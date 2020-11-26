Twitter erupts as Real Madrid record crucial victory against Inter Milan

Real Madrid recorded a crucial 2-0 victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro, as they overcame a mini injury crisis to cap of an important result in the UEFA Champions League. With Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos missing, Los Blancos handed rare starts to Nacho Fernandes and Mariano Diaz in Italy.
Eden Hazard broke the deadlock early in the game, as he calmly dispatched a penalty to give his side a much-needed lead. Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal made matters for his side before the interval, as he received his marching orders for two silly fouls.
Real Madrid went into the interval with a one-goal lead and performed admirably in the absence of two key players. Despite playing away from home, Los Blancos dominated possession and controlled the game, as they doubled their advantage in the second half.
Real Madrid hold their own to record memorable result in Italy
Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes scored what proved to be an important goal in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League campaign in the 58th minute, as his shot ricocheted off Achraf Hakimi into the back of the net. Antonio Conte's side failed to show up on the night and are in serious danger of finishing fourth in the group.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, are second in Group B with seven points from four games.