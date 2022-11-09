Twitter erupts as Robert Lewandowski is sent off in Barcelona's dramatic 2-1 win over Osasuna

Barcelona secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Osasuna despite Robert Lewandowski being given his marching orders, and Twitter has erupted.
Osasuna took the lead in just the sixth minute when Ruben Garcia's astute corner was headed in by David Garcia.
The Spanish defender powered a low-headed effort through the legs of teammate Unai Garcia and past Barca goalkeeper Marc-andre Ter Stegen.
Lewandowski picked up his first booking in the 11th minute when the Polish striker fouled right-back Nacho Vidal.
The former Bayern Munich forward then went close in the 26th minute but saw his delightfully curled effort turned away by Osasuna stopper Aitor Fernandez.
Just five minutes later, Lewandowski saw red for just the third time in his career.
The veteran striker whacked into David Garcia and gave referee Jesús Gil Manzano no choice but to send him off, much to the ire of the Pole and Xavi.
A feisty first half drew to a close, and the Basque club were on top, although Ferran Torres did have the ball in the net but was adjudged offside.
Osasuna had won just one of their last 12 matches against the Blaugrana but were on course to do so after a frantic first 45 minutes.
Gerard Pique ended his illustrious career by being sent off during half-time for complaining about Lewandowski's sending off.
Barcelona shook off the negativity surrounding Lewandowski as Pedri grabbed the equalizer in the 47th minute.
Poor defending from Osasuna allowed the Spanish teenager to creep into the box and slot past Fernandez.
It was a quieter half as both sides settled on the ball, but Osasuna went close in the 60th minute when Ter Stegen made a superb save to keep things level.
Chimy Avila tried an audacious shot from a tight angle in the 68th minute that nearly caught Ter Stegen out, but the German managed to tip it away.
Raphinha stepped off the bench in the 78th minute and grabbed Barca's winner in the 85th minute.
The Brazilian beat the offside trap to meet Frenkie de Jong's ball over the top before heading past Fernandez.
Barcelona move five points clear at the top of La Liga, and here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a chaotic night at Estadio El Sadar:
Barcelona are delighted with the performances of Andreas Christensen
Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti reports that Barca have been delighted with Christensen's form this season despite an ankle injury.
The Dane arrived at the Nou Camp this past summer following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.
Christensen has been tasked with filling in for the injured Ronald Araujo and appears to have impressed the Barca coaches.
He has made seven appearances across competitions, helping the Blaugrana keep three clean sheets.
Barcelona are said to have asked Christensen to step up and work on his leadership skills. They want the Dane to be an even more prominent team member.
Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here