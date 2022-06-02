Twitter erupts as Neymar scores twice to help Brazil secure massive 5-1 win over South Korea

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar starred as Brazil secured a 5-1 win over South Korea in an international friendly in Seoul on Thursday, 2 June.
The 30-year-old forward scored two penalties which propelled the five-time world champions to a convincing win over the Asian side. The Premier League trio of Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus were the other three goalscorers against South Korea.
Everton forward Richarlison opened the scoring for Selecao in the seventh minute. Hwang Ui-jo leveled things for the hosts before Neymar scored twice from the penalty spot. Coutinho then scored moments after replacing the PSG star late in the second half. Jesus completed the scoring in injury-time.
Neymar's brace was significant in the grand scheme of things. The former Barcelona forward has now scored 73 goals for the Brazilian national team and is now just four goals away from Pele's all-time goalscoring record. The 30-year-old forward is bound to surpass the legendary Brazilian forward sooner or later in his career.
Football fans on Twitter heaped praise on Tite's side following their emphatic victory over South Korea. Some have even suggested that they are one of the favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Here are some tweets in that regard:
Brazil will continue their Asian tour following their 5-1 win over South Korea. Tite's side will now travel to Tokyo to face Japan in yet another international friendly on Monday, 6 June.
The Selecao are also scheduled to face South American rivals Argentina later this year. Both sides had their World Cup Qualifiers postponed last year, which is yet to be rescheduled. Both sides, however, have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Brazil will rely on Neymar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Brazil will rely on their talisman Neymar to come good during the FIFA World Cup later this year. The Selecao, despite being the most successful team in history with five World Cups, has not won one since 2002.
Tite has one of the most talented squads available at his disposal. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Neymar and Lucas Paqueta are some of the attacking players expected to be part of the squad for the World Cup.
The five-time world champions have been drawn alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia in their group for the World Cup. They will begin their campaign on 24 November with a game against Serbia in Lusail.