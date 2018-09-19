Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter exploded as Liverpool beat PSG 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League Opener

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
1.18K   //    19 Sep 2018, 03:57 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Super-sub Roberto Firmino hits an injury-time winner as Liverpool beat PSG in a thrilling game

After a saddening defeat in the final last season, the 2017/18 UEFA Championships League runners-up are back with a stronger squad and they started this season with an amazing win (3-2) against Paris Saint Germain.

Liverpool got the lead when Sturridge scored in 30 minutes which was followed by a penalty by James Milner in the 36th minute of the game. Paris St. Germain pulled one goal back, courtesy of Thomas Meunier's close-range finish in the 40th minute. Liverpool nearly dropped the points when Kylian Mbappe capitalized on Mo Salah's loss pass to equal the score for Les Parisiens in the 83rd minute of the game. However, the super-sub Roberto Firmino hit an injury-time winner as the Reds stretched their winning streak to six in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's men are sitting at the top of their group with three points and are the favorites to qualify for the knockout stages. Their group consists of PSG, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

This win was essential to boost the confidence of the team and to get them ready for a difficult run of fixtures in the upcoming days. The Reds will host Southampton this weekend before playing two games against Chelsea, and one against Napoli and Manchester City each in the next 10 days.

Liverpool is performing overwhelmingly well in the league as well and is currently sitting in the second place on the league table due to goal differential. The Reds won their opening six matches of a season for the first time since 1961-62.

Twitter is exploding with various tweets after this victory against one of the best teams in the CL. So let us look at some of the best tweets.


