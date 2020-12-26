Twitter erupts as Manchester United and Leicester City play out enthralling 2-2 draw 

A cracking game on Boxing Day between Manchester United and Leicester City finished 2-2, with neither side managing to close in on Liverpool at the summit.
Marcus Rashford's goal early on was cancelled by Harvey Barnes' bullet, and just when it looked like Bruno Fernandes had handed his side another stunning away win, Jamie Vardy restored parity to earn the Foxes a point.
After missing an absolute sitter in the very first minute of the game, Rashford capitalized through a deft pass from Bruno Fernandes to give Manchester United a rare lead.
The latter was in full stretch as he deflected the path of the ball towards a mobile Rashford, who calmly slotted in his 50th Premier League goal.
Perhaps, given the way both sides fared, a point each was a well-earned result. Liverpool sit pretty at the top, with neither Manchester United nor Leicester City managing to gain ground.
About nine minutes later, Harvey Barnes let fly a belter from outside the box when left in space to equalise, leaving David de Gea with no chance whatsoever. The youngster's strike was as pure as it gets.
Neither side managed to go back in front despite the open-ended nature of the game. Kasper Schmeichel denied Rashford from close range with a strong hand, while Martial's effort later was deemed off-side.
Edinson Cavani turned super sub since coming on, teeing up Fernandes, who brought Manchester United back in the lead.
Another player in Ayoze Perez made an impact off the bench, sliding in a fine cross for Jamie Vardy to draw Leicester back in it for the second time in the game.
The goal was later confirmed to be an Axel Tuanzebe-own goal.
Also read: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur preparing to battle for Fiorentina defender – Reports