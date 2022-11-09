Twitter erupts as Robert Lewandowski is sent off in Barcelona's dramatic 2-1 win over Osasuna

Barcelona secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Osasuna despite Robert Lewandowski being given his marching orders, and Twitter has erupted.

Osasuna took the lead in just the sixth minute when Ruben Garcia's astute corner was headed in by David Garcia.

The Spanish defender powered a low-headed effort through the legs of teammate Unai Garcia and past Barca goalkeeper Marc-andre Ter Stegen.

Lewandowski picked up his first booking in the 11th minute when the Polish striker fouled right-back Nacho Vidal.

The former Bayern Munich forward then went close in the 26th minute but saw his delightfully curled effort turned away by Osasuna stopper Aitor Fernandez.

Just five minutes later, Lewandowski saw red for just the third time in his career.

The veteran striker whacked into David Garcia and gave referee Jesús Gil Manzano no choice but to send him off, much to the ire of the Pole and Xavi.

A feisty first half drew to a close, and the Basque club were on top, although Ferran Torres did have the ball in the net but was adjudged offside.

Osasuna had won just one of their last 12 matches against the Blaugrana but were on course to do so after a frantic first 45 minutes.

Gerard Pique ended his illustrious career by being sent off during half-time for complaining about Lewandowski's sending off.

Barcelona shook off the negativity surrounding Lewandowski as Pedri grabbed the equalizer in the 47th minute.

Poor defending from Osasuna allowed the Spanish teenager to creep into the box and slot past Fernandez.

It was a quieter half as both sides settled on the ball, but Osasuna went close in the 60th minute when Ter Stegen made a superb save to keep things level.

Chimy Avila tried an audacious shot from a tight angle in the 68th minute that nearly caught Ter Stegen out, but the German managed to tip it away.

Raphinha stepped off the bench in the 78th minute and grabbed Barca's winner in the 85th minute.

The Brazilian beat the offside trap to meet Frenkie de Jong's ball over the top before heading past Fernandez.

Barcelona move five points clear at the top of La Liga, and here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a chaotic night at Estadio El Sadar:

Domagoj Kostanjšak @DKostanjsak Absolutely mad header by Raphinha but that run is elite level.



The way he manipulates and beats the offside line is just absurdly good.



Grande Raphinha!! Absolutely mad header by Raphinha but that run is elite level.The way he manipulates and beats the offside line is just absurdly good.Grande Raphinha!!

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-1 Barcelona.



RAPHINHA GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD! INCREDIBLE ASSIST FROM FRENKIE DE JONG! 2-1 Barcelona.RAPHINHA GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD! INCREDIBLE ASSIST FROM FRENKIE DE JONG! https://t.co/BB87IvRtK8

Barça Spaces @BarcaSpaces @DKostanjsak I hope this humbles Xavi into accepting that Raphinha has earned to start games. @DKostanjsak I hope this humbles Xavi into accepting that Raphinha has earned to start games.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Gerard Pique getting sent off from the bench in possibly his last ever professional game is absolutely hilarious Gerard Pique getting sent off from the bench in possibly his last ever professional game is absolutely hilarious https://t.co/6hTv3W69Fr

PrimoMendy @Ferlandista Lewandowski con el defensa del Osasuna: Lewandowski con el defensa del Osasuna: https://t.co/Tr1hMmc0Dy

Trey @UTDTrey Just seen the Lewandowski red card and I must say that i’m extremely appalled, it will only be fair to not only ban him from La Liga games but the next two European games he has coming up. Disgusting behavior Just seen the Lewandowski red card and I must say that i’m extremely appalled, it will only be fair to not only ban him from La Liga games but the next two European games he has coming up. Disgusting behavior

Shen-yi Liao @MindOfSamLiao Impressive that Pique ended his career with being sent off via a red card in a game in which he didn't even play. Impressive that Pique ended his career with being sent off via a red card in a game in which he didn't even play.

Didik Kidid @DidikWahyudy 🤦🏻‍♂️ Piqué sent off in his last day as Barcelona player, classic Piqué🤦🏻‍♂️ Piqué sent off in his last day as Barcelona player, classic Piqué 😄🤦🏻‍♂️

Aʟʙᴇʀᴛᴏ @AlberrtoRM "cómo va a expulsar a Lewandowski por esa jugada"



La jugada: "cómo va a expulsar a Lewandowski por esa jugada"La jugada: https://t.co/OrxW7bNChF

Wiktor 🇵🇱 @WiktorSZN Lewandowski masterclass, got sent off so he doesnt get injured before the World cup. Lewandowski masterclass, got sent off so he doesnt get injured before the World cup. https://t.co/z4OSpnWiGA

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Piqué is sent off. He was on the bench, but Gil Manzano showed him a red card during the halftime. He played his last game for Barça against Almería, as he won't play today.



— @relevo Piqué is sent off. He was on the bench, but Gil Manzano showed him a red card during the halftime. He played his last game for Barça against Almería, as he won't play today. ❗️Piqué is sent off. He was on the bench, but Gil Manzano showed him a red card during the halftime. He played his last game for Barça against Almería, as he won't play today. — @relevo https://t.co/7FA4Qywehz

Koinc Sport @koincsport @FCBarcelona This what I’m expecting from midfielders not just pass around. It’s not about you keeping possession it’s about what comes out of the possession you keeping. Good job Pedri @FCBarcelona This what I’m expecting from midfielders not just pass around. It’s not about you keeping possession it’s about what comes out of the possession you keeping. Good job Pedri

Jacek Drabko @jdrabko @FCBarcelona This is the worst referee I ve ever seen, the second yellow for Lewandowski was ok , but the first no and the goal - should never but never be acknowledged, typical referee who hates Catalonia, should never be referee in Primera Division @FCBarcelona This is the worst referee I ve ever seen, the second yellow for Lewandowski was ok , but the first no and the goal - should never but never be acknowledged, typical referee who hates Catalonia, should never be referee in Primera Division

Marcus #GraciasPique @MidwayDK

@FCBarcelona

I'm going to tweet this at least once a minute

x7 TAKE OFF BUSQUETSI'm going to tweet this at least once a minutex7 TAKE OFF BUSQUETS@FCBarcelona I'm going to tweet this at least once a minutex7

TVMAX Deportes @tvmaxdeportes 🤦🏽‍♂️



Tras ser expulsado, el delantero del Barcelona hizo un gesto de cómo si el árbitro “estuviera drogado” por la doble amarilla.



#LaLiga #Barcelona #OsasunaBarça ¡INCREÍBLE LO DE LEWANDOWSKI!🤦🏽‍♂️Tras ser expulsado, el delantero del Barcelona hizo un gesto de cómo si el árbitro “estuviera drogado” por la doble amarilla. ¡INCREÍBLE LO DE LEWANDOWSKI!😅🤦🏽‍♂️Tras ser expulsado, el delantero del Barcelona hizo un gesto de cómo si el árbitro “estuviera drogado” por la doble amarilla. #LaLiga #Barcelona #OsasunaBarça https://t.co/t94CGB2jPi

Barcelona are delighted with the performances of Andreas Christensen

Christensen has earned plaudits

Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti reports that Barca have been delighted with Christensen's form this season despite an ankle injury.

The Dane arrived at the Nou Camp this past summer following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

Christensen has been tasked with filling in for the injured Ronald Araujo and appears to have impressed the Barca coaches.

He has made seven appearances across competitions, helping the Blaugrana keep three clean sheets.

Barcelona are said to have asked Christensen to step up and work on his leadership skills. They want the Dane to be an even more prominent team member.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes