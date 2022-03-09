×
Twitter erupts as Robert Lewandowski scores a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 7-1 rout of RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

Lewandowski ran riot against Salzburg
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Bayern Munich demolished RB Salzburg 7-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The German side have progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition with a scoreline of 10-2 on aggregate.

Julian Nagelsmann named a strong side for the game, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich all starting.

This paid off for the Bavarians in the first-half as they went into half-time 4-0 to the good. Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick and a goal from Serge Gnabry were enough to all but end the game as a contest. The Polish hitman scored his hat-trick in a ten-minute span, to become Bayern Munich's all-time leading scorer in Europe with 68 goals in 77 games, breaking Gerd Muller's record.

The second-half did not bring any respite to RB Salzburg as they soon saw themselves go 5-0 down courtesy of Thomas Muller. The Austrian's did, however, manage to get a goal back in the 70th minute when Maurits Kjaergaard blasted his shot past Manuel Neuer in goal.

However, that did not deter Bayern Munich as Nagelsmann's side went on to score two more goals before the end of the game. Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane capped off what was a rather easy night for the Bavarians as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski has been in scintillating form for Bayern Munich

Lewandowski's hat-trick meant that the Pole has now scored 40 goals in his last seven straight seasons. The striker is the UEFA Champions League's top scorer this season with 12 goals in eight games so far.

The 33-year old has been on fire for Bayern this season and has scored 28 goals in 25 Bundesliga games. The Bavarians will massively rely on Lewandowski to lead them to silverware this season.

With that being said, here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Bayern Munich's 7-1 rout of RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League:

REPORT: Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick inside the first 23 minutes as Bayern cruised into the last eight...🇵🇱 The Polish striker has reached 85 Champions League goals in 104 games, quicker than any other player with Messi second on that list (107) 👏#UCL
Thanks for all your support tonight 🙌 We hope you enjoyed that one 😉#FCBSAL #MiaSanMia https://t.co/x0QoUbkRxN
Bayern Munich is filled with wicked players especially that Lewandowski
When have they been anything other than contenders? They’re Bayern Munich, not Braintree Town. twitter.com/markgoldbridge…
Bayern Munich are the most ruthless club in football history. The capacity they have to absolutely thrash opponents is scary. twitter.com/optajoe/status…
🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski vs RB Salzburg:83% pass accuracy39 touches9 touches in the opp. box (most)8 shots (most)3 goals 2 duels won2 fouls won2 possessions won1 assistMR BAYERN MUNICH 😎 #UCL https://t.co/KMO1euWFAX
Nobody:*Football is a friendly game to promote good sportsmanship*BAYERN MUNICH: https://t.co/7WavsBf3YD
Bayern Munich owns the UEFA Champions League. Guys are ruthless! https://t.co/7ccAz7tIdq
If you want to beat this Bayern Munich in Champions League, let it be it the final not over 2 legs. It'll be very difficult.A good tactics in the final and you beat them.
Lewandowski has motivated me use FC Bayern Munich in FIFA 22.Why can you be a King while you can be a god of football.. https://t.co/GMYT7sD7eN
Bayern Munich this season:✅ 36 games ✅ 121 Goals Incredible. #RoundOf16 #UCL https://t.co/VourvXTtqN
Bayern Munich should bench Lewandowski. What’s this ??? Lmao 😂
Bayern Munich is one serious side that every other team should fear.. the aggressiveness is not easy to endure
Nobody wants their team to meet Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals 😂😂😂
Lewandowski has scored over 40 goals for seven straight seasons.Timeless 🐐 https://t.co/ocZ5FFhZmV
23 - Robert Lewandowski has completed a hat-trick within 23 minutes against FC RB Salzburg tonight; the earliest treble ever scored by a player in UEFA Champions League history from the start of a match, overtaking Marco Simone for Milan v Rosenborg in 1996 (24 mins). Snappy. https://t.co/aVNNmGdgVV
Robert Lewandowski passes Gerd Müller to become Bayern's all-time leading scorer in Europe after his hat trick today ✨ https://t.co/2CWnNQVvqN
Robert Lewandowski isn’t human. People had the audacity to say that this man ghosts outside of the Bundesliga.He is a force of nature in the UCL too. https://t.co/C4952iZdrH
✅Top scorer of the Bundesliga ✅Top scorer of the biggest club competition✅Top scorer all across Europe Robert Lewandowski is the best player itw rn https://t.co/ntBMVdLWru
Another totally regular match for Robert Lewandowski

Edited by Adit Jaganathan
More from Sportskeeda
Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
