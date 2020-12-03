Twitter erupts as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-men Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford

It's a match that has birthed several talking points but Paris Saint-Germain overcame the challenge posed by Manchester United to blow Group H wide open. Neymar opened and closed the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain and Marquinhos also got on the scoresheet after Marcus Rashford had restored parity in the 32nd minute.

Fred was sent off, shortly after Paris Saint-Germain restored their lead, in a contentious decision. However, it can be argued that the Brazilian was lucky to have been let off for a headbutt on Paredes after a VAR check earlier in the first half.

After PSG's first goal though, it was all Manchester United for quite a while and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. will rue their several missed opportunities. Anthony Martial missed the opening goal at the end of a scintillating counter-attack led by Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

Edinson Cavani would subsequently hit the crossbar with a delightful chip over Keylor Navas. However, the second Paris Saint-Germain goal and Fred's red-card came in quick succession and it was nearly impossible for the Red Devils to claw back into the game especially with Thomas Tuchel using all his substitutions to make maximum use of the fresh legs available to him.

Manchester United will need to get at least a point from their trip to RB Leipzig in order to qualify for the Round of 16. Currently, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig are tied on points and separated only by goal difference.

PSG, Manchester United and Leipzig all on 9 points with one game to go 🍿 pic.twitter.com/3i1k4oDTSn — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2020

Manchester United will be disappointed with the goals they conceded and could have done much better on the other side as well. However, it was Fred's red card that was the telling incident in the game. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Manchester United losing to Paris Saint-Germain at home.

Let's start with the incident that kicked it all off.

Paredes : "Jou ma se poes"



Fred: pic.twitter.com/p3SdMnozqT — Death ☠ Stroke 🇳🇦 (@Death_Stroke01) December 2, 2020

Does this seem fair?

Ole to Fred when he gets back into the changing room #MUNPSG pic.twitter.com/CTYEC89qH4 — E (@iamOkon) December 2, 2020

What a miss though, lad!

Ffs how does Martial miss this man😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MQg1b8VGo8 — Caleb . (@Caleb_Mufc) December 2, 2020

*ice cold martial steps into the pitch* pic.twitter.com/eYNpClxYMM — ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕢𝕦𝕖 𝕁𝕟𝕣. (@N0sferatuI) December 2, 2020

PSG's Man of the Match tonight:



Anthony Martial pic.twitter.com/OdZ3qlYPOW — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) December 2, 2020

Ole does come in for a lot of unwarranted criticism but this one's well deserved.

Fred completely reckless in the first half.

Ole : Never mind. Play on till you get the red.

Martial completely out of confidence.

Ole : Never mind. Enjoy yourself. Waste as many chances as you like

We need a goal to salvage a draw.

Ole : Alright lets sub off Rashford and Cavani pic.twitter.com/zQVPfVHlcg — 𝓜𝓪𝓼𝓸𝓷 𝓖𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓷𝔀𝓸𝓸𝓭 (@Rooney84904575) December 2, 2020

The Red Devils could have run away with it if Ole got a couple of things right, to be fair.

The winning of this game - beyond missed chances - has basically been Tuchel reacting in a way Solskjaer didn't. Tuchel saw PSG getting ripped apart on left, and brought on Bakker. Solskjaer saw Fred... and did nothing. Some questionable subs too. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Neymar stepped up and delivered.

Neymar second goal vs Man United pic.twitter.com/ggaZIuqNEk — Lyndio Sport (@LyndioSport) December 2, 2020

Neymar’s game by numbers vs. Manchester United:



88% pass accuracy

9 attempted take-ons

5 successful take-ons

5 fouls suffered

4 chances created

3 tackles

3 shots

2 goals



Absolutely world class. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/S6HE0wcqdB — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2020