Twitter erupts as Robert Lewandowski scores a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 7-1 rout of RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich demolished RB Salzburg 7-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The German side have progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition with a scoreline of 10-2 on aggregate.
Julian Nagelsmann named a strong side for the game, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich all starting.
This paid off for the Bavarians in the first-half as they went into half-time 4-0 to the good. Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick and a goal from Serge Gnabry were enough to all but end the game as a contest. The Polish hitman scored his hat-trick in a ten-minute span, to become Bayern Munich's all-time leading scorer in Europe with 68 goals in 77 games, breaking Gerd Muller's record.
The second-half did not bring any respite to RB Salzburg as they soon saw themselves go 5-0 down courtesy of Thomas Muller. The Austrian's did, however, manage to get a goal back in the 70th minute when Maurits Kjaergaard blasted his shot past Manuel Neuer in goal.
However, that did not deter Bayern Munich as Nagelsmann's side went on to score two more goals before the end of the game. Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane capped off what was a rather easy night for the Bavarians as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Robert Lewandowski has been in scintillating form for Bayern Munich
Lewandowski's hat-trick meant that the Pole has now scored 40 goals in his last seven straight seasons. The striker is the UEFA Champions League's top scorer this season with 12 goals in eight games so far.
The 33-year old has been on fire for Bayern this season and has scored 28 goals in 25 Bundesliga games. The Bavarians will massively rely on Lewandowski to lead them to silverware this season.
