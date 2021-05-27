Twitter erupts as Villarreal claim thrilling penalty shootout win over Manchester United to win the Europa League

Villarreal beat Manchester United (11-10) in a thrilling penalty shootout to claim the Europa League trophy. Unai Emery's men were on the right side of a nervy penalty shootout that went all the way as all 11 players from Villarreal managed to score past David de Gea.

10 Manchester United players dispatched their penalties. Unfortunately, David de Gea's penalty was saved by Geronimo Rulli as Villarreal claimed their first ever Europa League title.

The game started off with Manchester United on the front foot. The Red Devils expectedly dominated the ball but they failed to create any clear cut chances. Against the run of play, Villarreal took the lead through talisman Gerard Moreno after he made a brilliant run to get on the end of a Dani Parejo freekick.

The second half started in similar fashion as Manchester United dominated the ball. Edinson Cavani finally scored in the 55th minute when a deflected shot from Marcus Rashord fell kindly to him.

Following the goal, Emery made some tactical changes as he made full use of his substitutes bench. Villarreal remained rigid and disciplined in their defensive shape as Manchester United once again struggled to find a way past the yellow wall.

The game went into extra time and followed a similar pattern right till the very end. Perhaps surprisingly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made his first substitute only in the 100th minute as Manchester United started looking more and more leggy as the game progressed.

In an extraordinary penalty shootout which ended 11-10 in Villarreal's favor, all the spotkicks from outfield players found the back of the net with De Gea unfortunately seeing his spotkick saved by Ruilli.

Unai Emery once again proved to be the king of the Europa League as he masterminded the Villarreal team to glory. Speaking to reporters after the match, the Villarreal manager said:

"In the Europa League, we have been impeccable. From the very first moment. Some days we were coming at 6 am to the stadium to prepare a game for Sunday. All of this makes the journey (worthwhile),

"We were talking about enjoying these moments. In the end, you are proud to reach the title (decider), but if you don't win, you are sad. Winning is another step, an important step ahead. We do this profession for these moments. We have been able to give joy to many people."

Despite finishing second in the Premier League and reaching the Europa League final, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to label the season a success. Speaking to reporters, he said:

“No, it’s not a successful season of course. That’s the fine margins in football. Sometimes one kick can decide if a season is successful or not. There has been improvement, yes, we were second in the league and nobody really expected that after the start we had and the lack of pre-season.

“The boys have been really good but just came up short tonight on penalties. Trophies matter and that’s what matters at this club, so no (it has not been a successful season).”

When Villarreal signed Diego Forlan, they tried to get Manchester United to come and play a friendly. United said no. “Don’t worry,” the president said, “they’ll come — and for free”. The next year they did. They’ve played five times now. Villarreal have never lost. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) May 26, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still can't get his hands on a trophy as Manchester United manager 😬 pic.twitter.com/EOCmlZhshE — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 26, 2021

Villareal makes it 16 wins out of 16 finals for Spanish teams in European competition



Penandez #Oleout Manchester united pic.twitter.com/8b8rjy9mZg — Salah⚽⚽⚽ (@TimileyinAdere6) May 26, 2021

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United are NOT finished 😤 pic.twitter.com/5OaXdZBcht — Goal (@goal) May 27, 2021

Paul Scholes before the UEFA Europa League final: "You're playing Villarreal here. You're playing a team that finished seventh in a really poor La Liga. Think of Madrid and Barça, how bad have they been? Manchester United should win this game comfortably."



Welcome to La Liga. pic.twitter.com/MfqFm5AXEN — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 26, 2021

European trophies this century:

Alberto Moreno: 3

Manchester United: 2 pic.twitter.com/bKgzG3N2cS — JAMESFF (@JAMESFF9) May 26, 2021

The pain was real for Manchester United fan @kate_abdo 😭 pic.twitter.com/tlLzQZ2Dr3 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 26, 2021

Manchester United players receiving their Europa League Certificate of Participation after Mocking Arsenal the whole season😂😂😂😂.#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/yhhnuFGCNO — Simon Ngoma (@cymone_rayan) May 26, 2021

Unai Emery wins his FOURTH Europa League trophy 🏆



King of the competition. pic.twitter.com/MPp36fqRXs — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 26, 2021

Chelsea Football Club.



The only team who have beaten Unai Emery in a UEL Final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/P1pwTZlg2p — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 26, 2021

Can't forget what a magical moment this is for Villarreal. The first major trophy in their history.



Outstanding job by Unai Emery 👏😍 pic.twitter.com/zM8JBhab9x — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 26, 2021

▪️ 2021

▪️ 2016

▪️ 2015

▪️ 2014



Find someone who loves you like Unai Emery loves winning the Europa League 😘 pic.twitter.com/wdGdFjXB11 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 26, 2021

Good ebening, not all goalkeepers can handle the pressure. pic.twitter.com/VQbmwJsgJR — GOOD EBENING (@AnfieldRd96) May 26, 2021

United mocked our injuries and poor form only to narrowly finish 5 points above us and bottle a one sided final against seventh placed Villarreal, managed by Don Unai Emery. The season ends with a Good Ebening 😌 — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) May 26, 2021

This is the video for the night.... good ebening 😂 pic.twitter.com/3V34Wd3W3D — Saaka (@medSaaka) May 26, 2021

When the referee says you can only take one penalty in the shoot out. pic.twitter.com/LPVepF40UU — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 26, 2021

Amazing to think that the only thing that can prevent Unai Emery winning in Europa League finals is Arsenal — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 26, 2021

Rashford and Bruno Fernandes watching David De Gea getting all the blame for poor performance of Manchester United in #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/uh6tiOCRlr — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) May 26, 2021

🤯 David De Gea has conceded the last 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙮-𝙨𝙞𝙭 penalties he has faced



📅 He hasn't saved one since April 23rd 2016... pic.twitter.com/QSxoeGVlt3 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 26, 2021

David De Gea Penalty Save Record in 4 years:



Conceded: 36

Saved: 0



He hasn't saved one since April 23rd 2016 vs Everton 😳 pic.twitter.com/Qoyg4YGHL1 — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) May 26, 2021

