Twitter erupts as Real Madrid move to second on the La Liga table with 3-1 win over SD Eibar

Real Madrid have moved to second on the La Liga table after holding on to a slender lead against SD Eibar till the 91st minute before Lucas Vazquez put the game out of contention in the dying embers. Real Madrid got off to a flying start with Karim Benzema burying their first chance in the sixth minute of the game.

Luka Modric would make it 2-0 inside the next seven minutes as Karim Benzema ran in behind the defence and dragged one back for the Croatian international to stroke the ball home and extend their lead.

Karim Benzema would then miss a sumptuous chance to put Real Madrid 3-0 after missing an easy header from five yards out. Kike Garcia would subsequently fashion a stunning curler to beat Thibaut Courtois and make it 2-1.

There were shouts of a handball against Sergio Ramos in the second half but VAR ruled against it and that helped Real Madrid maintain their lead.

Both teams had opportunities of their own with Bigas coming really close in the dying embers of the game but Sergio Ramos' brilliant last-ditch tackle meant that Real Madrid's lead remained in tact. Lucas Vazquez would then settle it in the last minute of the game at the end of a devastating counter for Zinedine Zidane's men.

With the win, Real Madrid have now gone three points clear of third-placed Real Sociedad with 29 points from 14 matches. However, Atletico Madrid are still first with 29 points from 12 games.

It got a tad bit more uncomfortable than it should have for Los Blancos tonight but they managed to walk away from the game with their heads held high. Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's win.

This man was truly a class apart tonight.

.@lukamodric10 with his 10th start in a row for Real Madrid.

35 years of age. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/bpDorbwOAa — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 20, 2020

Benzema and Modric are out of this world. Games like these it’s so clearly noticeable why they play for Madrid. They’re footballing giants compared to the opponents. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 20, 2020

More praise for Real Madrid's henchman Karim Benzema.

Karim @Benzema becomes the French player with most goals in a league other than Ligue 1 with 176 goals.



He surpasses Thierry Henry who was top with 175 goals. pic.twitter.com/JpPIMJh5T2 — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) December 20, 2020

Real Madrid owe it to Sergio Ramos for making this gamechanging tackle in stoppage time.

Sergio Ramos has no heir. He is the only one worthy of the GOAT tag. pic.twitter.com/BlMgnSN6zS — Real Madrid Pakistan 🇵🇰 (@RealMadridPST) December 20, 2020

Meanwhile, this youngster continues to prove himself at the highest level for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo has more assists (6) than any other Real Madrid player this season, he’s a really under appreciated talent. — TC. (@totalcristiano) December 20, 2020

I mean, look at this lovely dinked ball for Benzema.

Monsieur Karim Benzema opens the score

That pass from rodrygo was out of this world 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zgy5yI18Kx — Sami (@Sami_is_Vibin) December 20, 2020

Lucas Vazquez rubbed it in, didn't he?

Lucas Vázquez just told all the Barcelona fans that were watching this game to cry more. Literally. — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) December 20, 2020

But credit where it's due, let's take a second and admire this beauty of a goal from Kike Garcia.

What a goal by Kike Garcia to keep Eibar in it pic.twitter.com/r27G9jHO4T — ͏Amr 🇪🇬 (@AmrFootball) December 20, 2020

I mean...

Take nothing away from Kike Garcia. That was a GOLAZO! #EibarRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/5dLcBzw0TO — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) December 20, 2020

Oh, and about that VAR incident that ruled out a handball against Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Carvajal says they don’t know what’s a penalty any more. Kike Garcia says it’s confusing. And it is. And in recent weeks they seem less keen to give penalties for handballs than before, when bar seemed to be set lowe. Maybe a conscious attempt to step back?... — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) December 20, 2020

Finally starting to look a lot like themselves.