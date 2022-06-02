Create
Twitter erupts as Neymar scores twice to help Brazil secure massive 5-1 win over South Korea

The PSG superstar showed his class against South Korea.
Modified Jun 02, 2022 07:46 PM IST

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar starred as Brazil secured a 5-1 win over South Korea in an international friendly in Seoul on Thursday, 2 June.

The 30-year-old forward scored two penalties which propelled the five-time world champions to a convincing win over the Asian side. The Premier League trio of Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus were the other three goalscorers against South Korea.

Everton forward Richarlison opened the scoring for Selecao in the seventh minute. Hwang Ui-jo leveled things for the hosts before Neymar scored twice from the penalty spot. Coutinho then scored moments after replacing the PSG star late in the second half. Jesus completed the scoring in injury-time.

Neymar's brace was significant in the grand scheme of things. The former Barcelona forward has now scored 73 goals for the Brazilian national team and is now just four goals away from Pele's all-time goalscoring record. The 30-year-old forward is bound to surpass the legendary Brazilian forward sooner or later in his career.

Football fans on Twitter heaped praise on Tite's side following their emphatic victory over South Korea. Some have even suggested that they are one of the favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

A moment that will live with Son forever. Playing on the same pitch as his idol Neymar Jr. 🇧🇷 🤝 🇰🇷 https://t.co/Cn00voU1PN

Brazil's bench can even win the worldcup, the bench can beat Argentina
Damn, this Brazil team gonna easily win World Cup this year, too good
When you see Neymar playing like that with Brazil you just see how much he sacrifice for Mbappe at PSG.

14 - Richarlison has scored 14 goals for Brazil; the joint-most of any player since his first game with the Seleção (September 2018), alongside Neymar. Protagonist. https://t.co/iJXpXHLLoi
@Squawka Finest National Team player of the generation.
Korea-Brazil was the most enjoyable match I've was for a while (as a neutral) Finished 5-1 to Brazil. Could've easily have been 9-3. Korea was not terrible but Brazil playing with that attitude make you smile. Think it will be good for Korea in the ling run.

🎖 Neymar is 4 goals away from breaking Pelé’s record. Ney is already the top passer, loading… ⌛️🇧🇷
Neymar is the best penalty taker in the world.🔥
Neymar will bang hard in this World Cup if he’s injury free

Vini go too shine with this Brazil team for World Cup, can’t wait for him and Neymar campaign ☺️🖤🖤
The child is happy that he is with Neymar 😂❤️ https://t.co/hzBSjiFfHM
Neymar winning the World Cup and breaking Pele's record. I will love it and I think I deserve it.

Neymar Jr vs South Korea 8 chances created - most 2 big chances created - most 4 of 4 dribbles completed - most 5 of 6 long balls competed - joint most2 goals - most Ovation from the Koreans ❤️🇰🇷 https://t.co/n28OWfh49m
Spotting Spurs fans in the crowd at the South Korea v Brazil match. 🥰
Neymar is one of the best international players of all time, just needs a World Cup on his CV.

@Neymoleque @neymarjr @NeymarJrSite @agencianrsports Pele record+ world cup= ballon dor
@Neymologyy He will end up with most goals in South America easily. At least 100 minimum if he plays for next 4 years
Coutinho ⚽ a minute after coming on. Class is permanent.

Richarlison for Brazil 🔥
Brazil’s number 9. Scoring for Brazil. You’re talking Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Pele, Adriano, Romário, Bebeto. If we let Richarlison go for any less than £100mill we’ve been ripped off 👍🏻
He’s actually better than Mahrez and Sterling on the right 👀 twitter.com/city_xtra/stat…

@EduardoHagn Ever since the Arsenal links he is on fire bring him innnn
@cityreport_ @gabrieljesus9 Jesus for Brazil https://t.co/2rqdT3beJH
Finally Gabriel Jesus scores for Brazil fo the first time in 3 years

Brazil will continue their Asian tour following their 5-1 win over South Korea. Tite's side will now travel to Tokyo to face Japan in yet another international friendly on Monday, 6 June.

The Selecao are also scheduled to face South American rivals Argentina later this year. Both sides had their World Cup Qualifiers postponed last year, which is yet to be rescheduled. Both sides, however, have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil will rely on Neymar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Brazil will rely on their talisman Neymar to come good during the FIFA World Cup later this year. The Selecao, despite being the most successful team in history with five World Cups, has not won one since 2002.

Tite has one of the most talented squads available at his disposal. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Neymar and Lucas Paqueta are some of the attacking players expected to be part of the squad for the World Cup.

E o dia começou com vitória da #SeleçãoBrasileira! 💪⚽🇧🇷Fotos: Lucas Figueiredo/ CBF https://t.co/RR58fVEdeK

The five-time world champions have been drawn alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia in their group for the World Cup. They will begin their campaign on 24 November with a game against Serbia in Lusail.

Edited by Aditya Singh

