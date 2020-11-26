Twitter erupts as Real Madrid record crucial victory against Inter Milan

Real Madrid recorded a crucial 2-0 victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro, as they overcame a mini injury crisis to cap of an important result in the UEFA Champions League. With Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos missing, Los Blancos handed rare starts to Nacho Fernandes and Mariano Diaz in Italy.

Eden Hazard broke the deadlock early in the game, as he calmly dispatched a penalty to give his side a much-needed lead. Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal made matters for his side before the interval, as he received his marching orders for two silly fouls.

Real Madrid went into the interval with a one-goal lead and performed admirably in the absence of two key players. Despite playing away from home, Los Blancos dominated possession and controlled the game, as they doubled their advantage in the second half.

Real Madrid hold their own to record memorable result in Italy

Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes scored what proved to be an important goal in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League campaign in the 58th minute, as his shot ricocheted off Achraf Hakimi into the back of the net. Antonio Conte's side failed to show up on the night and are in serious danger of finishing fourth in the group.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are second in Group B with seven points from four games. Here are the best Tweets from an entertaining encounter at the San Siro.

Eden Hazard has scored his first Champions League goal for Real Madrid, his first in the competition since 22 November 2017.



A long wait is finally over. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nWwM8bu2B7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 25, 2020

There are three things certain in life: death, taxes and Arturo Vidal acting like an absolute clown against Real Madrid. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 25, 2020

🤤 Successful dribbles in Inter 0⃣-2⃣ Real Madrid



⚪️ Eden Hazard - 6⃣

⚪️ Lucas Vazquez - 3⃣

⚪️ Luka Modric - 2⃣



🔵 Inter - 1⃣ pic.twitter.com/zKaGWTi1Wy — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 25, 2020

As far as his coaching career is concerned, Antonio Conte and the Champions League just don’t get along. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 25, 2020

For the first time in my lifetime I’m numb to inter, and trust me we have been far worse team than this but conte is the only ever inter coach that successfully had made me feel this way about inter. — Mactarazzi23 🖤💙 (@matrix190890) November 25, 2020

Conte has to go. Vidal another one of his guys. Literally threatened to quit if we didn’t sign him. Conte should resign if he has any shame — Pazzo (@_FCIM) November 25, 2020

Conte needs to offer sacrifice to the Champions League gods. This isn't funny anymore. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) November 25, 2020

zidane playing with conte's wig after full-time pic.twitter.com/2FuT5rAJvx — ّ (@_Bitw_n_10) November 25, 2020

P32 𝗪𝟭𝟭 D10 𝗟𝟭𝟭



Antonio Conte has now lost as many Champions League games as he has won as a manager in the competition.



34% win rate. 😳



SG Week 19th - 25th pic.twitter.com/7XEMFSZYna — William Hill (@WilliamHill) November 25, 2020

Hazard without a Champions League goal in over 1,000 days turns up and scores a penalty, the original Penalty merchant. — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 25, 2020

Eden Hazard scores his 9th career UCL goal, just 1 off of Firmino’s 17/18 UCL campaign tally.



🔥 — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) November 25, 2020

Eden Hazard completed more take-ons (6) than any other player in the Champions League this evening and misplaced just one of his final-third passes.



Getting back to what he does best. 🩰 pic.twitter.com/2gOl2cUSdf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 25, 2020

Don't care what team Hazard's scores for. It will always fill me with excitement. Eden is one of our own.. <3 — Conn (@ConnCFC) November 25, 2020

Eden Hazard scores his first Champions League goal in over three years 😳 pic.twitter.com/vjGzAITB8l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2020

Conte vs Real Madrid (H)-> the perfect game?

Next Walter Mazzarri strikes Zidane again, a star is born? pic.twitter.com/pMIUiUanXR — Fab Maxxo (@maxxofab_91) November 25, 2020

Lukaku has been pocketed by Real Madrid’s fourth choice central defender. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) November 25, 2020

Romelu Lukaku vs Real Madrid (H)



The new Ronaldo Nazario? Better than a 39 years old Ibrahimovic? pic.twitter.com/WlT45eUPwI — Drang nach Osten (@Napoleonismo) November 25, 2020

Real Madrid at home isnt for everyone pic.twitter.com/Wz6HFYW3SZ — 🇮🇸 (@Lxrsen) November 25, 2020

Eden Hazard averages a goal every six months for Real Madrid... — IG (@CatenaccioIG) November 25, 2020

People who thought Real Madrid would drop down to Europa League level pic.twitter.com/6wSeZFo5Mw — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) November 25, 2020

If you leave Real Madrid you only go down pic.twitter.com/HUaYHVrawK — ً (@Cumavingaa) November 25, 2020

This been a constant theme with Vidal vs Real Madrid in recent years. Talk lot of trash, bold social media posts only to get outplayed the entire game & go out sad. — Ryan. (@Rygista) November 25, 2020