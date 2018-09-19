Twitter exploded as Liverpool beat PSG 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League Opener

Super-sub Roberto Firmino hits an injury-time winner as Liverpool beat PSG in a thrilling game

After a saddening defeat in the final last season, the 2017/18 UEFA Championships League runners-up are back with a stronger squad and they started this season with an amazing win (3-2) against Paris Saint Germain.

Liverpool got the lead when Sturridge scored in 30 minutes which was followed by a penalty by James Milner in the 36th minute of the game. Paris St. Germain pulled one goal back, courtesy of Thomas Meunier's close-range finish in the 40th minute. Liverpool nearly dropped the points when Kylian Mbappe capitalized on Mo Salah's loss pass to equal the score for Les Parisiens in the 83rd minute of the game. However, the super-sub Roberto Firmino hit an injury-time winner as the Reds stretched their winning streak to six in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's men are sitting at the top of their group with three points and are the favorites to qualify for the knockout stages. Their group consists of PSG, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

This win was essential to boost the confidence of the team and to get them ready for a difficult run of fixtures in the upcoming days. The Reds will host Southampton this weekend before playing two games against Chelsea, and one against Napoli and Manchester City each in the next 10 days.

Liverpool is performing overwhelmingly well in the league as well and is currently sitting in the second place on the league table due to goal differential. The Reds won their opening six matches of a season for the first time since 1961-62.

Twitter is exploding with various tweets after this victory against one of the best teams in the CL. So let us look at some of the best tweets.

Thomas Tuchel's last two visits to Anfield...



2016: Lost to a 90+1 minute winner (Liverpool 4-3 Dortmund)



2018: lost to a 90+1 minute winner (Liverpool 3-2 PSG)



What can you do? 🤷 pic.twitter.com/GlfPKVwqmx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2018

1961 - Liverpool have won their opening six competitive matches of a season for the first time since 1961-62. Contenders. pic.twitter.com/EMMKCTX44k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2018

18 - No player has been involved in more goals than Roberto Firmino 🇧🇷 in the Champions League since 2017/18 (18 - 11 goals, 7 assists). Cyclop. @LFC #LIVPSG pic.twitter.com/UUk2WUp7yV — OptaJean ⭐⭐ (@OptaJean) September 18, 2018

Neymar - "Liverpool won't finish in top 4 this season" pic.twitter.com/LQYsTfIHmL — Rahul Pereira (@rvp_15) September 18, 2018

Liverpool might just go on to play in another Champions League final. They have what it takes. I will keep saying it’s easier to win the Champions League than your local league if you have a decent team. #UCL — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 18, 2018

The sad part is that I’m a United fan but watching Liverpool play brings me joy because I love watching good football. It’s a serious issue — Matthew_xo_ (@MatthewBendall1) September 18, 2018

Would have loved to see Neymar play against Liverpool. Sad to see he wasn't on the pitch...



Any idea where he was, @JamesMilner? 😉#LIVPSG #LFCPSG — Jibran Khalil (@A_Lazy_Activist) September 18, 2018

Never a dull moment for @LFC in champions league football! Well in lads and great to have @DanielSturridge back to what he does best! #LiverpoolPSG — Hussein Mohamed (@HusseinMohamedg) September 18, 2018

It's only Liverpool who has these players 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/FIOSxpDP9X — Naj Red's (@NajLiverpool) September 18, 2018

Neymar commented on how Liverpool won't finish in the top 4 this season.



I say he was easily one of the worst player on the field today. Disappeared. — Hardik Nagar (@hardikreds17) September 18, 2018

PSG are meant to be one of the favourites to win the CL yet Liverpool made them look pretty average to say the least..The reds are coming up the hill boys.🔴💪🏼 — AnfieldUrchin (@AnfieldUrchin) September 18, 2018

Such a weird match. PSG was non-existent, but almost managed to get a point out of this match. Liverpool played with too much confidence, losing balls on their half, leaving a lot of vacant space for counters.

Was honestly surprised by how bad PSG is. Disappointed with Tuchel. — Matthew® (@mattbolistic) September 18, 2018

Only Steven Gerrard has more Champions League goals for Liverpool than Roberto Firmino.



Legend in the making. pic.twitter.com/9Fy6AbB7k8 — bet365 (@bet365) September 18, 2018

Have you seen this man? The most expensive football player on the planet has gone missing? @LFC #LIVPSG pic.twitter.com/W86QtXrUIG — Callum Boscoe (@CallumBoscoe) September 18, 2018