Twitter erupts as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-men Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford

It's a match that has birthed several talking points but Paris Saint-Germain overcame the challenge posed by Manchester United to blow Group H wide open. Neymar opened and closed the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain and Marquinhos also got on the scoresheet after Marcus Rashford had restored parity in the 32nd minute.
Fred was sent off, shortly after Paris Saint-Germain restored their lead, in a contentious decision. However, it can be argued that the Brazilian was lucky to have been let off for a headbutt on Paredes after a VAR check earlier in the first half.
After PSG's first goal though, it was all Manchester United for quite a while and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. will rue their several missed opportunities. Anthony Martial missed the opening goal at the end of a scintillating counter-attack led by Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.
Edinson Cavani would subsequently hit the crossbar with a delightful chip over Keylor Navas. However, the second Paris Saint-Germain goal and Fred's red-card came in quick succession and it was nearly impossible for the Red Devils to claw back into the game especially with Thomas Tuchel using all his substitutions to make maximum use of the fresh legs available to him.
Manchester United will need to get at least a point from their trip to RB Leipzig in order to qualify for the Round of 16. Currently, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig are tied on points and separated only by goal difference.
Manchester United will be disappointed with the goals they conceded and could have done much better on the other side as well. However, it was Fred's red card that was the telling incident in the game. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Manchester United losing to Paris Saint-Germain at home.
