Prestige. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has now been directly involved in 30 Premier League goals since his Man Utd debut in February:



👕 28 games

⚽️ 17 goals

🎯 13 assists



More than any other player in the division. 🙇‍♂‍#LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/CadBSvgVQc — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 26, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is the only Premier League player with 12+ goals and 12+ assists since he made his debut in February #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

About nine minutes later, Harvey Barnes let fly a belter from outside the box when left in space to equalise, leaving David de Gea with no chance whatsoever. The youngster's strike was as pure as it gets.

Harvey’s all gold. 👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 26, 2020

ABSOLUTE BULLET FROM HARVEY BARNES 😍



What a goal! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/S53RqBE428 — FPL 𝗚𝗲𝗲𝘇𝗲𝗿 🦊 (@FPLgeezer) December 26, 2020

Fernandes loses ball from Maguire's hacked clearance. Good pressure from Ndidi, Maddison to Barnes, who shifts ball on to left and cracks one. Fine strike. 1-1 #lcfc #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) December 26, 2020

H/T: Marcus Rashford's opener cancelled out by Harvey Barnes's effort from range to leave things level at the break



Leicester 1-1 Manchester United#LEIMUN https://t.co/0WAVpsc5rA pic.twitter.com/HapjN7TFEw — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

David De Gea last 𝟰 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁𝘀 faced from outside the box in @premierleague this season:



⚽ 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗𝗘𝗗

⚽ 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗𝗘𝗗

👐 SAVE

⚽ 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗𝗘𝗗



😬😬 pic.twitter.com/bReLqin20W — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 26, 2020

Neither side managed to go back in front despite the open-ended nature of the game. Kasper Schmeichel denied Rashford from close range with a strong hand, while Martial's effort later was deemed off-side.

Not long after, Anthony Martial had the ball in the back of the net, but VAR chalked it off for offside.#LeiMun — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 26, 2020

Schmeichel didn't seem to bother with that one-on-one, he was that confident Martial was off. Pogba coming on has sparked United's best spell. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

How strong are goalkeepers hands and arms? Rashford just blasted the ball at close range and Schmeichel blocked it with his arm, but that arm doesn't even move back from the impact. It's like the ball hit a wall. — Zito (@_Zeets) December 26, 2020

Edinson Cavani turned super sub since coming on, teeing up Fernandes, who brought Manchester United back in the lead.

Bruno Fernandes is the first midfielder in Europe's top five divisions to score 10+ league goals this season.



And, before you ask, four penalties. 😅#LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/8vDArrxCP0 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 26, 2020

🎩 Bruno Fernandes has now scored AND assisted in 𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 league matches in 2020, at least three more times than any other player in Europe's top five leagues pic.twitter.com/eBEUebMnjW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 26, 2020

Edinson Cavani for Man Utd this season:



⚽️ vs. Everton

⚽️⚽️ vs. Southampton

⚽️ vs. Everton

🅰️ vs. Leicester



Loves an away fixture. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3jkL91idLb — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

5 - Edinson Cavani has been directly involved in five Premier League goals as a substitute this season (three goals and two assists), two more than any other player. Harbinger. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2020

75': Edinson Cavani comes on

79': Edinson Cavan assists Bruno Fernandes



Ole has a new super sub. 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/inBqkqgp8I — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 26, 2020

Since making his debut, no player has scored more Premier League goals away from home than Bruno Fernandes (11) and no player has provided more away Premier League assists (6).



Another one of each today. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ptXbhUobc3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Another player in Ayoze Perez made an impact off the bench, sliding in a fine cross for Jamie Vardy to draw Leicester back in it for the second time in the game.

The goal was later confirmed to be an Axel Tuanzebe-own goal.

After review, the Goal Accreditation Panel have credited Leicester’s second goal as an Axel Tuanzebe own goal#LEIMUN https://t.co/8qe1Ik3VsM — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2020

Poor goal for United to concede. Perez run unchallenged + never a good idea to leave Vardy open eight yards out.



United players in despair.#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 26, 2020

Given the way both teams fared, perhaps a draw was a well-deserved result. Liverpool, however, continue to sit pretty at the top with neither Leicester City nor Manchester United being able to catch up.

Man Utd are unbeaten in 8 Premier League games (W6 D2), with only Liverpool (10) on a longer current run without defeat.



Frustrating result but little momentum lost. 😤 pic.twitter.com/l0vy6keXAG — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Manchester United missed the chance to move second in the Premier League after playing to a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Boxing Day. #SLInt



Read: https://t.co/CL6aqeZkhE pic.twitter.com/Xs935BBlO7 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) December 26, 2020

Also read: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur preparing to battle for Fiorentina defender – Reports